Blaupunkt Chooses Frontier Smart Audio Technology

Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that iconic German audio brand, Blaupunkt, has chosen the companys Minuet technology platform to power two new smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in.

Chromecast built-in is Googles audio streaming platform which enables smart speakers to access via Wi-Fi over 150 online music services, such as Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers working with Google on this technology. Frontiers Minuet design platform provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in quickly and cost-effectively.

The two Blaupunkt speakers are the MR 100 and PMR 100  both with Chromecast built-in, Wi-Fi multi-room, Bluetooth and aux-in.

The MR 100 measures 291 mm (L) x 142 mm (H) x 106 mm (D) and offers power output (RMS) of 2 x 15W. The smaller PMR 100 measures 100mm x 100mm x 37mm with power output of 1.5W@10%THD. The PMR has a detachable VDE plug.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said:

"We are delighted to be supporting Blaupunkts entry into the high growth smart audio arena. The combination of Frontiers technology with Blaupunkts expertise in audio and its world renowned brand will be a winning combination.

Roberto Cataneo, CEO, Max Power, said:

"Our ambition is to be a leading innovator in smart audio. The launch of these two speakers with Chromecast built-in is an important first step in establishing ourselves in this sector. Frontiers technology and customer support has been a critical ingredient in this process.

About Frontier Silicon Limited

Frontier Silicon is the worlds leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier Silicons audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier Silicon include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, and many more.

Frontier Silicon is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Silicon Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt was founded in 1923 and is a distinguished German audio brand, known for technical innovation, outstanding sound quality and excellent price / performance ratio.

Blaupunkt use modern sound technologies to deliver sustainable musical enjoyment. Its focus is on the design, quality and longevity of products.

Since 2015, MAX Power Products GmbH & Co. KG has been the owner of the Blaupunkt audio licence. MAX Power is a subsidiary of the Wünsche Group in Hamburg which employs more than 1,000 people in 35 locations.

Website www.blaupunkt.de

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170831005984/en/