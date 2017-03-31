Regulatory News:
bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro
diagnostics, today announced that BioFire Diagnostics, its molecular
biology affiliate, has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the
FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2). The FilmArray®
RP2 tests for 21 pathogens (17 viruses and 4 bacteria) responsible for
respiratory tract infections and will be commercially available by
mid-June 2017. This follows the announcement in April that the FilmArray®
Respiratory Panel 2 plus (RP2plus) is CE marked. The
FilmArray® RP2plus contains one more pathogen than
FilmArray® RP2 - the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
coronavirus (MERS-CoV). The FilmArray® RP2plus has
been submitted as a de novo application to the US FDA.
The FilmArray® RP2 advances the existing FilmArray®
Respiratory Panel (RP) by reducing the assay time from about an hour to
less than 45 minutes, while also improving overall sensitivity and
enhancing several assays. FilmArray® RP2 also includes
an additional pathogen, Bordetella parapertussis. B.
parapertussis represents a significant cause of whooping cough and
is often missed because of a clinical presentation largely
indistinguishable from other viral infections and a lack of reliable
diagnostic tests.
Randy Rasmussen, bioMérieux Corporate Vice President of Molecular
Biology and CEO of BioFire Diagnostics, said: "A growing body of
evidence strongly supports the added medical value of rapid syndromic
infectious disease testing enabled by BioFires market leading
technology. Reducing the turnaround time of FilmArray®
Respiratory Panel 2
demonstrates bioMérieuxs continued
commitment to empower FilmArray® users to
better serve patients and improve outcomes.
Judy Daly, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah and
Director of Microbiology Laboratories at Primary Childrens Medical
Center in Salt Lake City, Utah was the principal investigator at one
site for the FDA clinical studies of FilmArray® RP2.
Dr. Daly states: "The FilmArray® Respiratory
Panel 2 assay is robust, simple-to-use, and provides rapid detection of
21 respiratory pathogens in about 45 minutes. In our experience, the
FilmArray® RP2 enables us to provide faster,
more accurate, and more comprehensive results and helps improve
detection of respiratory pathogens and clinical actionability.
The FilmArray® RP2 is compatible for use on the FilmArray®
2.0 and FilmArray® Torch systems. The Company plans to
continue to make the current FilmArray® RP panel commercially
available.
About the FilmArray® System:
The FilmArray® System is an FDA-cleared and CE-marked
multiplex PCR system that integrates sample preparation, amplification,
and detection into one closed system. The FilmArray® System
requires only two minutes of hands-on time and has a total run time of
about 45 to 65 minutes, depending on the panel. The FilmArray® System
has the largest infectious disease pathogen menu commercially available
composed of:
-
FilmArray® Respiratory Panel, a comprehensive panel of 20
respiratory viruses and bacteria performed directly on nasopharyngeal
swabs in viral transport media.
-
FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2), a comprehensive panel
of 21 respiratory viruses and bacteria performed directly on
nasopharyngeal swab-associated transport media.
-
FilmArray® Respiratory Panel 2 plus (RP2plus),
currently CE-marked and under review with the US FDA, a comprehensive
panel of 22 respiratory viruses and bacteria performed directly on
nasopharyngeal swab-associated transport media.
-
FilmArray® RP EZ for the detection of 11 viral and 3
bacterial pathogens associated with respiratory infections. FDA
cleared and CLIA-waived for use in the US only.
-
FilmArray® Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panel,
capable of identifying 27 of the most common causes of bloodstream
infections and associated antimicrobial resistance directly from
positive blood culture.
-
FilmArray® Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel, for identification
of 22 of the most common viral, bacterial and parasitic causes of
infectious diarrhea directly from stool in Cary Blair transport media.
-
FilmArray® Meningitis/Encephalitis (ME) Panel, identifying
14 bacterial, viral, and fungal causes of meningitis and encephalitis
directly from cerebrospinal fluid.
As of March 31, 2017, the number of FilmArray® Systems
installed globally reached about 4,500 units.
About bioMérieux
Pioneering Diagnostics
A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than
50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 42
subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2016, revenues
reached 2,103 million, with more than 90% of international sales.
bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments,
software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to
improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are
mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for
detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic
products.
bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris market (Symbol: BIM ISIN:
FR0010096479).
Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com
/ www.biofiredx.com
Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com
