Blaupunkt Chooses Frontier Smart Audio Technology

Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies,
announces that iconic German audio brand, Blaupunkt, has chosen the
companys Minuet technology platform to power two new smart audio
devices with Chromecast built-in.
Chromecast built-in is Googles audio streaming platform which enables
smart speakers to access via Wi-Fi over 150 online music services, such
as Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.
Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers
working with Google on this technology. Frontiers Minuet design
platform provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to
develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in quickly and
cost-effectively.
The two Blaupunkt speakers are the MR 100 and PMR 100 both with
Chromecast built-in, Wi-Fi multi-room, Bluetooth and aux-in.
The MR 100 measures 291 mm (L) x 142 mm (H) x 106 mm (D) and offers
power output (RMS) of 2 x 15W. The smaller PMR 100 measures 100mm x
100mm x 37mm with power output of 1.5W@10%THD. The PMR has a detachable
VDE plug.
Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said:
"We are delighted to be supporting Blaupunkts entry into the high
growth smart audio arena.
The combination of Frontiers
technology with Blaupunkts expertise in audio and its world renowned
brand will be a winning combination.
Roberto
Cataneo, CEO, Max Power, said:
"Our ambition is to be a leading innovator in smart audio.
The
launch of these two speakers with Chromecast built-in is an important
first step in establishing ourselves in this sector.
Frontiers
technology and customer support has been a critical ingredient in this
process.
About Frontier Silicon Limited
Frontier Silicon is the worlds leading supplier of technology solutions
for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier Silicons audio
products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled
wireless speakers and soundbars - from silicon through software to
production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier
Silicon include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Onkyo, Panasonic,
Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, and many more.
Frontier Silicon is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier
Silicon Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of
others.
About Blaupunkt
Blaupunkt was founded in 1923 and is a distinguished German audio brand,
known for technical innovation, outstanding sound quality and excellent
price / performance ratio.
Blaupunkt use modern sound technologies to deliver sustainable musical
enjoyment. Its focus is on the design, quality and longevity of products.
Since 2015, MAX Power Products GmbH & Co. KG has been the owner of the
Blaupunkt audio licence. MAX Power is a subsidiary of the Wünsche Group
in Hamburg which employs more than 1,000 people in 35 locations.
Website www.blaupunkt.de
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170831005984/en/