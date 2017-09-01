01.09.2017 08:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Blaupunkt Chooses Frontier Smart Audio Technology

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Frontier Silicon, a leading provider of consumer audio technologies, announces that iconic German audio brand, Blaupunkt, has chosen the companys Minuet technology platform to power two new smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in.

Chromecast built-in is Googles audio streaming platform which enables smart speakers to access via Wi-Fi over 150 online music services, such as Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

Frontier Silicon is one of a very small number of solution providers working with Google on this technology. Frontiers Minuet design platform provides a complete toolkit for brands and manufacturers to develop smart audio devices with Chromecast built-in quickly and cost-effectively.

The two Blaupunkt speakers are the MR 100 and PMR 100  both with Chromecast built-in, Wi-Fi multi-room, Bluetooth and aux-in.

The MR 100 measures 291 mm (L) x 142 mm (H) x 106 mm (D) and offers power output (RMS) of 2 x 15W. The smaller PMR 100 measures 100mm x 100mm x 37mm with power output of 1.5W@10%THD. The PMR has a detachable VDE plug.

Anthony Sethill, CEO, Frontier Silicon, said:

"We are delighted to be supporting Blaupunkts entry into the high growth smart audio arena. The combination of Frontiers technology with Blaupunkts expertise in audio and its world renowned brand will be a winning combination.

Roberto Cataneo, CEO, Max Power, said:

"Our ambition is to be a leading innovator in smart audio. The launch of these two speakers with Chromecast built-in is an important first step in establishing ourselves in this sector. Frontiers technology and customer support has been a critical ingredient in this process.

About Frontier Silicon Limited

Frontier Silicon is the worlds leading supplier of technology solutions for digital radio and smart audio products. Frontier Silicons audio products offer solutions for DAB/DAB+, Internet Radio and Wi-Fi enabled wireless speakers and soundbars - from silicon through software to production-ready platform designs. Customers supplied by Frontier Silicon include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, Yamaha, and many more.

Frontier Silicon is a trademark or registered trademark of Frontier Silicon Ltd. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Blaupunkt

Blaupunkt was founded in 1923 and is a distinguished German audio brand, known for technical innovation, outstanding sound quality and excellent price / performance ratio.

Blaupunkt use modern sound technologies to deliver sustainable musical enjoyment. Its focus is on the design, quality and longevity of products.

Since 2015, MAX Power Products GmbH & Co. KG has been the owner of the Blaupunkt audio licence. MAX Power is a subsidiary of the Wünsche Group in Hamburg which employs more than 1,000 people in 35 locations.

Website www.blaupunkt.de

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Frontier Smart Technologies Group News
RSS Feed
Frontier Smart Technologies Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Frontier Smart Technologies Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Frontier Smart Technologies Group News
Anzeige

Inside

Siegeszug der Software
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
DZ BANK  Trading 360 Grad: Hier gratis anmelden und Traden lernen
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Stabilisierungstag
UBS: Continental AG: Weitere Schwäche ist möglich
Vontobel: Der Goldpreis liebäugelt mit einem frischen Neun-Monats-Hoch
Boxen, Fußball oder Serien-Highlights  Die Zukunft im TV heißt Streaming!
HSBC: S&P 500® (Daily) - Die entscheidenden Stresslevel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Frontier Smart Technologies Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist der Unterschied zwischen medizinischem Helfer und zweifelhafter App
In diesen Regionen sind Kfz-Versicherungen am teuersten
Der absurde Brandschutz-Wahn in Deutschland
Die EZB wird erstmal gar nichts beschließen
Börse reagierte gelassen auf Nordkorea-Schock

News von

Neues verdrängt Altes: Mit diesen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
In Gold investieren? Warum Anleger auf das Edelmetall setzen sollten
DAX: Entspannung vorerst nur temporär
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Evotec-Aktie unter Druck: Weshalb das kein Grund zur Sorge ist

News von

Eine Studie zeigt, welche Folgen es hätte, Reiche noch höher zu besteuern
Konkurrenz für Bitcoin? Burger King hat jetzt eine eigene Krypto-Währung
Studie zeigt: Die Air-Berlin-Pleite hat dramatische Auswirkung auf die Ticketpreise
Ein Experte erklärt, warum der starke Euro gefährlich ist
Mit seinem Solardach könnte Elon Musk etwas gelingen, wobei andere Unternehmen bisher versagt haben

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen überwiegend im Plus -- Gericht weist Klage des Bundesstaates Wyoming gegen Volkswagen ab -- Ölpreise fallen wieder -- Wegen Trump: Finnischer Milliardenfonds wirft US-Aktien raus

Chinas Industrie wächst so stark wie seit 6 Monaten nicht mehr. Airbus ersetzt BT im Stoxx 50 - Eurostoxx 50 unverändert. Checkliste nach dem Urlaub: Das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 34: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Sorglos die Koffer packen
In diesen europäischen Ländern kommt man voll auf seine Kosten
Die ärmsten Länder der EU
Hier ist das BIP schlechter als im Durchschnitt
Vor diesen Berufen macht die Digitalisierung keinen Halt
Diese Jobs sind besonders stark bedroht
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:35 Uhr
Asiens Börsen überwiegend im Plus -- Gericht weist Klage des Bundesstaates Wyoming gegen Volkswagen ab -- Ölpreise fallen wieder -- Wegen Trump: Finnischer Milliardenfonds wirft US-Aktien raus
Sonstiges
07:46 Uhr
Top Trader Stefan Riße über Social Trading und seine Strategie
Aktie im Fokus
08:00 Uhr
10 wichtige Fakten zum Wochenschluss an der Börse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
MediGene AGA1X3W0
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T