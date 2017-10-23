Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai) and
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) (Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts,
United States, CEO: Michel Vounatsos, "Biogen) announced today that the
companies have expanded their existing agreement to jointly develop and
commercialize investigational Alzheimers disease treatments.
Under the terms of the agreement Eisai has exercised its option to
co-develop and co-promote aducanumab, Biogens investigational
anti-amyloid beta (Aß) antibody for patients with Alzheimers disease
("AD).
The expanded agreement leverages each companys respective geographic
strengths for commercialization and adjusts the respective share of
profits from potential sales of aducanumab. Biogen will receive 55
percent of the potential profits in the United States and 68.5 percent
of the potential profits in Europe. Eisai will receive 80 percent of the
potential profits in Japan and Asia (excluding China and South Korea).
The companies will have a 50:50 co-promotion split of potential profits
in the rest of the world. Further, Biogen will book sales in the United
States, Europe, and rest of world markets while Eisai will book sales in
Japan and Asia (excluding China, South Korea).
Biogen will continue to lead the ongoing Phase 3 development of
aducanumab and will remain solely responsible for all development costs
for aducanumab until April 2018. Eisai will then reimburse Biogen for 15
percent of expenses from April 2018 through December 2018, and 45
percent from January 2019 onwards.
Neither party is making any upfront payments associated with the
exercise of the aducanumab option. Furthermore, Eisais and Biogens
respective milestone payments under the original agreement for
aducanumab and BAN2401, an anti-Aß protofibril antibody, have been
eliminated.
The companies will continue to jointly develop elenbecestat* (E2609), a
beta amyloid cleaving enzyme (BACE) inhibitor, and BAN2401. The
financial terms for elenbecestat and BAN2401 remain unchanged, other
than the eliminated BAN2401 milestone payments.
Additionally, Eisai and Biogen have agreed to co-promote Biogens
multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments, AVONEX (interferon beta-1a), TYSABRI
(natalizumab) and TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) in Japan to those
accounts that Biogen currently does not call upon.
Eisai will also distribute and book sales for AVONEX, TYSABRI, TECFIDERA
and PLEGRIDY® (peginterferon beta-1a) in India and other
Asia-Pacific markets (excluding China).
"Through this new agreement, we believe we have improved our ability to
maximize the value of aducanumab and expand the potential reach of our
industry-leading multiple sclerosis portfolio, said Michel Vounatsos,
Chief Executive Officer of Biogen. "The ongoing collaboration between
Biogen and Eisai leverages our respective expertise and strengths in our
efforts to bring new treatments to patients and families affected by
Alzheimers disease.
Eisai CEO Haruo Naito commented, "Genetic epidemiological studies such
as the Icelandic genetic research as well as the knowledge recently
gained from various clinical studies such as the aducanumab Phase 1b
trial have deepened our conviction in the amyloid hypothesis. We hope to
establish a new treatment paradigm for fighting dementia by expanding
the strategic collaboration between Biogen, a company that leverages its
cutting-edge bio-technology to develop innovative therapies for people
living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, and
Eisai, a company which possesses a rich pipeline based on holistic
approaches. In accordance with this new paradigm, we plan to further
co-develop the collaboration products and hope to advance the worlds
potentially first new treatment for Alzheimers disease based on the
amyloid hypothesis. Through the collaboration and by leveraging each
companys respective strengths in each region, we hope to maximize the
benefits for patients and their families.
* The generic name is not yet fixed at this time.
1.
About aducanumab (BIIB037)
Aducanumab (BIIB037) is
an investigational drug being developed for the treatment of AD.
Aducanumab is a human recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb) derived from
a de-identified library of B cells collected from healthy elderly
subjects with no signs of cognitive impairment or cognitively impaired
elderly subjects with unusually slow cognitive decline using
Neurimmunes technology platform called Reverse Translational Medicine
(RTM). Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative
development and license agreement.
Aducanumab is thought to target aggregated forms of beta amyloid
including soluble oligomers and insoluble fibrils which can form into
amyloid plaque in the brain of AD patients. Based on pre-clinical and
Phase 1b data to date, treatment with aducanumab has been shown to
reduce amyloid plaque levels.
In August 2016 aducanumab was accepted into the European Medicines
Agencys PRIME program. In September 2016 the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration accepted aducanumab into its Fast Track program and in
April 2017 aducanumab was accepted into the Japanese Ministry of Health,
Labour and Welfares (MHLW) SAKIGAKE* Designation System.
* SAKIGAKE aims at shortening premarket review period for innovative new
medical products that satisfy certain criteria, such as severity of
intended indication, by designating such products during the early
stages of development, and providing prioritized consultation services
and premarket pharmaceutical affairs review. The target review period
for the designated products may be reduced to as short as 6 months, half
the standard review period of 12 months for typical new pharmaceutical
products.
2.
Collaboration for multiple sclerosis treatments in Japan
and Asia
Eisai and Biogen will enter into a sales collaboration
to further expand contributions to patients in Japan and Asia (excluding
China) through Biogens MS treatments. In Japan, Eisai will co-promote
AVONEX, TYSABRI, and TECIFIDERA, MS treatments for which Biogen holds
the rights, to accounts that Biogen currently does not call upon. In
Asia (excluding China), Eisai now has sole promotion rights for the
above three products as well as PLEGRIDY.
3.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we
are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers
worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious
neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of
the worlds first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman and
Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has
the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in
Alzheimers disease and dementia, neuroimmunology, movement disorders,
neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute
neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of
advanced biologics.
4.
About Eisai
Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global
research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in
Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to
patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care
provides, which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy.
With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of
R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we
strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products
to address unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic
areas of Oncology and Neurology.
Leveraging the experience gained from the development and marketing of
Aricept®, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease and dementia
with Lewy bodies, Eisai has been working to establish a social
environment that involves patients in each community in cooperation with
various stakeholders including the government, healthcare professionals
and care workers, and is estimated to have held over ten thousand
dementia awareness events worldwide. As a pioneer in the field of
dementia treatment, Eisai is striving to not only develop next
generation treatments but also to develop diagnosis methods and provide
solutions.
For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.
