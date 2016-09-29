Biogen Announces Management Change

Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today that Paul Clancy, Executive Vice
President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will leave the
organization to join another biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Clancy will
remain at the Company through the second quarter and assist with the
transition.
"I want to thank Paul for his more than sixteen years of distinguished
service to Biogen, and especially for his last ten years as our CFO,
stated Michel Vounatsos, Biogens Chief Executive Officer. "Paul helped
transform Biogen into the global biotechnology leader it is today and
helped to prepare us for the bright future we believe lies ahead.
Paul Clancy commented, "I am fortunate to have worked in such a
remarkable organization and am pleased to have been a part of Biogens
success. Biogen has a rich portfolio of products and pipeline and can
look forward to even greater success under Michels leadership.
The Company also announced that Greg Covino, Biogens Chief Accounting
Officer, will serve as the Companys interim Principal Financial Officer
as the company conducts a search for a new CFO.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and today the company has the
leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions
including Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons disease and amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes
lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes
biosimilars of advanced biologics.
