ASIT biotech: Publishes the Documents Relating to the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting on 7 December 2017

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT - BE0974289218),
a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough
immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, announces that
shareholders are invited to attend the Extraordinary General
Shareholders Meeting to be held on 7 December 2017 at 3.00 pm (CET) at
the ASIT Biotech headquarters: 5 avenue Ariane - 1200 Brussels, Belgium.
The documents are available upon request or can be consulted on the
Companys website www.asitbiotech.com,
Investors section / General assembly.
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future
commercialisation of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for
the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology
platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotechs product pipeline entails two
novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite:
hdm-ASIT+), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy
market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is
flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at: www.asitbiotech.com.
