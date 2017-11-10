BMS-Pfizer Alliance to Unveil Real-World Data Analyses - Cost, Safety and Comparative Effectiveness Findings Associated with Oral Anticoagulants in Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Pfizer
Inc. (NYSE:PFE) plan to release real-world data (RWD) analyses of
outcomes associated with direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) among
non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients using the U.S. Medicare
database the nations largest insurer handling more than one billion
total claims per yeari as well as the Department of Defense
(DoD) Military Health System (MHS) during the 2017 American Heart
Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, November 11-15 in Anaheim,
California.
The RWD analysis of the DoD MHS database evaluates all-cause,
stroke/systemic embolism (S/SE) and major bleeding (MB)-related medical
costs associated with Eliquis®
(apixaban),
warfarin and other DOACs among NVAF patients. Two analyses of the
Medicare database evaluate the risk of S/SE and rates of MB in elderly
NVAF patients, with one of these analyses focusing on those patients
with concomitant coronary artery disease/peripheral arterial disease
(CAD/PAD). Since CAD/PAD are comorbidities that substantially increase
the risk of future cardiovascular events in patients with NVAF,ii
this analysis also evaluates major adverse cardiac events (MACE).
"A clearer understanding of the outcomes of comorbid NVAF populations in
routine clinical practice may help inform a patients treatment course,
said Renato Lopes, M.D., PhD, Professor of Medicine, Duke University
School of Medicine. "More information is needed around stroke and
cardiovascular outcomes for NVAF patients with concomitant CAD and PAD,
and further exploring DOACs and their association with outcomes such as
stroke, major bleeding and MACE events in NVAF patients is an important
step towards providing additional information to physicians when
considering treatment decisions.
These analyses stem from the Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)-Pfizer Alliance
global RWD analysis program, ACROPOLIS (Apixaban ExperienCe
Through Real-WOrld POpuLatIon Studies),
reflecting the BMS-Pfizer Alliances continued commitment to grow the
body of evidence around the stroke risk reduction effects and other
outcomes associated with Eliquis in highly representative patient
groups and common clinical settings. Eliquis is a prescription
medicine
indicated to reduce the risk of S/SE in patients with
NVAF.
It is important to note that Eliquis can cause bleeding that can
be serious. In addition, premature discontinuation of Eliquis
increases the risk of thrombotic events, and epidural or spinal
hematomas may occur in patients treated with Eliquis who are
receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture.
These
hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Please see
full indications and important safety information for Eliquis
later in the press release.
"The ACROPOLIS analyses being presented at AHA this year exemplify the
BMS-Pfizer Alliances focus on providing insights that can support
decision-making by healthcare systems, providers and payers, said
Christoph Koenen, M.D., MBA, VP, Development Lead, Eliquis,
Bristol-Myers Squibb. "Analyses of the potential comparative
effectiveness and costs associated with Eliquis, warfarin and
other oral anticoagulants in comorbid NVAF patients can serve as helpful
insights to physicians as well as stakeholders across the healthcare
delivery spectrum.
Studies have shown that approximately 18 percent of patients with NVAF
had concomitant vascular disease (CAD/PAD). The presence of PAD in
patients with NVAF has been associated with higher rates of mortality,
cardiovascular events and stroke. Similarly, atherosclerosis (plaque
buildup that causes CAD) in patients with NVAF carries a higher risk of
cardiovascular events (including cardiovascular death, myocardial
infarction, stroke, and hospitalization for an atherothrombotic event).iii
"The BMS-Pfizer Alliance is committed to investigating a wide range of
NVAF patient populations, including those at higher risk for stroke such
as those with concomitant CAD and PAD, said Dr. Rory OConnor, Chief
Medical Officer, Pfizer Internal Medicine. "Using insights from routine
clinical practice that are not always captured in the controlled
environments inherent to clinical trials, these real-world data analyses
aim to broaden the knowledge base around the safety and effectiveness of Eliquis
and other DOACs in reducing the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular
events in diverse NVAF patient populations.
Abstract titles and presentation times of the DoD MHS analysis and the
two Medicare analyses are as follows:
-
Comparisons of All-Cause, Stroke- and Major Bleeding-Related
Medical Costs Among Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Who
Initiated Oral Anticoagulation Therapies in the U.S. Department of
Defense Military Health System November 12, from 3:15 p.m. to
4:30 p.m. PST
-
Risk of Stroke and Major Bleeding for Dabigatran, Rivaroxaban, and
Warfarin Compared to Apixaban Among Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation
Patients in the United States Medicare Population November 13,
from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. PST
-
Effectiveness and Safety of Apixaban versus Other Oral
Anticoagulants in Older Adults With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation
and Concomitant Coronary Artery Disease or Peripheral Arterial Disease
November 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. PST
As observational studies lack randomization, they can only analyze
associations and not causality. In these studies, comparisons between
groups of patients can be subject to potential selection bias and other
limitations such as confounding. The source and type of database may
also limit the ability to generalize the results and endpoints to the
overall population. Therefore, real-world data should not be used as
stand-alone evidence for treatment evaluation.
Below is a complete list of BMS-Pfizer Alliance presentations during the
AHA Conference. Abstracts can be accessed through the AHA
Scientific Sessions 2017 Online Program Planner.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
Presenting
Author/Type
|
|
Date/Time
(PST)
|
|
Location/Session
|
Clinical/Medical Data
|
Multimorbidity
is Associated With Greater Risk of Thromboembolism and Bleeding in
Patients With Atrial Fibrillation but a Constant Benefit of
Apixaban: Results From ARISTOTLE
Sessions: Atrial Fibrillation-Related Stroke Prevention: How To
Do It Right
|
|
Alexander KP, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 12, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
|
|
Clinical Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Patients
With Good Adherence to Study Medication Have Better Outcomes:
Insights From the ARISTOTLE Trial
Sessions: Atrial Fibrillation-Related Stroke Prevention: How To
Do It Right
|
|
Xavier D, et al./
Poster
|
|
Nov. 12, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
|
|
Clinical Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Variation
in Patient Characteristics Does Not Explain Regional Differences
in Outcomes: Findings From ARISTOTLE
Sessions: Atrial Fibrillation-Related Stroke Prevention: How To
Do It Right
|
|
Bahit MC, et al./ Poster
|
|
Nov. 12, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
|
|
Clinical Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Obesity
Paradox on Outcome in Atrial Fibrillation Maintained Even
Considering the Prognostic Influence of Biomarkers: Insights From
the ARISTOTLE Trial
Session: Obesity in CVD Risk and Prevention
|
|
Sandhu RK, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 14, 12:00-1:15 p.m.
|
|
Population Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
HEOR/Epi Data
|
Strokes
Prevented: Biosurveillance of NVAF Patient Cohorts CHA2DS2-VASc
and HAS-BLED Scores Using Natural Language Processing and SNOMED CT
Session: Stroke
|
|
Elkin PL, et al./ Poster
|
|
Nov. 12, 11:30-12:45 p.m.
|
|
Clinical III Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Comparisons
of All-cause, Stroke- and Major Bleeding-related Medical Costs
Among Non-valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Who Initiated Oral
Anticoagulation Therapies in the US Department of Defense Military
Health System
Session: Contemporary Investigations in Outcomes Research
|
|
Gupta K, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov.12, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
|
|
Population Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Effectiveness
and Safety of Apixaban Compared to Other Oral Anticoagulants Among
Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients with Coronary Artery
Disease or Peripheral Arterial Disease: A Propensity Score Matched
Analysis of Four Large Databases
Session: Quality Assessments in Big Data
|
|
Lip GY, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 12, 3:15-4:30 p.m.
|
|
Population Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Effectiveness
and Safety of Apixaban, Dabigatran, and Rivaroxaban Among
Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients: A Propensity Score
Matched Analysis of Four Large Databases
Session: Quality of Care
|
|
Deitelzweig S, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 13, 3:00-4:15 p.m.
|
|
Population Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Risk
of Stroke and Major Bleeding for Dabigatran, Rivaroxaban, and
Warfarin Compared to Apixaban Among Non-Valvular Atrial
Fibrillation Patients in the United States Medicare Population
Session: Quality of Care, Outcomes Research and Health
Policy
|
|
Amin A, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 13, 3:00-4:15 p.m.
|
|
Population Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Effectiveness
and Safety of Apixaban versus Other Oral Anticoagulants in Older
Adults With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation and Concomitant
Coronary Artery Disease or Peripheral Arterial Disease
Session: Risk Prediction and Modification
|
|
Lopes R, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 14, 10:30-11:45 a.m.
|
|
Population Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Routine
Cardiac Implantable Electronic Device Interrogation at the Point
Of Care Implications for Stroke Prevention and Management
Session: Stroke Risk Stratification and Prevention in Atrial
Fibrillation
|
|
Pugh M, et al./Poster
|
|
Nov. 14, 10:30-11:45 a.m.
|
|
Clinical Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
Eliminate
Thromboembolism: Improving Anticoagulation in Non-Valvular Atrial
Fibrillation Patients (ELITE) Registry Insights From the
Baseline Results
Session: EP in a Heartbeat: Rapid Abstracts
|
|
Sharma A, et al./
Oral
|
|
Nov. 14, 10:50-10:55 a.m.
|
|
Clinical Science Section, Science and Technology Hall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Eliquis
Eliquis (apixaban) is an oral selective Factor Xa inhibitor. By
inhibiting Factor Xa, a key blood clotting protein, Eliquis
decreases thrombin generation and blood clot formation. Eliquis is
approved for multiple indications in the U.S. based on efficacy and
safety data from multiple Phase 3 clinical trials. Eliquis is a
prescription medicine
indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and
systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation
(NVAF); for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may
lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or
knee replacement surgery; for the treatment of DVT and PE; and to reduce
the risk of recurrent DVT and PE, following initial therapy.
ELIQUIS Important Safety Information
|
|
WARNING: (A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF ELIQUIS INCREASES THE
RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS, (B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA
|
|
(A) Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant,
including ELIQUIS, increases the risk of thrombotic events. If
anticoagulation with ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than
pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider
coverage with another anticoagulant.
|
|
(B) Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients treated
with ELIQUIS who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing
spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or
permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients
for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of
developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include:
|
|
-
use of indwelling epidural catheters
|
-
concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such
as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet
inhibitors, other anticoagulants
|
-
a history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal
punctures
|
-
a history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery
|
-
optimal timing between the administration of ELIQUIS and
neuraxial procedures is not known
|
|
Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of
neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent
treatment is necessary.
|
|
Consider the benefits and risks before neuraxial intervention in
patients anticoagulated or to be anticoagulated.
|
CONTRAINDICATIONS
-
Active pathological bleeding
-
Severe hypersensitivity reaction to ELIQUIS (e.g., anaphylactic
reactions)
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
-
Increased Risk of Thrombotic Events after Premature
Discontinuation: Premature discontinuation of any oral
anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, in the absence of adequate
alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events.
An increased rate of stroke was observed during the transition from
ELIQUIS to warfarin in clinical trials in atrial fibrillation
patients. If ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than
pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider
coverage with another anticoagulant.
-
Bleeding Risk: ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can
cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding.
-
Concomitant use of drugs affecting hemostasis increases the risk
of bleeding, including aspirin and other antiplatelet agents,
other anticoagulants, heparin, thrombolytic agents, SSRIs, SNRIs,
and NSAIDs.
-
Advise patients of signs and symptoms of blood loss and to report
them immediately or go to an emergency room. Discontinue ELIQUIS
in patients with active pathological hemorrhage.
-
There is no established way to reverse the anticoagulant effect of
apixaban, which can be expected to persist for at least 24 hours
after the last dose (i.e., about two half-lives). A specific
antidote for ELIQUIS is not available.
-
Spinal/Epidural Anesthesia or Puncture: Patients treated with
ELIQUIS undergoing spinal/epidural anesthesia or puncture may develop
an epidural or spinal hematoma which can result in long-term or
permanent paralysis.
The risk of these events may be
increased by the postoperative use of indwelling epidural catheters or
the concomitant use of medicinal products affecting hemostasis.
Indwelling epidural or intrathecal catheters should not be removed
earlier than 24 hours after the last administration of ELIQUIS. The
next dose of ELIQUIS should not be administered earlier than 5 hours
after the removal of the catheter. The risk may also be increased by
traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal puncture. If traumatic
puncture occurs, delay the administration of ELIQUIS for 48 hours.
Monitor
patients frequently and if neurological compromise is noted, urgent
diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Physicians should consider the
potential benefit versus the risk of neuraxial intervention in ELIQUIS
patients.
-
Prosthetic Heart Valves: The safety and efficacy of ELIQUIS
have not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves and is
not recommended in these patients.
-
Acute PE in Hemodynamically Unstable Patients or Patients who
Require Thrombolysis or Pulmonary Embolectomy: Initiation of
ELIQUIS is not recommended as an alternative to unfractionated heparin
for the initial treatment of patients with PE who present with
hemodynamic instability or who may receive thrombolysis or pulmonary
embolectomy.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
-
The most common and most serious adverse reactions reported with
ELIQUIS were related to bleeding.
TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION FOR SURGERY AND OTHER INTERVENTIONS
-
ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 48 hours prior to elective
surgery or invasive procedures with a moderate or high risk of
unacceptable or clinically significant bleeding. ELIQUIS should be
discontinued at least 24 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive
procedures with a low risk of bleeding or where the bleeding would be
noncritical in location and easily controlled. Bridging
anticoagulation during the 24 to 48 hours after stopping ELIQUIS and
prior to the intervention is not generally required. ELIQUIS should be
restarted after the surgical or other procedures as soon as adequate
hemostasis has been established.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
-
Strong Dual Inhibitors of CYP3A4 and P-gp: Inhibitors of
cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) increase
exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of bleeding. For patients
receiving ELIQUIS doses of 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily, reduce the dose
of ELIQUIS by 50% when ELIQUIS is coadministered with drugs that are
strong dual inhibitors of CYP3A4 and P-gp (e.g., ketoconazole,
itraconazole, ritonavir, or clarithromycin). In patients already
taking 2.5 mg twice daily, avoid coadministration of ELIQUIS with
strong dual inhibitors of CYP3A4 and P-gp.
-
Strong Dual Inducers of CYP3A4 and P-gp: Avoid concomitant use
of ELIQUIS with strong dual inducers of CYP3A4 and P-gp (e.g.,
rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin, St. Johns wort) because such
drugs will decrease exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of
stroke and other thromboembolic events.
-
Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Agents: Coadministration of
antiplatelet agents, fibrinolytics, heparin, aspirin, and chronic
NSAID use increases the risk of bleeding. APPRAISE-2, a
placebo-controlled clinical trial of apixaban in high-risk post-acute
coronary syndrome patients treated with aspirin or the combination of
aspirin and clopidogrel, was terminated early due to a higher rate of
bleeding with apixaban compared to placebo.
PREGNANCY CATEGORY B
-
There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of ELIQUIS in
pregnant women. Treatment is likely to increase the risk of hemorrhage
during pregnancy and delivery. ELIQUIS should be used during pregnancy
only if the potential benefit outweighs the potential risk to the
mother and fetus.
Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNINGS and
Medication Guide, available at www.bms.com.
About ACROPOLIS
ACROPOLIS
(Apixaban ExperienCe Through Real-WOrld
POpuLatIon Studies) is the Eliquis
(apixaban) global real-world data program designed to generate
additional evidence from routine clinical practice settings to further
inform healthcare decision makers, including healthcare providers and
payers. The ACROPOLIS program will include retrospective, outcomes-based
analyses from over 10 databases around the world, including medical
records, medical and pharmacy health insurance claims data, and national
health data systems.
Analyses of real-world data allow for a broader understanding of patient
outcomes associated with Eliquis outside of the clinical trial
setting, as well as insight into other measures of healthcare delivery,
such as hospitalization and costs.
About ARISTOTLE
ARISTOTLE (Apixaban for Reduction In STroke
and Other ThromboemboLic Events in Atrial
Fibrillation) was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Eliquis
versus warfarin for the prevention of stroke or systemic embolism. In
ARISTOTLE, 18,201 patients were randomized (9,120 patients to Eliquis
and 9,081 to warfarin). ARISTOTLE was an active-controlled, randomized,
double-blind, multi-national trial in patients with nonvalvular atrial
fibrillation or atrial flutter, and at least one additional risk factor
for stroke. Patients were randomized to treatment with Eliquis 5
mg orally twice daily (or 2.5 mg twice daily in selected patients,
representing 4.7 percent of all patients) or warfarin (target INR range
2.0-3.0), and followed for a median of 1.8 years.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer Collaboration
In 2007, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb entered into a worldwide
collaboration to develop and commercialize apixaban, an oral
anticoagulant discovered by Bristol-Myers Squibb. This global alliance
combines Bristol-Myers Squibb's long-standing strengths in
cardiovascular drug development and commercialization with Pfizers
global scale and expertise in this field.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
About Pfizer Inc.: Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of health care products. Our global
portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's
best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to
investors on our website at www.pfizer.com.
In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com
and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer
and @Pfizer_News,
LinkedIn,
YouTube
and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding product development. Such forward-looking statements are based
on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb's
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2016, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Pfizer Disclosure Notice
The information contained in this release is as of November 10, 2017.
Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements
contained in this release as the result of new information or future
events or developments.
This release contains forward-looking information about Eliquis
(apixaban), including its potential benefits, that involves substantial
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and
uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in
research and development, including, without limitation, the ability to
meet anticipated clinical trial commencement and completion dates as
well as the possibility of unfavorable clinical trial results, including
unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing
clinical data; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling
and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial
potential of Eliquis; and competitive developments.
A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in
Pfizers Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2016 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the
sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking
Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results, as well as in
its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov
and www.pfizer.com.
i Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. CMS press toolkit
(webpage). Accessed on October 12, 2017. https://www.cms.gov/Newsroom/PressToolkit.html
ii
Bjerring Olesen, J., Gislason, G. H., Torp-Pedersen, C. and Lip, G. Y.
H. (2012), Atrial Fibrillation and Vascular DiseaseA Bad Combination.
Clin Cardiol, 35: S15S20. doi:10.1002/clc.20955
iii
Bjerring Olesen, J., Gislason, G. H., Torp-Pedersen, C. and Lip, G. Y.
H. (2012), Atrial Fibrillation and Vascular DiseaseA Bad Combination.
Clin Cardiol, 35: S15S20. doi:10.1002/clc.20955
