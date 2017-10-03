Bureau Veritas Certification has released a technical standard and
certification to support companies in their digital transformation and
promote confidence in big data.
The new certification from Bureau Veritas Certification is based on the
world's first technical standard focused on the management of personal
data protection by companies. This standard was prepared by Bureau
Veritas Certification, in collaboration with Lexing®, an international
network of lawyers specialized in personal data protection.
The purpose is to offer companies an established, independent and
credible certification pertaining to the management of the personal data
they collect. Certified companies will be able to demonstrate that they
manage the personal data they collect in accordance with regulatory
requirements and the expectations of their stakeholders.
The new certification anticipates the General Data Protection Regulation
(GDPR), which is due to come into force in May 2018 across all 28
European Union member states. The Regulation applies to companies based
anywhere in the world that process or hold the personal data of EU
citizens.
Furthermore, 80-90% of citizens have expressed concern regarding the
protection of their personal data. Data breaches, global cyberattacks
and leaks of classified information have now become regular occurrences.
This climate of distrust has tended to intensify with big data, even as
the General Data Protection Regulation will require organizations that
process data to comply with much higher standards.
"Digital responsibility has emerged as one of the major
challenges facing companies in coming years. Our framework integrates
standards for managing the protection of personal data, such as
obtaining consent, proportionality and retention periods, without
fundamentally changing a companys processes or structure", said
Sébastien Fox, Vice President Certification Service Line, Bureau Veritas
Group.
Companies need to take the lead and anticipate digital transformation by
going beyond mere compliance with regulations. Responsible data
management will give certified companies an additional way to protect
and differentiate their brands, while restoring the trust of consumers,
customers, patients and other stakeholders.
"All these steps will only be reassuring if they are clear, and
if the assurances given about the protection of individuals fundamental
rights and freedoms are credible. On this point, only an independent
third party can legitimately affirm that ethical rules have been
respected. As a global leader in certification, Bureau Veritas
Certification is now working with companies in all sectors who want to
engage in a rigorous and transparent manner," said Philippe
Jeanmart, Senior Vice President Technical, Quality & Risk, Bureau
Veritas.
According to Alain Bensoussan, Lexings Founder and President, "at
a time when this Regulation marks a major turning point in the
regulation of personal data, we are pleased and proud to have developed
a technical standard to integrateGDPR requirements into company
processes in partnership with Bureau Veritas, a world leader in its
sector". And the lawyer added: "This framework will
allow companies to attest their compliance with the new requirements
arising from the Regulation and to enable them, in the face of this
upheaval of their digital environment and the changing rules of the data
game, to ensure that they have anticipated and implemented the essential
measures necessary to be ready by May 2018".
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in laboratory testing,
inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than
69,000 employees in around 1,400 offices and laboratories all across the
world. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by
offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their
assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and
regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental
protection and social responsibility.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20
index.
Compartment A, code ISIN FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.
For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com
About Lexing
Lexing is the first international network of lawyers dedicated to
digital and technology law. Lexing® allows multinationals to benefit
from the assistance of seasoned lawyers worldwide with established
competence in the field of new technologies in their respective
countries. Techniques and businesses are the same in all countries; the
only differentiating factor is the law applicable to them. The Lexing®
network now comprises some thirty law firms on all 5 continents.
For more information, visit https://www.alain-bensoussan.com/,
https://lexing.network/fr
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171003005143/en/