Art Basel Cities is taking up residency in Buenos Aires this November and announces UBS as Global Lead Partner

To celebrate the launch of the Art Basel Cities Exchange, Art Basel
Cities is taking up residence in Buenos Aires from Thursday, November 2
to Sunday, November 5, 2017. Over the four days, the Art Basel Cities
House will host talks and conversations with some of the artworlds
leading professionals. Art Basel Cities will also present first elements
of its partnership at the house.
The Art Basel Cities House, located within a historic building at
Basavilbaso 1233, will host a diverse series of events and workshops
aimed at arts professionals and the public alike. The program includes
over 33 hours of masterclass workshops, coaching sessions and
discussions with speakers such as Cecilia Alemani, Pablo León de la
Barra, Guillermo Kuitca, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Victoria Noorthoorn as
well as music programs and performances. The full program is available here.
Underlining the long-term focus of its multi-year partnership, Art Basel
created the Art Basel Cities Exchange launched in collaboration
with the City of Buenos Aires. In partnership with the arteBA
Foundation, the Art Basel Cities Exchange aims to help support and
strengthen the local art scene by facilitating professional
collaborations and supporting cultural projects. First elements of Art
Basel Cities Exchange such as the Project Bureau, a digital
platform that connects international art professionals with the local
art scene to realize large-scale projects in Buenos Aires, and a Crowdfunding
Campaign with leading Argentine institutions Móvil, MAMBA and La Ira
De Dios are launching in Buenos Aires this November. Further information
on the Crowdfunding Campaign and Project Bureau are available here.
In addition to the support of the Government of the City of Buenos
Aires, Art Basel Cities is supported by UBS as Global Lead Partner, who,
building on its existing support of the shows, has extended its support
to the new initiative on a global level. Alejandro Velez, Head of Latin
America, UBS said: "UBS is focused on offering our clients new
perspectives and insights. Our long partnership with Art Basel is rooted
in our shared belief in developing a global cultural platform for the
exchange of innovative ideas. We are excited to support Art Basel Cities
and by the opportunities the program offers to discover and engage with
extraordinary cultural projects around the world, starting with Buenos
Aires, a city with a thriving cultural community."
Host Partner Audemars Piguet and Official Automotive Partner BMW are
also extending their partnership with Art Basel to support the Art Basel
Cities initiative in Buenos Aires, with Chandon, Aeropuertos VIP Club,
Bodega del Desierto and Bodega Colomé as Supporting Partners. The
initiative also acknowledges the support of Argentina Investment Agency
and International Trade and Buenos Aires Tourism.
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires
A long-term collaboration with the vibrant Argentine capital, Art Basel
Cities: Buenos Aires will explore and expand the citys cultural
ecosystem and highlight its dynamic art scene, promoting it to a global
audience and Art Basels extensive network. Following the launch of the
Art Basel Cities Exchange in 2017, a city-wide week of public art
programing, directed by Cecilia Alemani, will take place from September
11 to September 16, 2018. For further information on Art Basel Cities:
Buenos Aires please visit artbasel.com/cities/buenos-aires.
About Art Basel
Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the
world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in
Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region,
each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries,
artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in
collaboration with local institutions for each edition.
Art Basels engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through a number of
new initiatives. In 2014, Art Basel launched its Crowdfunding
Initiative, in collaboration with Kickstarter. This initiative presents
jury-selected art projects to potential benefactors, which include Art
Basels vibrant audience and the Kickstarter community. The initiative
has catalyzed much-needed support for outstanding non-commercial art
projects worldwide and so far has helped pledge over $2 million to
creative projects around the world. For Art Basel Cities, launched in
2016, Art Basel is working with selected partner cities to develop
vibrant and content-driven programs specific to the individual city.
Connecting them to the global art world through Art Basel's expertise
and network, Art Basel Cities supports its partners to develop their
unique cultural landscape. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.
Art Basel Cities Partners
UBS, Global Lead Partner of Art Basel, has supported the organization
for more than 20 years. As Art Basels global network expanded, UBS
increased its lead partnership to include all three shows. In addition,
UBS has a long and substantial record of engagement in contemporary art:
as a holder of one of the worlds most distinguished corporate art
collections, as an active partner in global contemporary art projects
such as the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, and as a source of
information and insights through the UBS Arts Forum and the art
news-focused app 'Planet Art' app. In March 2017, UBS and Art Basel
co-published the first Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report by
Clare McAndrew. Today, UBS have furthered their support by becoming
Global Lead Partner of Art Basel Cities. Find more details at
ubs.com/art.
Art Basel Cities: Buenos Aires Host Partner is Audemars Piguet, whose
expanding activities in contemporary art include the Audemars Piguet Art
Commission. The Official Automotive Partner is BMW, who has co-developed
with Art Basel the BMW Art Journey. Supporting Partners include Chandon,
Aeropuertos VIP Club, Bodega del Desierto and Bodega Colomé. The
initiative also acknowledges the support of Argentina Investment Agency
and International Trade and Buenos Aires Tourism.
Media information online
Media information and images can be downloaded directly from
artbasel.com/press.
Journalists can subscribe to our media mailings to receive information
on Art Basel and Art Basel Cities.
For the latest updates on Art Basel and the Art Basel Cities program,
visit artbasel.com, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/artbasel
or follow @artbasel on Instagram,
Google+,
Twitter,
Weibo
and Wechat.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005947/en/