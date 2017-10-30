30.10.2017 19:00
Art Basel Cities is taking up residency in Buenos Aires this November and announces UBS as Global Lead Partner

To celebrate the launch of the Art Basel Cities Exchange, Art Basel Cities is taking up residence in Buenos Aires from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 5, 2017. Over the four days, the Art Basel Cities House will host talks and conversations with some of the artworlds leading professionals. Art Basel Cities will also present first elements of its partnership at the house.

The Art Basel Cities House, located within a historic building at Basavilbaso 1233, will host a diverse series of events and workshops aimed at arts professionals and the public alike. The program includes over 33 hours of masterclass workshops, coaching sessions and discussions with speakers such as Cecilia Alemani, Pablo León de la Barra, Guillermo Kuitca, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Victoria Noorthoorn as well as music programs and performances. The full program is available here.

Underlining the long-term focus of its multi-year partnership, Art Basel created the Art Basel Cities Exchange launched in collaboration with the City of Buenos Aires. In partnership with the arteBA Foundation, the Art Basel Cities Exchange aims to help support and strengthen the local art scene by facilitating professional collaborations and supporting cultural projects. First elements of Art Basel Cities Exchange such as the Project Bureau, a digital platform that connects international art professionals with the local art scene to realize large-scale projects in Buenos Aires, and a Crowdfunding Campaign with leading Argentine institutions Móvil, MAMBA and La Ira De Dios are launching in Buenos Aires this November. Further information on the Crowdfunding Campaign and Project Bureau are available here.

In addition to the support of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Art Basel Cities is supported by UBS as Global Lead Partner, who, building on its existing support of the shows, has extended its support to the new initiative on a global level. Alejandro Velez, Head of Latin America, UBS said: "UBS is focused on offering our clients new perspectives and insights. Our long partnership with Art Basel is rooted in our shared belief in developing a global cultural platform for the exchange of innovative ideas. We are excited to support Art Basel Cities and by the opportunities the program offers to discover and engage with extraordinary cultural projects around the world, starting with Buenos Aires, a city with a thriving cultural community."

Host Partner Audemars Piguet and Official Automotive Partner BMW are also extending their partnership with Art Basel to support the Art Basel Cities initiative in Buenos Aires, with Chandon, Aeropuertos VIP Club, Bodega del Desierto and Bodega Colomé as Supporting Partners. The initiative also acknowledges the support of Argentina Investment Agency and International Trade and Buenos Aires Tourism.

A long-term collaboration with the vibrant Argentine capital, Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires will explore and expand the citys cultural ecosystem and highlight its dynamic art scene, promoting it to a global audience and Art Basels extensive network. Following the launch of the Art Basel Cities Exchange in 2017, a city-wide week of public art programing, directed by Cecilia Alemani, will take place from September 11 to September 16, 2018. For further information on Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires please visit artbasel.com/cities/buenos-aires.

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition.

Art Basels engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through a number of new initiatives. In 2014, Art Basel launched its Crowdfunding Initiative, in collaboration with Kickstarter. This initiative presents jury-selected art projects to potential benefactors, which include Art Basels vibrant audience and the Kickstarter community. The initiative has catalyzed much-needed support for outstanding non-commercial art projects worldwide and so far has helped pledge over $2 million to creative projects around the world. For Art Basel Cities, launched in 2016, Art Basel is working with selected partner cities to develop vibrant and content-driven programs specific to the individual city. Connecting them to the global art world through Art Basel's expertise and network, Art Basel Cities supports its partners to develop their unique cultural landscape. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

UBS, Global Lead Partner of Art Basel, has supported the organization for more than 20 years. As Art Basels global network expanded, UBS increased its lead partnership to include all three shows. In addition, UBS has a long and substantial record of engagement in contemporary art: as a holder of one of the worlds most distinguished corporate art collections, as an active partner in global contemporary art projects such as the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, and as a source of information and insights through the UBS Arts Forum and the art news-focused app 'Planet Art' app. In March 2017, UBS and Art Basel co-published the first Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report by Clare McAndrew. Today, UBS have furthered their support by becoming Global Lead Partner of Art Basel Cities. Find more details at ubs.com/art.

Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires Host Partner is Audemars Piguet, whose expanding activities in contemporary art include the Audemars Piguet Art Commission. The Official Automotive Partner is BMW, who has co-developed with Art Basel the BMW Art Journey. Supporting Partners include Chandon, Aeropuertos VIP Club, Bodega del Desierto and Bodega Colomé. The initiative also acknowledges the support of Argentina Investment Agency and International Trade and Buenos Aires Tourism.

