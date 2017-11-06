Atlas Financial Holdings Announces 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas or the
"Company) today reported its financial results for the third
quarter ended September 30, 2017.
Management Comments
Scott D. Wollney, Atlas President and CEO, stated, "Atlas reported
solid third quarter results driven by underwriting performance and
continued expansion of market share in limo/livery and paratransit. We
are encouraged by consistent positive pricing action across our niche
markets. Our expectation is that ongoing hardening commercial market
conditions will enable our team to further leverage our analytics
capability to optimize return on deployed capital, with the objective of
building on our 14.5% annualized return-on-equity. We feel that Atlas
focus on bottom line execution and expertise in our niche differentiates
our business in the face of a challenging environment across broader
commercial auto. Our hyper-focus coupled with underwriting and claim
handling discipline led to a strong combined ratio of 87.9% in the third
quarter, which we achieved despite expected quarterly fluctuations in
deferred acquisition costs. With the infrastructure and capital planning
tools we have in place, we believe we can continue to grow nationwide,
increasing our operating leverage in a responsible and managed way to
continue to increase ROE. In parallel, we continue to building on our
foundational heritage to develop technology-based solutions for the
expanding universe of gig economy drivers utilizing light vehicles to
move people and things with the objective of launching select products
in 2018, subject to continuing successful market testing and regulatory
approval.
Financial and Operational Review
Premium Written: For the three month period ended September 30,
2017, gross premium written was $65.9 million compared to $60.7 million
for the three month period ended September 30, 2016, representing an
8.5% increase. Gross premium written increased primarily due to growth
in para-transit, limousine and livery accounts in New York, California,
Missouri and New Jersey and taxi in Minnesota partially offset by a
reduction in Michigan and certain more challenged taxi business in
Louisiana, Pennsylvania and California.
Geographic Distribution: The Company is licensed in 49 states and
the District of Columbia. Atlas actively writes its core business in 42
of these states plus the District of Columbia. Compared to the three
month period ended September 30, 2016, Atlas experienced growth in gross
premium written in its core business in 25 states for the three month
period ended September 30, 2017. In 6 of those 25 states, Atlas
experienced quarter over quarter growth of greater than 100% due to a
continuing positive response from both new and existing agents to Atlas
value proposition and the current market environment. The largest
increases resulted from para-transit, limousine and livery business in
New Jersey and Missouri and all lines in Minnesota. Based on the
Companys commitment to optimize return on deployed capital, the Company
utilizes predictive analytics based pricing coupled with its strong
value proposition to grow market share in environments that are
favorable and is prepared to reduce exposure to those that are more
challenging.
Combined Ratio: Atlas combined ratio increased for the three
month period ended September 30, 2017 to 87.9%, compared to 83.5% in the
prior year period.
-
Loss Ratio: The loss ratio relating to claims incurred for the
three month period ended September 30, 2017 was 59.5%, compared to
58.2% for the three month period ended September 30, 2016. The loss
ratio increased year over year primarily due to the Companys
continued review of underwriting profitability by product and state
and higher than expected claim costs associated with Atlas
participation in non-voluntary assigned risk pools. Approximately
$300,000 in physical damage claims related to Hurricane Harvey were
also recorded in the quarter. The Company continues to see incremental
opportunities to build on decades of experience in the claims area
coupled with increasing use of analytics to increase expected margin
in subsequent quarters. As previously announced, the Company is
utilizing machine learning based predictive analytics in the claim
area, in addition to using it as an underwriting tool, to further
benefit from the data, experience and expertise within its
organization. Atlas believes this approach amplifies the value of the
assets accumulated over its operating subsidiaries many years spent
focusing on niche target markets to model potential risk and deliver
value for both our customers and stakeholders. On a year over year
basis, the Company expects its loss ratio to continue to generally
trend in a positive direction based on prior year and potential future
pricing, underwriting and claims activities.
-
Underwriting Expense Ratio: The underwriting expense ratio for
the three month period ended September 30, 2017 was 28.4% compared to
25.3% for the three month period ended September 30, 2016.
The table below details the comparisons of each component of the
Companys combined ratio for the periods indicated (after accounting for
the effect of quota share reinsurance):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Nine Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
59.5 %
|
|
58.2 %
|
|
60.0 %
|
|
58.9 %
|
Underwriting Expense Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition cost ratio
|
|
14.0 %
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
12.4 %
|
|
10.3 %
|
Other underwriting expense ratio
|
|
13.3 %
|
|
17.6 %
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
16.5 %
|
Deferred acquisition costs general expenses
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
(0.6) %
|
Underwriting expense ratio before expenses related to stock purchase
agreements and share-based compensation expenses
|
|
27.9 %
|
|
28.8 %
|
|
26.4 %
|
|
26.2 %
|
Expenses recovered related to stock purchase agreement ratio
|
|
%
|
|
(4.4) %
|
|
%
|
|
(1.8) %
|
Share-based compensation expense ratio
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
Underwriting expense ratio
|
|
28.4
%
|
|
25.3
%
|
|
27.0
%
|
|
25.3
%
|
Total combined ratio
|
|
87.9
%
|
|
83.5
%
|
|
87.0
%
|
|
84.2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atlas underwriting expense ratio for the three month period ended
September 30, 2017, excluding the impact of share-based compensation
expenses and expenses related to stock purchase agreements, was 27.9%
and falls outside the Companys previously communicated annualized
target range of 24.5% to 26.5% primarily due to decreased deferrable
general expenses related to policy acquisition, increased accruals for
bad debt and higher than average acquisition costs in the quarter. For
the nine month period ended September 30, 2017, this ratio was 26.4% and
continues to fall within the target range. Also, for comparison
purposes, expenses in the amount of $1.9 million were recovered pursuant
to the Gateway stock purchase agreement for the three month period ended
September 30, 2016. While the underwriting ratio can vary quarter to
quarter, on a full year basis, based on the Companys current
anticipated year over year growth trend, underwriting expenses are
expected to be within, and on the high end, of this range. Atlas remains
focused on continually enhancing its value proposition through
re-investment into research and development to ensure that our
organization is able to continue leading the industry in terms of
existing and developing niche markets on which Atlas focuses.
As the Company continues the use of quota share reinsurance, and
potentially changes the percentage of ceded premiums under its contract,
the impact on the individual ratios of acquisition cost and other
underwriting expense will vary. On a pro-forma basis, as if there was no
quota share reinsurance in place, the components of the underwriting
expense ratio for the periods indicated would have been as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Nine Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
16.1%
|
|
15.6%
|
|
14.9%
|
|
14.5%
|
Other insurance general and administrative expenses
|
|
11.9%
|
|
14.8%
|
|
12.4%
|
|
13.7%
|
Deferred acquisition costs general expenses
|
|
0.6%
|
|
(0.3)%
|
|
0.2%
|
|
(0.5)%
|
Expenses recovered related to stock purchase agreements
|
|
%
|
|
(3.7)%
|
|
%
|
|
(1.5)%
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
0.5%
|
|
0.7%
|
|
0.5%
|
|
0.8%
|
Total underwriting expense ratio
|
|
29.1%
|
|
27.1%
|
|
28.0%
|
|
27.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Results: Underwriting profit decreased to $6.8
million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017, compared to
$7.1 million in the same period of the prior year, representing a 5.5%
decrease. However, without the favorable impact of the stock purchase
agreement impacts reflected in 2016, proforma underwriting profit for
the three month period ending September 30, 2017 increased by $1.5
million or 28.6%.
Net Income before Taxes: Net income before taxes decreased to
$7.9 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2017,
compared to $9.0 million in the same period of the prior year,
representing a 12.1% decrease. Eliminating the favorable impact of the
stock purchase related impacts in 2016, proforma income before tax for
the three month period ending September 30, 2017 increased by $800,000
or 11.3%.
Income Taxes: Atlas recognized tax expense of $2.8 million for
the three month period ended September 30, 2017 compared to tax expense
of $2.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
Net Income: Atlas reported net income of $5.1 million for the
three month period ended September 30, 2017, compared to $6.5 million
for the three month period ended September 30, 2016.
Earnings per share ("EPS): Atlas generated $0.42 per common
share diluted for the three month period ended September 30, 2017. This
compares to $0.51 per common share diluted as reported for the three
month period ended September 30, 2016.
Share Count: The following chart illustrates Atlas potential
dilutive common shares for the three month periods ended September 30,
2017 and 2016:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
September 30, 2016
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
12,045,519
|
Dilutive potential ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Dilutive stock options
|
|
162,018
|
|
172,088
|
Dilutive shares upon preferred share conversion
|
|
|
|
522,397
|
Dilutive average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,207,537
|
|
12,740,004
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet/Investment Overview
Book Value: Book value per common share was $11.96 based on
12,045,519 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2017, compared
to $10.54 based on 12,045,519 common shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2016. Book value per common share of $11.96 increased by
$1.42 relative to December 31, 2016 as follows:
$1.24 increase related to net income after tax and before items
indicated below;
$0.05 increase related to the change in net realized investment gains
after tax;
$0.06 increase related to the change in unrealized gains/losses after
tax; and
$0.07 increase related to share-based
compensation.
$1.42
total increase from December 31, 2016 book value per
common share
Cash and Invested Assets: Cash and invested assets as of
September 30, 2017 totaled $247.7 million as compared to $224.8 million
as of December 31, 2016.
Investment Strategy: Atlas aligns its securities portfolio to
support the liabilities and operating cash needs of its insurance
subsidiaries, to preserve capital and to generate investment returns.
Atlas invests predominantly in fixed income securities with overall
maturities that correlate with the payout patterns of Atlas claims
liabilities and other liquidity needs. Other than fixed income
investments are limited to an appropriately small percentage of our
portfolio and are generally opportunities identified through the
Companys specialty focus or by leveraging the resources of our business
partners. As of September 30, 2017, the average life on the Companys
portfolio was 4.8 years with a duration of 3.9 years. The Companys
investment allocations will be regularly reviewed based on market
conditions with a continued emphasis on capital preservation to support
growth in its operating business.
Investment Income / Yield: Atlas generated net investment income
of $902,000 and $1.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2017
and 2016, as well as $582,000 and $630,000 of realized gains,
respectively. The gross annualized investment yield on the Companys
fixed income securities was 2.4% and 2.2% for the quarters ended
September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively. The gross annualized
investment yield on the Companys cash and cash equivalents was 0.4% and
0.1% for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
The decrease in investment income from the prior year period was
primarily the result of lower returns on equity method investments,
particularly insurance linked securities, and higher investment
expenses, partially offset by higher interest income on the Companys
fixed income securities portfolio and interest income on our collateral
loans.
Board of Directors Update
The Company also announced that Larry G. Swets, Jr. will be retiring as
a Director of AFH effective January 2, 2018. Mr. Swets was a founding
director of the Company, serving on the Board beginning in 2011. With
the departure of Mr. Swets, Atlas now has five members of its Board of
Directors.
"On behalf of our entire organization, I want to thank Larry for his
invaluable contribution to Atlas formation as well as our evolution
over the past seven years, Mr. Wollney commented, "we are sorry to see
him leave the board and wish him the best in all future endeavors.
"I became involved with Atlas when it was only a concept, and it has
been a great pleasure to be a small part of the growth and success Scott
and his team delivered over the last seven years. Mr. Swets added, "My
retirement makes room for other talented directors to help take Atlas to
the next level and will allow me to focus on some recent new ventures.
Outlook for 2017
Mr. Wollney concluded, "Atlas principle focus is to continue to
profitably grow market share while conditions remain favorable while we
simultaneously focus on the incremental integration of technology and
analytics to optimize the entire ecosystem among our Company, our
agents, and our insureds. We are focused on continuing to innovate and
further enhance our differentiated market position. Our strategic
objective is to ensure that as industry trends evolve, Atlas is best
positioned to leverage our heritage and amplify our capabilities to
ensure that we are able to continue to lead the industry as measured by
returns on equity exceeding our peers by at least 500 to 1,000 basis
points.
About Atlas
The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the
United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance
for the "light commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs,
non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain
transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business
of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium Finance Company, Inc., and
Plainview Premium Finance Company of California, Inc. Atlas insurance
subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always
being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.
For more information about Atlas, please visit www.atlas-fin.com.
Financial Information
Atlas financial statements reflect consolidated results of Atlas
subsidiaries: American Insurance Acquisition Inc., American Country
Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway
Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor
Holdings Group, Inc., Anchor Group Management, Inc., Plainview Premium
Finance Company, Inc., and Plainview Premium Finance Company of
California, Inc. Additional information about Atlas, including a copy of
Atlas 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K financial statements and
Management Discussion & Analysis, can be accessed via the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission internet site at www.sec.gov
or through Atlas website at http://www.atlas-fin.com/InvestorRelations/FinancialReports.aspx.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its
insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the
current expectations of the management of each entity. The words
"anticipate, "expect, "believe, "may, "should, "estimate,
"project, "outlook, "forecast or similar words are used to identify
such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ
materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and
uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the
insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally
and the risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the
Companys 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement
can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws,
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of
new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
|
|
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
|
($ in 000s, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Nine Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
55,865
|
|
|
$
|
43,251
|
|
|
$
|
158,340
|
|
|
$
|
126,806
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
902
|
|
|
1,403
|
|
|
3,311
|
|
|
3,168
|
|
Net realized gains
|
|
582
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
Other income
|
|
115
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
280
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
57,464
|
|
|
45,335
|
|
|
162,983
|
|
|
131,278
|
|
Net claims incurred
|
|
33,258
|
|
|
25,161
|
|
|
95,027
|
|
|
74,675
|
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
7,820
|
|
|
5,013
|
|
|
19,586
|
|
|
13,036
|
|
Other underwriting expenses
|
|
7,937
|
|
|
7,730
|
|
|
22,870
|
|
|
21,084
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
97
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
292
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
467
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
|
756
|
|
Expenses recovered pursuant to stock purchase agreement
|
|
|
|
|
(1,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,297
|
)
|
Total expenses
|
|
49,579
|
|
|
36,363
|
|
|
139,154
|
|
|
107,546
|
|
Income from operations before income tax expense
|
|
7,885
|
|
|
8,972
|
|
|
23,829
|
|
|
23,732
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,760
|
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
8,342
|
|
|
7,525
|
|
Net income
|
|
5,125
|
|
|
6,496
|
|
|
15,487
|
|
|
16,207
|
|
Less: Preferred share dividends
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
|
$
|
6,423
|
|
|
$
|
15,487
|
|
|
$
|
15,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
|
12,045,519
|
|
Earnings per common share, basic
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
12,207,537
|
|
|
12,740,004
|
|
|
12,197,365
|
|
|
12,746,102
|
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
|
$
|
6,496
|
|
|
$
|
15,487
|
|
|
$
|
16,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in net unrealized investment gains (losses)
|
|
144
|
|
|
(569
|
)
|
|
1,226
|
|
|
4,092
|
|
Reclassification to net income
|
|
56
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
353
|
|
Effect of income tax
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
162
|
|
|
(365
|
)
|
|
(1,556
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
130
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
678
|
|
|
2,889
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
5,255
|
|
|
$
|
6,194
|
|
|
$
|
16,165
|
|
|
$
|
19,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
($ in 000s, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017 (unaudited)
|
|
2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investments, available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed income securities, at fair value (amortized cost $168,997 and
$157,451)
|
|
$
|
169,296
|
|
|
$
|
156,487
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value (cost $5,191 and $5,598)
|
|
5,597
|
|
|
6,223
|
|
Other investments
|
|
32,682
|
|
|
32,181
|
|
Total Investments
|
|
207,575
|
|
|
194,891
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
40,173
|
|
|
29,888
|
|
Accrued investment income
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
1,228
|
|
Premiums receivable (net of allowance of $3,061 and $2,366)
|
|
91,964
|
|
|
77,386
|
|
Reinsurance recoverables on amounts paid
|
|
6,474
|
|
|
7,786
|
|
Reinsurance recoverables on amounts unpaid
|
|
25,214
|
|
|
35,370
|
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
13,508
|
|
|
13,372
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
16,920
|
|
|
13,222
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
16,621
|
|
|
18,498
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
4,243
|
|
|
4,535
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
17,536
|
|
|
11,770
|
|
Other assets
|
|
6,280
|
|
|
12,905
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
450,444
|
|
|
$
|
423,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Claims liabilities
|
|
$
|
114,503
|
|
|
$
|
139,004
|
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
141,802
|
|
|
113,171
|
|
Due to reinsurers
|
|
7,974
|
|
|
8,369
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
23,975
|
|
|
19,187
|
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
|
17,793
|
|
|
16,504
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$
|
306,047
|
|
|
$
|
296,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,
shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2017 and December 31,
2016 - 0. Liquidation value $1.00 per share
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Ordinary voting common shares, $0.003 par value, 266,666,667 shares
authorized, shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2017 -
12,030,703 and December 31, 2016 - 11,895,104
|
|
36
|
|
|
36
|
|
Restricted voting common shares, $0.003 par value, 33,333,334 shares
authorized, shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2017 - 0
and December 31, 2016 - 128,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
200,134
|
|
|
199,244
|
|
Retained deficit
|
|
(56,231
|
)
|
|
(71,718
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
458
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Total Shareholders Equity
|
|
144,397
|
|
|
127,342
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
|
$
|
450,444
|
|
|
$
|
423,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measurements
Atlas uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to present its
financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes
will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. The
non-GAAP financial measures that Atlas presents may not be comparable to
similarly-named measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted operating income, before tax includes both underwriting
income and loss and net investment income, but excludes net realized
capital gains and losses, legal and professional expense incurred
related to business combinations, interest expense, net impairment
charges recognized in earnings and other items. Underwriting income is
derived by reducing net premiums earned by losses and loss adjustment
expenses incurred, policy acquisition costs and general operating
expenses.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income,
Before Tax ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
Nine Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
$
|
6,496
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
15,487
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
$
|
16,207
|
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
Add: income tax expense
|
|
2,760
|
|
0.23
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
8,342
|
|
0.69
|
|
|
7,525
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
Add: expenses recovered pursuant to stock purchase agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,895
|
)
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,297
|
)
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Add: interest expense
|
|
467
|
|
0.04
|
|
257
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
1,379
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Less: net realized investment gains
|
|
582
|
|
0.05
|
|
630
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Less: other income
|
|
115
|
|
0.01
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Adjusted operating income, before tax
|
|
$
|
7,655
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
6,653
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
23,876
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
|
$
|
20,887
|
|
|
$
|
1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After-tax return on average common equity is derived by
subtracting preferred share dividends accrued from net income and
dividing by average common equity. Common equity is total shareholders
equity less preferred shares and cumulative preferred share dividends
accrued. Average common equity is the average of common equity at the
beginning and the ending of the reporting period.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Shareholders Equity to Common Equity ($
in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
As of:
|
|
30, 2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
30, 2016
|
|
2016
|
|
2015
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
$
|
144,397
|
|
|
$
|
138,857
|
|
|
$
|
127,342
|
|
|
$
|
146,592
|
|
|
$
|
142,958
|
|
|
$
|
129,622
|
|
Less: preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,000
|
)
|
|
(6,539
|
)
|
|
(6,941
|
)
|
Less: accrued dividends on preferred shares
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(333
|
)
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
(622
|
)
|
|
(460
|
)
|
Total common equity
|
|
$
|
144,064
|
|
|
$
|
138,524
|
|
|
$
|
127,009
|
|
|
$
|
142,306
|
|
|
$
|
135,797
|
|
|
$
|
122,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Return on Equity to Return on Common
Equity ($ in 000s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
Nine Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
30, 2017
|
|
30, 2016
|
|
|
30, 2017
|
|
30, 2016
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
$
|
6,496
|
|
|
$
|
15,487
|
|
$
|
16,207
|
Average equity
|
|
141,627
|
|
144,774
|
|
|
135,869
|
|
138,106
|
Return on equity
|
|
14.5%
|
|
17.9%
|
|
|
15.2%
|
|
15.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
$
|
6,496
|
|
|
$
|
15,487
|
|
$
|
16,207
|
Preferred share dividends accrued
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
|
(234)
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
5,125
|
|
$
|
6,423
|
|
|
$
|
15,487
|
|
$
|
15,973
|
Average common equity
|
|
141,294
|
|
139,051
|
|
|
135,537
|
|
132,263
|
Return on average common equity
|
|
14.5%
|
|
18.5%
|
|
|
15.2%
|
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006413/en/