02.11.2017 20:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Declares Distribution

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company) (NYSE: ASA) declared a distribution of $0.02 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on November 28, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2017. Due to a continued low level of dividends received by the portfolio, this distribution will be paid from undistributed net investment income. Should current market conditions persist, future distributions, if any, from this source may be unsustainable. The Company has paid uninterrupted distributions since 1959.

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end, internally-managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals.

It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.

The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Companys website for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The site may be found at www.asaltd.com or you may contact ASA directly at (800) 432-3378.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws that are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereunder. The Companys actual performance or results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, goals and projections, and consequently, investors should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Asa Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Asa News
RSS Feed
Asa zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Asa Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Asa News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Asa News
Anzeige

Inside

Expertenwissen auf unserem Blog
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Der Bitcoin wird flügge
Ölpreise: Das ist der Ausblick bis zum Jahresende!
UBS: BASF SE: 2015-er-Hoch in Reichweite
Vontobel: Rohölpreise steigen weiter, Gold gibt wieder nach
HSBC: Volkswagen (Daily) - Der nächste Schritt
DZ BANK  DAX: Anhaltende Dynamik
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Asa -Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Asa Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Trump nominiert Jerome Powell als Yellens Nachfolger
Wie Venezuela die Welt mit neuen Banknoten täuschen will
Britische Zentralbank erhöht Leitzins
So günstig war sparen noch nie
Großbritannien steht vor einem riskanten Zinsschritt

News von

Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
DAX: Vorgezogene Jahresendrally
VW-Aktie am Widerstand: Droht jetzt eine Korrektur?
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Börsencrash: Wiederholt sich die Geschichte?

News von

3.000 Euro Gehalt, 860 Euro Miete: So lebt der Durchschnittsdeutsche im Jahr 2017
Bargeldersatz: Notenbanken prüfen gerade, wie sie unser Geld grundlegend verändern können
Amazon, Google und Co scheffeln Milliarden - dahinter steckt vor allem eine unscheinbare Technologie
Harvard-Forscher warnt: Wir bezahlen einen hohen Preis, um Google und Facebook umsonst nutzen zu können
Elon Musk hat gerade bewiesen, dass er mehr verändern kann als der US-Präsident

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones im Plus -- BoE erhöht Leitzins erstmals seit zehn Jahren -- Bitcoin erstmals über 7.000 USD -- Fresenius wächst weiter -- FMC, Tesla, Facebook, BVB im Fokus

Jerome Powell soll neuer Chef der US-Notenbank werden. L'Oreal legt dank guter Geschäfte mit Luxus in China deutlicher zu als erwartet. Kleiner Umsatzrückgang bei Axa. Griechenland-Anleihen: Niedrigste Rendite seit Beginn der Hilfsprogramme.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:30 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones im Plus -- BoE erhöht Leitzins erstmals seit zehn Jahren -- Bitcoin erstmals über 7.000 USD -- Fresenius wächst weiter -- FMC, Tesla, Facebook, BVB im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:30 Uhr
Rund 115.000 Anlage- und Hebelprodukte der UBS ohne Orderprovision* kaufen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:28 Uhr
Jerome Powell soll neuer Chef der US-Notenbank werden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Infineon AG623100
AlibabaA117ME
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
GeelyA0CACX