Brown-Forman Names U.K. Country Manager

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) announced today the
appointment of Jeremy Shepherd as country manager, United Kingdom,
effective January 1, 2018. Shepherd succeeds Andrew Wilby, who is
retiring.
"Jeremys experience in managing partnerships and leading with
innovation equips him well to guide our most significant market outside
the U.S., said Endre Szabo, Brown-Forman, vice president, area
director. "He brings a unique combination of industry experience, brand
building, and commercial execution to the team, making him an ideal
leader to continue growing our business.
Shepherd will serve as a member of the companys Europe Leadership Team,
providing leadership to brand building strategies and partnership
engagement. He will be based in London.
The UK business has been Brown-Formans biggest market outside of the
USA for more than 20 years. It is a key commercial pillar, as well as a
rich source of people talent.
Brown-Forman partners with a number of agencies in the U.K. Since 2002,
Jack Daniels and most of the Brown-Forman portfolio have been
distributed via a cost sharing arrangement with Bacardi, with the
combined entity being the number two national spirits distributor.
Shepherd began his Brown-Forman career in 2005 as commercial manager,
Canada, quickly progressing to country manager, Canada. During his time
in Canada, he led the design and implementation of a new, innovative
route-to-market. Shepherd served as regional territory manager for New
York and New Jersey, progressing to serve as national portfolio
integration director for the United States in 2014. Most recently, he
has served as division director for the Midwest and Canada.
Prior to joining Brown-Forman, Shepherd worked for Bacardi Canada Inc.
and served in various sales, marketing, and brand management roles. He
also previously worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises. He holds a Bachelor of
Commerce degree in marketing from the University of Alberta Edmonton.
For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the
experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol
brands, including Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels & Cola,
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Gentleman
Jack, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador,
Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix,
Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane.
Brown-Formans brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in
more than 165 countries worldwide. For more information about the
company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.
