BioTime to Participate in the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a late stage clinical biotechnology
company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing
degenerative diseases, today announced that Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief
Executive Officer, and Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer, will
participate in the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on
November 15th and 16th, in London, United Kingdom.
The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference is the largest
healthcare-dedicated conference in Europe. There is expected to be over
350 participating companies from around the world. The two-day event
will include concurrent tracks of company presentations, thematic panel
discussions and 1x1/small-group meetings.
One-on-one meetings with Mr. Mohanty and/or Mr. Skibsted can be arranged
by scheduling through the Jefferies 1x1 desk or by contacting David
Nakasone, Director of Investor Relations at BioTime, at 510-871-4188 or dnakasone@biotime.com.
About BioTime, Inc.
Biotime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing
and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The
Companys current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors,
aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell/drug delivery. Its clinical programs
are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells and cell/drug
delivery. The foundation of BioTimes core therapeutic technology
platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the
cell types in the human body. The foundation of the Companys cell
delivery platform is its HyStem® cell and drug delivery matrix
technology. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly
traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. and OncoCyte
Corporation, and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or
connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube,
and Google+.
