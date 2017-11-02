Biogen Appoints Chirfi Guindo as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Marketing, Market Access and Customer Innovation

Biogen
(Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Chirfi Guindo as
Executive Vice President and Head of Global Marketing, Market Access and
Customer Innovation.
In this newly created role, Mr. Guindo will lead Biogens global
functions of Marketing and Asset Teams, Market Access and Customer
Innovation. He will report to Michel Vounatsos, CEO of Biogen, will be a
member of the Executive Committee and will be based in Cambridge, Mass.
His appointment takes effect November 7, 2017.
Mr. Guindo brings 27 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical
industry and has held several leadership positions at Merck (known as
MSD outside Canada and the USA) in Canada, the USA, France, Africa and
the Netherlands. He worked in several disciplines including Finance,
Sales & Marketing, General Management and Global Strategy / Product
Development in specialty, acute and hospital care. Most recently Mr.
Guindo was President & Managing Director of Merck Canada.
Mr. Guindo graduated with a degree in Engineering from Ecole Centrale de
Paris (France) and obtained an MBA in Finance / Economics from New York
University / Stern School of Business (USA).
"I am pleased to join Biogen, one of the oldest independent biotech
companies, which is widely recognized for its expertise in treating
neurological diseases, said Mr. Guindo. "I believe that my extensive
experience gives me a unique perspective that will enable me to identify
opportunities where Biogen can deliver even greater value to patients,
our customers and society.
"I am excited to welcome Chirfi who is a seasoned global pharmaceutical
leader in our industry, said Mr. Vounatsos. "I look forward to working
together as we further Biogens leadership in MS and SMA, plan for our
Alzheimers disease franchise and pursue future pipeline opportunities.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are
pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers
worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious
neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of
the worlds first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman and
Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has
the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in
Alzheimers disease and dementia, neuroimmunology, movement disorders,
neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute
neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of
advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important
to investors on our website at www.biogen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006389/en/