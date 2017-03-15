Arista Introduces Any Cloud Platform for Hybrid Cloud Networking

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the Arista Any Cloud software platform, reducing operational costs and complexity for enterprises by simplifying integration and management of hybrid clouds across private cloud datacenters and public cloud providers. The new virtualized offering, Arista vEOS Router, combined with CloudVision® and new Cloud Tracer functionality, provides consistent operations, orchestration, security and telemetry across multi-cloud environments.

"Aristas Any Cloud platform transcends public and private clouds, radically changing the on-premises enterprise datacenter. We are helping customers realize their hybrid-cloud transformation by extending Arista EOS and CloudVision across network boundaries, said Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO for Arista Networks.

Cloud Principles Migrate Enterprise from PINs to PICs

Aristas Universal Cloud Networking (UCN) delivers common cloud principles for simplified networking topologies and architecture across use-cases. As siloed Places-In-the-Network (PINs) of the legacy enterprise are normalized to become standardized Places-In-the-Cloud (PICs), Aristas UCN provides a consistent experience and simplifies the model for enterprise customers to extend workloads from their own datacenters into the public cloud.

Arista EOS® (Extensible Operating System), deployed and proven in the worlds largest datacenters and cloud-scale networks, is the center of the Arista Any Cloud platform. With vEOS Router, Arista EOS is now supported across multiple hypervisor and cloud deployment platforms. The same proven single EOS software image that runs across all of Aristas products, vEOS Router extends a consistent operational model of the customers existing Arista datacenter network deployments. The vEOS Router leverages the existing cloud-grade routing stack and includes new enhancements, such as IPSEC VPN tunnels, to securely interconnect workloads across multi-cloud deployments. In addition, vEOS Router is integrated with cloud provider APIs to enable seamless deployment, automation, analytics and end-to-end visibility.

"Disparate places in the network are evolving to an inclusive software-defined cloud. Aiming to simplify hybrid and multi-cloud adoption for its customers, Arista's approach to Any Cloud is compelling in extending cloud networking with operational consistency across a wide range of use cases," said Brad Casemore, Research Director, Datacenter Networks for IDC.

Cloud Tracer for Hybrid Cloud Visibility

Arista CloudVision also supports these new hybrid cloud use-cases, with a turnkey approach to automation, telemetry and orchestration services needed to support multi-cloud inter-connectivity in a single cloud experience. Network-wide upgrades and rollbacks can be automated at scale, reducing downtime and disruptions caused by manual error. Hybrid cloud troubleshooting time is reduced with historical event correlation across use-cases, driven by EOS real-time state streaming combined with CloudVision analytic engines and visualization apps. In addition, Aristas new Cloud Tracer assures that visibility and availability metrics are tracked consistently across the entire hybrid cloud environment, including public cloud direct connections, remote datacenter connections and cloud exchange points.

Arista Any Cloud Ecosystem

The Arista Any Cloud platform is designed to support any public or hybrid cloud environment, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Microsoft Azure Stack, an extension of Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Support in each environment is coupled with validation and registration of these solutions in the cloud marketplace infrastructure provided by each cloud provider, thus making deployment simple for the enterprise customer.

This platform will be further enhanced by integration with the Equinix Cloud Exchange, which provides direct high-performance connections to 70+ cloud providers. With Arista EOS and CloudVision platforms integration, Equinix customers will leverage the same consistent cloud networking tool set in yet another cloud network use-case.

With the Arista Any Cloud solution, enterprise customers can now deploy a reliable and secure multi-cloud experience with a common Universal Cloud Network approach across all of the places in the cloud. This enables IT organizations to harness dispersed cloud resources anywhere for better availability of services and applications across any cloud, any workload and any location.

Availability

The new components of the Arista Any Cloud platform will be available in Q417, including vEOS Router for hypervisors (KVM and VMware ESX) and for cloud platforms (AWS and Azure), and including Cloud Tracer as a CloudVision-based application. Availability on additional public and hybrid cloud platforms will also be available in the future. Contact Arista for further information.

For additional information, join us for a webinar on Aristas Any Cloud platform on October 10th, at 10:00 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. Register here. Click on the relevant links for additional presentations in EMEA and APJ time zones.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks was founded to pioneer and deliver software-driven cloud networking solutions for large datacenter storage and computing environments. Aristas award-winning platforms, ranging in Ethernet speeds from 10 to 100 gigabits per second, redefine scalability, agility and resilience. Arista has shipped more than ten million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards, Arista is a founding member of the 25/50GbE consortium. Arista Networks products are available worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, Cloud Tracer and vEOS router are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and best practices utilized in the design and implementation of Arista's Any Cloud Platform, EOS and CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, more performance and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

