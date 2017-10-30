Astronics Test Systems Announces Expansion of System-Level Test (SLT) Platform for Semiconductor Testing

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced
technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor
industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Astronics
Test Systems (ATS) is introducing an expansion of the ATS
5034 System-Level Test (SLT) Platform. Featuring new semi-automatic
solutions in a scalable system, the ATS 5034 now offers lower volume,
higher mix, small lot, and/or longer test duration options for
semiconductor manufacturers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005177/en/
The components of the ATS 5034 SLT Platform make SLT affordable, enabling a shift to a 100% SLT strategy, improving yields and eliminating defects. (Photo: Business Wire)
With this introduction, the company now delivers configurations that
facilitate the industrys fastest, easiest development path from
single-site to massively parallel system-level test for semiconductor
packages of all types.
"Customers continue to embrace System-Level Test, particularly where
quality and yield are critical, says Jon Sinskie, Executive Vice
President of Astronics Test Systems. "This platform expansion makes it
easier for our customers to get started with SLT and scale as needed for
their specific test plans and production ramps.
Built on more than 20 years of field-proven technology, Astronics has
tested over 9 billion devices on more than 1,000 testers worldwide to
support high-volume device production where massively parallel solutions
are most economical. Now, Astronics is bringing SLT to a broader market,
making it achievable and affordable for customers to conduct true system
performance testing on more semiconductors for a variety of
mission-critical applications such as automotive, mobile, data, desktop,
biomedical, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.
The ATS 5034 SLT Platform: Scale Capacity and Functionality As Needed
For customers using this system, the workflow scales from a single-site
to massively parallel test solution. It begins with a Single-Site Device
Development Board (DDB) Kit, which in-turn scales into a Single-Slot
Tester (SST). Next, Astronics can leverage the single-slot design into
the Multi-Slot Chamber (MSC), which sets the foundation for testing in
massive parallelism. The MSC configuration also serves as a manual
standalone low-volume solution until more production capacity is
necessary. When needed, the MSC solution becomes semi-automatic with the
addition of a Semi-Automatic Board Loader/Unloader (BLU). To become
fully automatic, the company integrates a high-speed handler to provide
a turnkey SLT solution that can deliver testing at volume.
The versatility in this expandable platform approach supports the
fastest development path to massively parallel test for commercializing
emerging semiconductor-based products. Economically, the ATS 5034 SLT
Platform enables the consolidation of many testers into one, where users
can experience a significant reduction in cost of test, cost of
ownership, and operating expenses (OPEX) for improved operational
efficiency.
Key features of the scalable ATS 5034 SLT Platform include:
-
Up to 5,000 units per hour (UPH) and up to x396 sites in parallel for
the fully-automatic configuration
-
Available best-in-class conducted thermal capabilities, including
automatic temperature control (ATC) and tri-temp
-
Easy-to-operate automation and lot management with proven ActivATE
software
-
Simple operation - JEDEC trays in and JEDEC trays out
-
Supports all popular package types today, including system on chip
(SoC), module, and heterogeneous system in package (SiP), with future
supportability for new package types
To learn more about SLT and Astronics semiconductor testing solutions,
visit Astronics Test Systems in booth 415 at the International Test
Conference, October 31 through November 2, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas or
visit Astronics.com.
Astronics Test Systems leverages nearly 60 years of experience to offer
automatic test expertise to electronics manufacturers in the aerospace,
military, semiconductor, medical, space, mass transit, and automotive
industries. Astronics test solutions ensure the worlds most advanced
electronic products perform as designed, every time.
ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is a leading supplier of advanced
technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and
semiconductor industries. Astronics products and services include
advanced, high-performance electrical power generation and distribution
systems, seat motion solutions, lighting and safety systems, avionics
products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test
systems. Astronics strategy is to increase its value by developing
technologies and capabilities, either internally or through acquisition,
and using those capabilities to provide innovative solutions to its
targeted markets and other markets where its technology can be
beneficial. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Astronics has a
reputation for high-quality designs, exceptional responsiveness, strong
brand recognition, and best-in-class manufacturing practices.
For more information on Astronics and its products, visit www.Astronics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005177/en/