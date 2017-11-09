CAC-Florida Medical Centers Building New State-of-the-Art Facility in Little Havana

Founded in Little Havana over 50 years ago, CAC-Florida Medical Centers, a subsidiary of health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), is confirming its continued and expanded commitment to the Little Havana community with the construction of its new 36,000 -sq.-ft. medical center at 1200 SW 1st Street.

CAC-Florida Medical Centers leaders, medical staff and patients will celebrate the new center at a groundbreaking event on Thurs., Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.

Slated to open in the latter part of 2018, CACs new Little Havana Medical Center, being built adjacent to its existing location, will offer the same high quality comprehensive primary and specialty care for seniors but will also feature new, advanced medical equipment, as well as onsite dental services and a wellness and activities center.

"For 50-plus years, CAC has been treating the senior population in Little Havana, providing much needed high-quality patient care, said Yogi Hernandez Suarez, MD, Vice President Care Delivery, CAC-Florida Medical Centers. "Our new CAC Little Havana Medical Center will solidify our commitment to this community and ensure that we continue to offer best-in-class primary and specialty services for our patients.

CACs new Little Havana facility will offer its patients services such as an on-site pharmacy, "CAC Fit (Rehabilitation maintenance program), "La Buena Vida (Physical and Rehabilitation Therapy), dental, optical and walk-in/extended hours and weekend medical services. The center will cater to the following specialties: cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, neurology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopedic, orthopedic surgeon, pediatrics, podiatry and urology.

About CAC-Florida Medical Centers

CAC-Florida Medical Centers is a subsidiary of health and well-being company Humana Inc. The first CAC medical center opened its doors to Miami-Dade County's Hispanic population in 1964 under the name Clínica Asociación Cubana. CAC holds the distinction of being Florida's first managed care facilities granted a license to operate as a health maintenance organization (HMO) as a result of the Congressional HMO Act of 1973. Today, the CAC brand is recognized throughout South and Central Florida for its commitment to members of the communities it serves and the provision of high quality, readily accessible health care.

The centers operate in a staff model setting whereby routine medical and ancillary health care services are provided in "One Place" and orchestrated by primary care physicians. This type of health care delivery is familiar to many CAC patients of Hispanic origin who grew up around the staff model setting in their native countries before migrating to South Florida. Today, the company operates full-service, multi-specialty medical centers in Miami-Dade, Orlando and Tampa to serve a culturally diverse Medicare and Medicaid patient base.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

