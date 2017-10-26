26.10.2017 01:09
Argo Group Schedules Its 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII), an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, today announced it will release 2017 third quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017. Company management will conduct an investor conference call starting at Noon EDT (1 p.m. ADT) on Fri., Nov. 3, 2017.

CONNECTING TO THE INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 3RD

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/agii171103.html. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing (877) 291-5203. Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (412) 902-6610. Please ask the operator to be connected to the Argo Group earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/links/agii171103.html. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Nov. 10, 2017, to callers in the U.S. by dialing (877) 344-7529 (conference # 10113943). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing (412) 317-0088 (conference # 10113943).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGII) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A. M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a stable outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.argolimited.com.

