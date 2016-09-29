13.06.2017 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Biogen Announces Management Change

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that Paul Clancy, Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will leave the organization to join another biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Clancy will remain at the Company through the second quarter and assist with the transition.

"I want to thank Paul for his more than sixteen years of distinguished service to Biogen, and especially for his last ten years as our CFO, stated Michel Vounatsos, Biogens Chief Executive Officer. "Paul helped transform Biogen into the global biotechnology leader it is today and helped to prepare us for the bright future we believe lies ahead.

Paul Clancy commented, "I am fortunate to have worked in such a remarkable organization and am pleased to have been a part of Biogens success. Biogen has a rich portfolio of products and pipeline and can look forward to even greater success under Michels leadership.

The Company also announced that Greg Covino, Biogens Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the Companys interim Principal Financial Officer as the company conducts a search for a new CFO.

About Biogen

Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media  Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Biogens business activities. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "except, "forecast, "intend, "may, "plan, "potential, "possible, "will and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to management and key personnel changes; failure to compete effectively; difficulties in obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement for our products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of success in developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; delay in approval of our drug candidates; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogens most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.05.17
Roche untersucht Infektionsfall nach Einnahme von MS-Medikament (Reuters)
25.04.17
Biogen-Aktie zieht an: Erwartungen zum Jahresstart deutlich übertroffen (dpa-afx)
26.01.17
Biogen-Gewinn schrumpft nach Lizenzstreit um Tecfidera (dpa-afx)
11.11.16
HSBC: Biogen (Weekly) - Gap lässt auf Anschlussgewinne hoffen (finanzen.net)
11.11.16
HSBC: Biogen (Weekly) - Gap lässt auf Anschlussgewinne hoffen (finanzen.net)
26.10.16
Multiple-Sklerose-Mittel halten Biogen auf Kurs (dpa-afx)
29.09.16
HSBC: Biogen (Weekly) - Gap als Sprungbrett (finanzen.net)
29.09.16
HSBC: Biogen (Weekly) - Gap als Sprungbrett (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Biogen News
RSS Feed
Biogen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Biogen Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2017Biogen BuyInstinet
09.12.2016Biogen HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2016Biogen BuyMizuho
07.01.2016Biogen Idec BuyStandpoint Research
22.10.2015Biogen Idec BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
02.03.2017Biogen BuyInstinet
09.12.2016Biogen HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.11.2016Biogen BuyMizuho
07.01.2016Biogen Idec BuyStandpoint Research
22.10.2015Biogen Idec BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
27.07.2015Biogen Idec NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.04.2015Biogen Idec NeutralUBS AG
12.10.2012Biogen Idec neutralUBS AG
05.10.2012Biogen Idec performOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
10.09.2012Biogen Idec neutralUBS AG
09.02.2011Biogen Idec sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.09.2010Biogen Idec sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.10.2009Biogen Idec sell Brean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
17.07.2009Biogen Idec sellBrean Murray, Carret & Co., LLC
20.04.2009Biogen Idec neues KurszielBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Biogen Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Biogen News

28.05.17Roche untersucht Infektionsfall nach Einnahme von MS-Medikament
Weitere Biogen News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabend und Webinar-Termine - jetzt registrieren!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | HEUTE Abend live
HSBC: Branchen der Zukunft - 3D-Druck vor einem Revival
SOCIETE GENERALE: Techblase? Mit Apple 36% bis September erzielen!
UBS: Renault: Megabatterie aus ausrangierten Elektroauto-Batterien
DZ BANK  Société Générale: solides Geschäftsmodell, Wachstum in Zentral- und Osteuropa
US-Schieferölproduktion soll im Juli Rekordniveau erreichen, Gold/Silber-Ratio steigt auf fast 75
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Stabile Dividendenaktien gehören in jedes Depot!

Die Investition in ausgewählte Blue-Chip-Dividendenaktien gehört zu den sichersten Strategien, um an den Aktienmärkten langfristig ein Vermögen aufzubauen. Dividendenaktien von hochkapitalisierten Unternehmen werfen langfristig höhere Renditen als der Gesamtmarkt ab und bieten einen guten Schutz in unsicheren Börsenzeiten. Wir stellen im aktuellen Anlegermagazin drei Aktien mit stabilen und attraktiven Dividendenrenditen vor.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Biogen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Biogen Peer Group News

11:41 UhrBörse 11.00 Uhr: Xarelto-Urteil stützt Bayer
11:18 UhrMaydorns Meinung: BYD. Tesla. Apple. Nvidia. Amazon. JinkoSolar. Bayer
10:04 UhrBASF und Syngenta sollen für Bayer-Assets bieten
08:56 UhrBayer vor Verkauf von Geschäftsteilen
08:51 UhrIn den USA können Biosimilars künftig schneller auf den Markt kommen
12.06.17ANALYSE/Merrill Lynch: Bayer auf aktuellem Niveau und dank Monsanto attraktiv
12.06.17QIX Deutschland: Merrill Lynch erhöht Kursziel für Bayer auf 140 Euro
12.06.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Biotest AG
12.06.17Aktie im Fokus - Bayer
12.06.17Bayer-Aktie nimmt nach Merrill-Kaufempfehlung Schwung auf

News von

EU sichert sich Milliarden-Argument für den Brexit-Poker
Das sind die Gründe für den derzeitigen Bitcoin-Höhenflug
Swish-Effekt könnte deutsche Bargeld-Liebe beenden
So sollen Fertigprodukte gesünder werden
Plötzlich ist die Angst vor der Dotcom-Blase zurück

News von

Nach Attacken auf Aurelius, Ströer und Wirecard: Was Anleger über Leerverkäufer wissen müssen
Anleger machen Kasse - Aixtron-Aktie, SAP und Infineon unter Druck
Unterbewertete Aktien trotz Rekordbörsen: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Apple-Aktie: Ausverkauf beim iPhone-Hersteller: Jetzt einsteigen?
Goldpreis: Die Profis werden immer optimistischer

News von

Trumps erste Kabinettssitzung erinnert an den Führerkult in Nordkorea
Kein Frühstück, keine E-Mails: So sieht der Tagesablauf von Elon Musk aus
China könnte schon bald kein Ackerland mehr haben, um seine Bewohner zu ernähren
Youtube-Star LeFloid: "Ich würde das Grundeinkommen einführen"
Ex-Google-Chef: Zwei simple Eigenschaften machen einen guten Bewerber aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones am Ende im Plus -- Analyst: Tesla könnte so viel wert sein wie Apple -- Apple, Salzgitter, Zalando, LEONI im Fokus

Verizon schließt Übernahme des Yahoo-Webgeschäfts ab. EU-Kommission schlägt strengere Aufsicht für Derivate-Handel vor. Tories und Labour sprechen angeblich über weichen Brexit. Amazon will in Europa jetzt auch Autos verkaufen. EZB kauft chinesische Yuan im Wert von einer halben Milliarde Euro. Verbraucherzentrale mahnt Volksbank Reutlingen wegen Strafzinsen ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis
Wer verdient am meisten?
KW 23: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 23: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Millionenerbe
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe
Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Die wertvollsten Marken aus jedem Land
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Frankreichs Europa-freundlicher Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat bei der Parlamentswahl seinen Sprint an die Macht fortgesetzt. Sind sie auch ein EU-Befürworter?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones am Ende im Plus -- Analyst: Tesla könnte so viel wert sein wie Apple -- Apple, Salzgitter, Zalando, LEONI im Fokus
Euro am Sonntag
15:00 Uhr
Bike-Aktien: Rauf aufs Rad!
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Morgan-Stanley-Analyst: Tesla könnte in Zukunft so viel wert sein wie Apple
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon.com Inc.906866
E.ON SEENAG99
K+S AGKSAG88
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BMW AG519000
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100