Blaupunkt Chooses Frontier Smart Audio Technology

Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that iconic German audio brand, Blaupunkt, has chosen the company’s Minuet technology platform to power two new smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in.

Chromecast built-in is Google’s audio streaming platform which enables smart speakers to access via Wi-Fi over 150 online music services, such as Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers working with Google on this technology. Frontier’s Minuet design platform provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in quickly and cost-effectively.

The two Blaupunkt speakers are the MR 100 and PMR 100 – both with Chromecast built-in, Wi-Fi multi-room, Bluetooth and aux-in.

The MR 100 measures 291 mm (L) x 142 mm (H) x 106 mm (D) and offers power output (RMS) of 2 x 15W. The smaller PMR 100 measures 100mm x 100mm x 37mm with power output of 1.5W@10%THD. The PMR has a detachable VDE plug.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said:

"We are delighted to be supporting Blaupunkt’s entry into the high growth smart audio arena. The combination of Frontier’s technology with Blaupunkt’s expertise in audio and its world renowned brand will be a winning combination.”

Roberto Cataneo, CEO, Max Power, said:

"Our ambition is to be a leading innovator in smart audio. The launch of these two speakers with Chromecast built-in is an important first step in establishing ourselves in this sector. Frontier’s technology and customer support has been a critical ingredient in this process.”

About Frontier Silicon Limited

Frontier Silicon is the world’s leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier Silicon’s audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier Silicon include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, and many more.

Frontier Silicon is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Silicon Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt was founded in 1923 and is a distinguished German audio brand, known for technical innovation, outstanding sound quality and excellent price / performance ratio.

Blaupunkt use modern sound technologies to deliver sustainable musical enjoyment. Its focus is on the design, quality and longevity of products.

Since 2015, MAX Power Products GmbH & Co. KG has been the owner of the Blaupunkt audio licence. MAX Power is a subsidiary of the Wünsche Group in Hamburg which employs more than 1,000 people in 35 locations.

