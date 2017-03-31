01.06.2017 07:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

bioMérieux receives FDA Clearance for BioFires FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that BioFire Diagnostics, its molecular biology affiliate, has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2). The FilmArray® RP2 tests for 21 pathogens (17 viruses and 4 bacteria) responsible for respiratory tract infections and will be commercially available by mid-June 2017. This follows the announcement in April that the FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 plus (RP2plus) is CE marked. The FilmArray® RP2plus contains one more pathogen than FilmArray® RP2 - the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). The FilmArray® RP2plus has been submitted as a de novo application to the US FDA.

The FilmArray® RP2 advances the existing FilmArray® Respiratory Panel (RP) by reducing the assay time from about an hour to less than 45 minutes, while also improving overall sensitivity and enhancing several assays. FilmArray® RP2 also includes an additional pathogen, Bordetella parapertussis. B. parapertussis represents a significant cause of whooping cough and is often missed because of a clinical presentation largely indistinguishable from other viral infections and a lack of reliable diagnostic tests.

Randy Rasmussen, bioMérieux Corporate Vice President of Molecular Biology and CEO of BioFire Diagnostics, said: "A growing body of evidence strongly supports the added medical value of rapid syndromic infectious disease testing enabled by BioFires market leading technology. Reducing the turnaround time of FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 demonstrates bioMérieuxs continued commitment to empower FilmArray® users to better serve patients and improve outcomes.

Judy Daly, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah and Director of Microbiology Laboratories at Primary Childrens Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah was the principal investigator at one site for the FDA clinical studies of FilmArray® RP2. Dr. Daly states: "The FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 assay is robust, simple-to-use, and provides rapid detection of 21 respiratory pathogens in about 45 minutes. In our experience, the FilmArray® RP2 enables us to provide faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive results and helps improve detection of respiratory pathogens and clinical actionability.

The FilmArray® RP2 is compatible for use on the FilmArray® 2.0 and FilmArray® Torch systems. The Company plans to continue to make the current FilmArray® RP panel commercially available.

About the FilmArray® System:

The FilmArray® System is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked multiplex PCR system that integrates sample preparation, amplification, and detection into one closed system. The FilmArray® System requires only two minutes of hands-on time and has a total run time of about 45 to 65 minutes, depending on the panel. The FilmArray® System has the largest infectious disease pathogen menu commercially available composed of:

  • FilmArray® Respiratory Panel, a comprehensive panel of 20 respiratory viruses and bacteria performed directly on nasopharyngeal swabs in viral transport media.
  • FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2), a comprehensive panel of 21 respiratory viruses and bacteria performed directly on nasopharyngeal swab-associated transport media.
  • FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 plus (RP2plus), currently CE-marked and under review with the US FDA, a comprehensive panel of 22 respiratory viruses and bacteria performed directly on nasopharyngeal swab-associated transport media.
  • FilmArray® RP EZ for the detection of 11 viral and 3 bacterial pathogens associated with respiratory infections. FDA cleared and CLIA-waived for use in the US only.
  • FilmArray® Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panel, capable of identifying 27 of the most common causes of bloodstream infections and associated antimicrobial resistance directly from positive blood culture.
  • FilmArray® Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel, for identification of 22 of the most common viral, bacterial and parasitic causes of infectious diarrhea directly from stool in Cary Blair transport media.
  • FilmArray® Meningitis/Encephalitis (ME) Panel, identifying 14 bacterial, viral, and fungal causes of meningitis and encephalitis directly from cerebrospinal fluid.

As of March 31, 2017, the number of FilmArray® Systems installed globally reached about 4,500 units.

About bioMérieux

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than 50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 42 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2016, revenues reached 2,103 million, with more than 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments, software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris market (Symbol: BIM  ISIN: FR0010096479).

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com / www.biofiredx.com

Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu bioMerieux SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr bioMerieux SA News
RSS Feed
bioMerieux SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu bioMerieux SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.12.2012BioMerieuxAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.12.2012BioMerieuxAct neutralUBS AG
24.10.2012BioMerieuxAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.09.2012BioMerieuxAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
27.07.2012BioMerieuxAct kaufenFuchsbriefe
24.10.2012BioMerieuxAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.09.2012BioMerieuxAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
27.07.2012BioMerieuxAct kaufenFuchsbriefe
18.07.2012BioMerieuxAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.04.2012BioMerieuxAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.12.2012BioMerieuxAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
07.12.2012BioMerieuxAct neutralUBS AG
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für bioMerieux SA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene bioMerieux SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere bioMerieux SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Mit Sparanlagen ist noch niemand reich geworden
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DAX bald bei 15.000 Punkten! Diese Argumente sprechen dafür!
DZ BANK  Salzgitter: Q1 besser als erwartet, Anhebung der Unternehmensprognose
UBS: Commerzbank AG: Konsolidierung innerhalb des intakten Aufwärtstrends
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® - Kommt jetzt die Sommerflaute?
Vontobel: Aareal Bank - Harte Kernkapitalquote im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
 "FoodBevPack" und "fsg" im Fokus Einstieg nach einem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur bioMerieux SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

bioMerieux SA Peer Group News

04.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rekordserie im DAX hält an
04.05.17Stratec Biomedical auf Wachstumskurs – gelingt das Kaufsignal?
04.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rekordserie im DAX dürfte anhalten
04.05.17DGAP-News: STRATEC Biomedical AG
04.05.17DGAP-News: STRATEC Biomedical AG
04.05.17DGAP-News: STRATEC setzt Wachstum auch in 2017 fort
03.05.17DGAP-HV: STRATEC Biomedical AG
25.04.17STRATEC: "Unsere Pipeline ist besser gefüllt denn je"
20.04.17Stratec Biomedical nach den Zahlen: Diese Termine und Kursmarken sind jetzt wichtig
20.04.17DGAP-News: STRATEC berichtet deutliches Wachstum in 2016

News von

Goldman Sachs rettet Venezuelas Diktator vor der Pleite
Hauptsache, das Geld ist aus China raus
Für Immobilieneigentümer gibt es drei Risiken
Ist die Inflation schon wieder vorbei?
Das steckt hinter Trumps Wut auf Deutschland

News von

Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Verkauf von Polen-Geschäft und Russland-Affäre im Fokus
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Wie tief das Papier noch fallen kann
Daimler-Aktie: Warum das Papier mit dem Stern auf eine Trendwende zusteuert
Diese vier Chemie-Aktien empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank

News von

Eine Studie zeigt eine Wahrheit über das bedingungslose Grundeinkommen, die viele nicht hören wollen
Experten warnen, dass der Tesla-Traum sehr bald platzen wird
Der wertvollste Vermögenswert ist weder eine Immobilie noch das Ersparte - ein Finanzplaner erklärt, warum
Milliardenmarkt: Elon Musks neuester Geniestreich ist schon bis 2018 ausverkauft
Ein US-Unternehmen könnte die Lösung für eines der größten Probleme von Elektro-Autos gefunden haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus

Exxon-Aktionäre fordern Klarheit zu Klimawandel. UBS sieht Commerzbank als großen Profiteur steigender Zinsen. PPG Industries muss sich mit Milliarden-Offerte für Akzo Nobel sputen. Vapiano-Aktie: Restaurantkette will noch dieses Jahr an die Börse. LafargeHolcim startet Aktienrückkauf für bis zu eine Milliarde Franken.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
KW 21: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 21: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.05.17
DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus
Sonstiges
03:00 Uhr
Perfekte Fonds: Auf der sicheren Seite mit diesen Mischfonds!
Aktie im Fokus
31.05.17
Uniper-Aktie schießt hoch - Finnischer Versorger Fortum will Uniper übernehmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
UniperUNSE01
Amazon.com Inc.906866
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Infineon AG623100