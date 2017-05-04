Artsy and UBS Create 360° Films in Celebration of the 57th International Art Exhibition of la Biennale di Venezia

Artsy in collaboration with UBS
today released the first film in a multi-part 360° documentary series
"Inside the Biennale exploring the 57th Venice Biennale. In the spirit
of increased access to the worlds premier art exhibition, these films
will build on the success of Artsy and UBSs first collaboration, an
11-part series on the 2015 Venice Biennale, providing a global audience
an insiders glimpse of the Biennales most engaging art, personalities,
and performances.
Featuring luminary artists and curators, including Cecilia Alemani,
Carol Bove, Dawn Kasper, Massimiliano Gioni, Christian Marclay, Francis
Upritchard, Erwin Wurm, and more, the films will transport viewers from
studios, galleries, and institutions around the world to the iconic
city, delving deep into the Biennale buzz as Venice prepares for the
exhibitions opening. Filmed "in the round, the films will provide
viewers a unique, immersive view of the city and exhibition.
The first 360° film explores the story of the Venice Biennale through
the perspectives of several artists and curators as they create artworks
and prepare installations that will be on view at the Biennales
national pavilions. Following todays launch, additional films will be
released on Artsy throughout the first months of the Biennale.
This is the fifth iteration of Artsy and UBSs partnership, following
collaborations on a series of films focused on the 2015 Venice Biennale;
Year in Art editorial features from 2015 and 2016; and a four-part film
series lifting the curtain on the art market, which debuted last year.
"Were proud to be collaborating again with UBS, a partner that shares
our dedication to providing greater access to the worlds most
influential artists and exhibitions, said Sebastian Cwilich, Artsys
President and COO. "The Venice Biennale is a uniquely important cultural
moment and were excited to share it with Artsys millions of monthly
visitors in this cutting-edge new format.
"Our latest collaboration with Artsythe Inside the Biennale, VR
documentary seriesreflects our shared commitment to making the dynamic
world of contemporary art more accessible to a broader public by using
state-of-the-art technology, stated Johan Jervøe, Group Chief Marketing
Officer, UBS. "These films help advance a deeper understanding of the
art world in much the same way as we help our clients navigate complex
challenges and opportunities in the financial world.
Artsy commissioned virtual reality studio Scenic to direct the films,
which will be viewable on both desktop and mobile, as well as through an
enhanced viewing experience in virtual reality headsets. To accompany
the films, Artsy tapped artists Erwin Wurm and Dawn Kasper to design
limited-edition cardboard virtual reality viewers, which will be
distributed in Venice.
To view the films go to https://www.artsy.net/venice-biennale/toward-venice.
ABOUT ARTSY
Artsy is the leading destination for exploring and collecting art from
the worlds top galleries, museums, art fairs, and auction houses. Artsy
partners directly with the most influential players in the art world,
providing collectors and enthusiasts a central resource to learn about
and purchase artwork from anywhere in the world. Powered by The Art
Genome Project, a personalization system that maps the connections
between artists and artworks, visitors to Artsy can browse art from the
worlds leading museums, collect artworks from thousands of top
galleries, explore international art fairs before they open to the
public, bid in auctions from leading auction houses, and read about the
art world in the worlds most-read art publication. Our mission is to
make all the worlds art accessible to anyone with an internet
connection.
UBS AND CONTEMPORARY ART
UBSs long and substantial record of patronage in contemporary art
enables clients and audiences to participate in the international
conversation about art and the global art world through the firms
global art platform. In addition to the UBS Art Collection, considered
one of the worlds largest and most important corporate collections of
contemporary art, UBS has an extensive roster of contemporary art
programs that include the firms long-term support for the premier
international Art Basel shows in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, for
which UBS serves as global Lead Partner; the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global
Art Initiative with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; and a global
exhibition tour of "WOMEN: New Portraits, an exhibition of newly
commissioned photographs by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.
These activities are complemented by a number of regional partnerships
with fine art institutions including the Fondation Beyeler in
Switzerland, Galleria dArte Moderna in Milan, the Nouveau Musée
National de Monaco, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark, the
Deichtorhallen in Hamburg and the Art Gallery of New South Wales in
Sydney, Australia. UBS also provides its clients with insight into the
contemporary art world through the free art news app UBS Planet Art,
collaborations with the Swiss Institute, and the online resource Artsy,
as well as through the UBS Art Competence Center and UBS Arts Forum. For
more information about UBSs commitment to contemporary art, visit
ubs.com/art.
ABOUT SCENIC
Scenic is a virtual reality content studio based in Brooklyn exploring
new directions in non-fiction VR. Founded by filmmaker Gary Hustwit, the
studio covers a wide range of topics in art, culture, design and music
with cinematic VR and 360° video to push the boundaries of immersive
storytelling. Scenics creative team includes acclaimed documentary
filmmakers and visual artists, and the studios first batch of VR
documentaries was recently released in collaboration with The Wall
Street Journal and Google.
