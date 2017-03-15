Arista Introduces Any Cloud Platform for Hybrid Cloud Networking

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the Arista Any Cloud
software platform, reducing operational costs and complexity for
enterprises by simplifying integration and management of hybrid clouds
across private cloud datacenters and public cloud providers. The new
virtualized offering, Arista vEOS
Router, combined with CloudVision®
and new Cloud Tracer functionality, provides consistent operations,
orchestration, security and telemetry across multi-cloud environments.
Hybrid Cloud Networking Anywhere (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Aristas Any Cloud platform transcends public and private clouds,
radically changing the on-premises enterprise datacenter. We are helping
customers realize their hybrid-cloud transformation by extending Arista
EOS and CloudVision across network boundaries, said Jayshree Ullal,
President and CEO for Arista Networks.
Cloud Principles Migrate Enterprise from PINs to PICs
Aristas Universal Cloud Networking (UCN) delivers common cloud
principles for simplified networking topologies and architecture across
use-cases. As siloed Places-In-the-Network (PINs) of the legacy
enterprise are normalized to become standardized Places-In-the-Cloud
(PICs), Aristas UCN provides a consistent experience and simplifies the
model for enterprise customers to extend workloads from their own
datacenters into the public cloud.
Arista
EOS® (Extensible Operating System), deployed and proven in the
worlds largest datacenters and cloud-scale networks, is the center of
the Arista Any Cloud platform. With vEOS Router, Arista EOS is now
supported across multiple hypervisor and cloud deployment platforms. The
same proven single EOS software image that runs across all of Aristas
products, vEOS Router extends a consistent operational model of the
customers existing Arista datacenter network deployments. The vEOS
Router leverages the existing cloud-grade routing stack and includes new
enhancements, such as IPSEC VPN tunnels, to securely interconnect
workloads across multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is
integrated with cloud provider APIs to enable seamless deployment,
automation, analytics and end-to-end visibility.
"Disparate places in the network are evolving to an inclusive
software-defined cloud. Aiming to simplify hybrid and multi-cloud
adoption for its customers, Arista's approach to Any Cloud is compelling
in extending cloud networking with operational consistency across a wide
range of use cases," said Brad Casemore, Research Director, Datacenter
Networks for IDC.
Cloud Tracer for Hybrid Cloud Visibility
Arista CloudVision also supports these new hybrid cloud use-cases, with
a turnkey approach to automation, telemetry and orchestration services
needed to support multi-cloud inter-connectivity in a single cloud
experience. Network-wide upgrades and rollbacks can be automated at
scale, reducing downtime and disruptions caused by manual error. Hybrid
cloud troubleshooting time is reduced with historical event correlation
across use-cases, driven by EOS real-time state streaming combined with
CloudVision analytic engines and visualization apps. In addition,
Aristas new Cloud Tracer assures that visibility and availability
metrics are tracked consistently across the entire hybrid cloud
environment, including public cloud direct connections, remote
datacenter connections and cloud exchange points.
Arista Any Cloud Ecosystem
The Arista Any Cloud platform is designed to support any public or
hybrid cloud environment, including Amazon
Web Services (AWS), the Microsoft
Azure cloud platform, Microsoft
Azure Stack, an extension of Azure, Google
Cloud Platform and Oracle
Cloud Infrastructure. Support in each environment is coupled with
validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud marketplace
infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making deployment
simple for the enterprise customer.
This platform will be further enhanced by integration with the Equinix
Cloud Exchange, which provides direct high-performance connections
to 70+ cloud providers. With Arista EOS and CloudVision platforms
integration, Equinix customers will leverage the same consistent cloud
networking tool set in yet another cloud network use-case.
With the Arista Any Cloud solution, enterprise customers can now deploy
a reliable and secure multi-cloud experience with a common Universal
Cloud Network approach across all of the places in the cloud. This
enables IT organizations to harness dispersed cloud resources anywhere
for better availability of services and applications across any cloud,
any workload and any location.
Availability
The new components of the Arista Any Cloud platform will be available in
Q417, including vEOS Router for hypervisors (KVM and VMware ESX) and
for cloud platforms (AWS and Azure), and including Cloud Tracer as a
CloudVision-based application. Availability on additional public and
hybrid cloud platforms will also be available in the future. Contact
Arista for further information.
For additional information, join us for a webinar on Aristas Any Cloud
platform on October 10th, at 10:00 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. Register
here. Click on the relevant links for additional presentations in EMEA
and APJ
time zones.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks was founded to pioneer and deliver software-driven cloud
networking solutions for large datacenter storage and computing
environments. Aristas award-winning platforms, ranging in Ethernet
speeds from 10 to 100 gigabits per second, redefine scalability, agility
and resilience. Arista has shipped more than ten million cloud
networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network
operating system. Committed to open standards, Arista is a founding
member of the 25/50GbE consortium. Arista Networks products are
available worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, Cloud Tracer and vEOS router are among the
registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in
jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may
be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and
resources can be found at www.arista.com.
