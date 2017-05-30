+++ Der Blick aufs Fundamentale. In der Sendung "Euer Egmond" geben BNP Paribas und Egmond Haidt heute um 18 Uhr 30 Minuten den etwas anderen Marktausblick +++
30.05.2017 20:39
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ASIT biotech to Disclose the Detailed Results of Its Phase III Clinical Study with gp-ASIT+ for the Treatment of Grass Pollen Rhinoconjunctivitis at EAACI 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (Euronext: ASIT - BE0974289218), a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, is proud to have the opportunity to present two late-breaking communications on the detailed results of its phase III clinical study with gp-ASIT+, its product candidate for the treatment of grass pollen rhinoconjunctivitis, at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) congress in Helsinki, June 17-21, 2017.

EAACI is the most important event of the Academy, and is one of the biggest international meetings dedicated to Allergology and Clinical Immunology. It gathers thousands of delegates from all around the world, and offers simultaneous sessions covering all aspects of the Academys specialty.

The two ASIT biotechs late-breaking abstracts have been selected by the EAACI review committee:

Title: Efficacy of a 3-week subcutaneous immunotherapy course in patients with grass pollen-induced rhinoconjunctivitis: Results of a phase-3 study
Presenter: Pr. Dr. Ralph Mösges (University of Köln)
Session: LB PDS 4 Allergen immunotherapy: Vaccines and clinical  June 19, 2017  10:45 am
Session type: Poster discussion

Title: Short Course treatment of Subcutaneous Peptide Hydrolysate from Lolium Perenne suppresses Basophil Responses and induces IgG-associated Blocking Antibodies: A Randomized Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Trial
Presenter: Dr. Mohamed Shamji (Imperial College of London)
Session: LB OAS 5 Allergen Immunotherapy  mechanisms and vaccines  June 21, 2017  10:30 am
Session type: Oral presentation

***

About ASIT biotech

ASIT Biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialisation of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotechs product pipeline entails two novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at: www.asitbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement that do not relate to historical facts and events are "forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes, "estimates, "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "may, "will, "plans, "continue, "ongoing, "potential, "predict, "project, "target, "seek or "should or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Companys intentions, beliefs or current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and, without prejudice to the Companys obligations under applicable law in relation to disclosure and ongoing information, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this announcement.

Important Legal Notice

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for shares of ASIT biotech SA (the "Company and the "Shares). Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus and the information contained herein is for information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. Investors should not subscribe for any Shares except on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus that the Company expects to publish after its approval by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority, and which can then be obtained at the Companys registered office and on www.asitbiotech.com.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to any U.S. person within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the intended offering of Shares in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for publication, distribution or release in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The Company is responsible for the information contained in this press release.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ASIT Biotech S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ASIT Biotech News
RSS Feed
ASIT Biotech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ASIT Biotech S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ASIT Biotech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ASIT Biotech News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jetzt registrieren! Infoabend in München am 31. Mai
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | HEUTE Abend live
SOCIETE GENERALE: Deutsche Bank AG - Chance auf 23,9% in 15 Wochen bei anhaltendem Seitwärtstrend!
wikifolio-Trader zeigen Spürsinn: Lanxess-Einstieg noch vor Warren Buffet
UBS: BMW: Produktionsschwierigkeiten
Fondsmanager gewährt Einblick: Diese Aktien stehen heute zum Kauf und Verkauf!
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Tourismussektor - Der Kurssommer kann kommen!
DZ BANK  BMW: leichte Wettbewerbsvorteile beim Thema E-Mobilität
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ASIT Biotech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ASIT Biotech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ist das Comeback der Inflation schon wieder zu Ende?
Das steckt hinter Trumps Wut auf Deutschland
Politische Sorgen halten Anleger in Atem
Das bedeutet die neue Nahles-Rente für Arbeitnehmer
Das ist die wertvollste Währung der Welt

News von

Daimler-Aktie: Warum das Papier mit dem Stern auf eine Trendwende zusteuert
Aurelius-Aktie nach der Gotham-Attacke auf Erholungskurs: Wie weit das Papier noch laufen kann
Diese vier Chemie-Aktien empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank
Megatrends: Mit diesen deutschen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
Telekom-Aktie: Verkauf von T-Mobile US? Was Anleger tun sollten

News von

Milliardenmarkt: Elon Musks neuester Geniestreich ist schon bis 2018 ausverkauft
Ein US-Unternehmen könnte die Lösung für eines der größten Probleme von Elektro-Autos gefunden haben
Apple-Zulieferer verrät, wie das iPhone 8 aussehen wird
Ein simpler Vergleich zeigt das ganze Ausmaß des Immobilienpreis-Wahnsinns
Apple-Mitgründer Wozniak erklärt, warum Elon Musk wirklich so erfolgreich ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow Jones im Minus -- Trump schlägt nach Merkel-Kritik zurück -- Amazon schlägt Alphabet im Kampf um die 1000-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla, BVB, Linde im Fokus

Verbraucher aufgepasst - Neuregelungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich im Juni 2017. Urlaubssperre für Apple-Mitarbeiter: Kommt das iPhone 8 doch im September? Delivery Hero angeblich kurz vor dem Börsengang. In diese DAX-Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant BlackRock. Ryanair-Aktie: Ryanair legt trotz Terror und Brexit zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
KW 21: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 21: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Nordex AGA0D655
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon.com Inc.906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
LANXESS AG547040
TeslaA1CX3T
BMW AG519000