12.10.2017
Brown-Forman Names U.K. Country Manager

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) announced today the appointment of Jeremy Shepherd as country manager, United Kingdom, effective January 1, 2018. Shepherd succeeds Andrew Wilby, who is retiring.

"Jeremys experience in managing partnerships and leading with innovation equips him well to guide our most significant market outside the U.S., said Endre Szabo, Brown-Forman, vice president, area director. "He brings a unique combination of industry experience, brand building, and commercial execution to the team, making him an ideal leader to continue growing our business.

Shepherd will serve as a member of the companys Europe Leadership Team, providing leadership to brand building strategies and partnership engagement. He will be based in London.

The UK business has been Brown-Formans biggest market outside of the USA for more than 20 years. It is a key commercial pillar, as well as a rich source of people talent.

Brown-Forman partners with a number of agencies in the U.K. Since 2002, Jack Daniels and most of the Brown-Forman portfolio have been distributed via a cost sharing arrangement with Bacardi, with the combined entity being the number two national spirits distributor.

Shepherd began his Brown-Forman career in 2005 as commercial manager, Canada, quickly progressing to country manager, Canada. During his time in Canada, he led the design and implementation of a new, innovative route-to-market. Shepherd served as regional territory manager for New York and New Jersey, progressing to serve as national portfolio integration director for the United States in 2014. Most recently, he has served as division director for the Midwest and Canada.

Prior to joining Brown-Forman, Shepherd worked for Bacardi Canada Inc. and served in various sales, marketing, and brand management roles. He also previously worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in marketing from the University of Alberta Edmonton.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels & Cola, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniels Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane. Brown-Formans brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in more than 165 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

