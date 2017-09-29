ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Reports Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2017

ASA
Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) reported that the total
return for the nine months ended August 31, 2017, based on ASAs net
asset value (NAV), was 13.0%, including the reinvestment of dividends.
For the nine months ended August 31, 2017, the total return based on
ASAs share price was 16.4%, including the reinvestment of dividends.
The return for the FTSE Gold Mines Total Return Index during the same
period was 20.1%.
On August 31, 2017, the NAV of the Company was $14.23 per share versus
$12.61 per share on November 30, 2016. The closing price of ASAs shares
on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 31, 2017 was $12.56,
representing a share price discount to NAV of 11.7%. The share price of
closed-end funds, such as ASA, is determined by trading activity in the
open market and consequently may reflect a premium (higher than) or
discount (lower than) to its underlying NAV.
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
August
31, 2017
|
|
|
Year Ended
November 30, 2016
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
August 31,
2016
|
|
|
|
Amount*
|
|
Per
Share
|
|
|
Amount*
|
|
Per
Share
|
|
|
Amount*
|
|
Per
Share
|
Net assets
|
|
|
$
|
274,425
|
|
|
$
|
14.23
|
|
|
|
$
|
243,229
|
|
|
$
|
12.61
|
|
|
|
$
|
296,386
|
|
|
$
|
15.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,244
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,002
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,634
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
19,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*000 omitted
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (the "Company) is a
non-diversified, closed-end, internally managed fund that seeks
long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies
engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of
precious metals and minerals.
It is a fundamental policy of the Company that at least 80% of its total
assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible
into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the
exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or
other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of
gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in
instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other
precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv)
invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange
traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price
movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.
The Company employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on
detailed primary research including meetings with company executives,
site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis
in making its investment decisions.
Investors are encouraged to visit the Companys website for additional
information, including historical and current share prices, press
releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. The
site may be found at www.asaltd.com,
or you may contact the Company directly at (800) 432-3378.
Certain Tax Information
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a "passive foreign investment
company for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result,
United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are
encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences
of their investment in the common shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
Limited.
