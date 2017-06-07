Calyxt Names Joseph B. Saluri as General Counsel & EVP, Corporate Development

Regulatory News:
Calyxt,
Inc. (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS), a Minnesota-based company
developing healthier specialty food ingredients to benefit both
consumers and farmers, has named Joseph B. Saluri as General Counsel and
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Saluri brings to
Calyxt over 24 years of legal, business development, strategic planning
and project management experience in the global agri-business space.
"We, at Calyxt, are thrilled to bring Joseph and his two-plus decades of
experience in the ag-biotech and soybean technology spaces on board as
General Counsel and EVP, Corporate Development, said Federico Tripodi,
Calyxt CEO. "We look forward to working with Joseph and utilizing his
legal and regulatory expertise in the ag field, as we continue to expand
our product portfolio and work toward commercializing our healthier food
products.
Mr. Saluri joins Calyxt from Stine Seed Company, where he spent 18 years
serving as Chief Legal Officer and Vice President of Business
Development. While serving as Chief Legal Officer at Stine, Mr. Saluri
was responsible for all legal matters for the company and its related
entities and oversaw all litigation, licensing, intellectual property,
acquisitions, compliance and regulatory matters. In addition, Mr. Saluri
advised on investment and business development opportunities and
negotiated and acquired numerous breeding programs, seed trait
technologies and retail seed businesses. He also managed Stines
collaborations with several multi-national ag-biotech corporations,
including strategy, research and development, global regulatory
planning, execution and product launch.
"Calyxt is an innovator in the ag biotech industry that is
simultaneously working to develop crops that meet the sustainability
needs of an ever-changing global environment and the demands of
consumers who want healthier food products," added Mr. Saluri. "I'm
honored to join the team and look forward to capitalizing on my
experiences to support the Companys continued efforts to launch its
commercial products."
Kincannon & Reed, a leading executive search firm focused on the food,
agribusiness and biosciences sectors, assisted Calyxt in the recruitment
of Joseph Saluri.
About Calyxt
Calyxt,
Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company.
By combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy, Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm
shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and
high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop
traits, such as herbicide tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cellectis.
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
Talking about gene editing? We do it.
TALEN® is a
registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.
###
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006344/en/