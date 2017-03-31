Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that BioFire Diagnostics, its molecular biology affiliate, has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2). The FilmArray® RP2 tests for 21 pathogens (17 viruses and 4 bacteria) responsible for respiratory tract infections and will be commercially available by mid-June 2017. This follows the announcement in April that the FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 plus (RP2plus) is CE marked. The FilmArray® RP2plus contains one more pathogen than FilmArray® RP2 - the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). The FilmArray® RP2plus has been submitted as a de novo application to the US FDA.

The FilmArray® RP2 advances the existing FilmArray® Respiratory Panel (RP) by reducing the assay time from about an hour to less than 45 minutes, while also improving overall sensitivity and enhancing several assays. FilmArray® RP2 also includes an additional pathogen, Bordetella parapertussis. B. parapertussis represents a significant cause of whooping cough and is often missed because of a clinical presentation largely indistinguishable from other viral infections and a lack of reliable diagnostic tests.

Randy Rasmussen, bioMérieux Corporate Vice President of Molecular Biology and CEO of BioFire Diagnostics, said: "A growing body of evidence strongly supports the added medical value of rapid syndromic infectious disease testing enabled by BioFires market leading technology. Reducing the turnaround time of FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 demonstrates bioMérieuxs continued commitment to empower FilmArray® users to better serve patients and improve outcomes.

Judy Daly, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah and Director of Microbiology Laboratories at Primary Childrens Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah was the principal investigator at one site for the FDA clinical studies of FilmArray® RP2. Dr. Daly states: "The FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 assay is robust, simple-to-use, and provides rapid detection of 21 respiratory pathogens in about 45 minutes. In our experience, the FilmArray® RP2 enables us to provide faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive results and helps improve detection of respiratory pathogens and clinical actionability.

The FilmArray® RP2 is compatible for use on the FilmArray® 2.0 and FilmArray® Torch systems. The Company plans to continue to make the current FilmArray® RP panel commercially available.

About the FilmArray® System:

The FilmArray® System is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked multiplex PCR system that integrates sample preparation, amplification, and detection into one closed system. The FilmArray® System requires only two minutes of hands-on time and has a total run time of about 45 to 65 minutes, depending on the panel. The FilmArray® System has the largest infectious disease pathogen menu commercially available composed of:

As of March 31, 2017, the number of FilmArray® Systems installed globally reached about 4,500 units.

