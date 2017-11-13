Calyxt Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2017

Calyxt,
Inc., (NASDAQ:CLXT) a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused company, today announced its results for the
three-month period ended September 30, 2017 and for the nine-month
period ended September 30, 2017.
"So much progress has been made in 2017 to date, mentioned Federico
Tripodi, CEO Calyxt. "On the high oleic soybean program, we have
received positive feedback from potential customers and successfully
harvested enough soybean seeds for our commercial launch in 2018. On the
development side, we have advanced improved oil composition canola and
herbicide tolerant wheat into Phase 1 development. This marks a total of
over 19 products in the pipeline since the companys inception seven
years ago. Our powdery mildew-resistant wheat - a farmer trait designed
to reduce the amount of fungicides sprayed in the wheat crop - has been
harvested in the field, producing in excess of 300 Lbs. It is hard to
believe we became a publicly traded company only four months ago.
Corporate highlights
On Track for the Commercialization of
High Oleic Soybeans and
Positive Feedback from Potential Customers
Calyxt has produced sufficient quantities of 80% high oleic oil to be
used for pre-commercial product development activities. Early
discussions have started with potential customers expressing interest in
value-added solutions.
The Company completed harvest and produced more high-quality seeds than
needed to meet its 2018 launch plans.
Calyxt continues to make accelerated progress on second generation
products. Years ago, we started a small breeding program for high oleic
soybean varieties. Calyxts class of 2021 high oleic soybean varieties
are being advanced to winter nurseries. Additionally, Calyxt has
accessed 60 non-GMO crop varieties currently under screening for
accelerated conversion to high oleic, using our gene-editing
technologies.
Improved Oil Composition Canola and Herbicide-Tolerant Wheat Product
Candidates advance to Phase 1
The Companys herbicide-tolerant wheat, its third wheat product
candidate, and improved oil composition canola, its first canola product
candidate, have advanced to Phase 1. The development of this first
canola product expands the Companys improved oils franchise, in direct
line with its mission to create healthier specialty ingredients and
become a preferred partner of the food industry. This latest milestone
is reflective of Calyxts rapidly advancing product pipeline, powered by
the Companys proprietary gene-editing technology TALEN®, as well as its
deep expertise and innovation in the gene-editing space.
Calyxts Powdery Mildew-Resistant Wheat Validated Fungal Resistance
The Company has completed the inaugural harvest of its powdery
mildew-resistant wheat variety, its first wheat crop, producing in
excess of 300 Lbs. The powdery mildew-resistant wheat is an advantageous
farmer trait designed to reduce the amount of fungicides sprayed in the
wheat crop. This latest milestone is an important step in the Phase 2
process of the wheat variety, as Calyxt has confirmed powdery
mildew-resistance under controlled fungal infestation conditions for two
wheat varieties already created: one spring and one winter. Calyxt will
now confirm field-level tolerance and test against additional powdery
mildew biotypes.
Regulatory Environment for Gene-edited Crops
The USDA has recently designated Calyxts alfalfa product, developed in
collaboration with S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW), as a non-regulated
article under "Am I Regulated? Process by Biotechnology Regulatory
Services of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an
agency of the USDA. This underlines the trend by the USDA to declare
gene-edited crops non-regulated. With this designation by the USDA, the
improved quality alfalfa is the sixth Calyxt product candidate,
developed using Calyxts proprietary gene-editing technology TALEN®, to
be confirmed as a non-regulated article by the USDA, alongside our high
oleic soybean, high oleic / low linolenic soybean, powdery
mildew-resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes and reduced browning
potatoes. We continue to see a positive trend towards regulatory bodies
in the U.S. and globally. We also received approval in Chile and
Argentina for our first soybean submissions.
Calyxt Executes Sale-Leaseback Agreement, Adding $7m to its Balance
Sheet and Breaks Ground on New Concept-to-Fork Facility in Roseville,
Minn.
Calyxt consummated a sale-leaseback transaction concerning its new
headquarters in Roseville, Minn, for a term of 20 years, with options to
extend the term. Pursuant to the previously disclosed purchase
agreement, the Company has received approximately $7 million in
connection with the sale of the Property.
The 11-acre site will house Calyxts nearly 40,000-square-foot Company
headquarters, state-of-the-art research labs and test kitchen. The new
construction will be adjacent to the recently completed
11,000+square-foot greenhouses and the existing outdoor demonstration
plots.
Calyxt Closes Initial Public Offering with Full Exercise of
Over-Allotment Option
In July 2017, Calyxt closed its initial public offering of 8,050,000
shares of its common stock at $8.00 per share, including the exercise in
full of the underwriters option to purchase 1,050,000 additional
shares. Calyxt received $64.4 million in gross proceeds from the
offering.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents were $62.5M on September 30, 2017. The IPO
that netted $58M after underwriter discounts and fees of approximately
$6.4M. Cellectis remains our majority shareholder with 79.8% of the
shares. We entered into a sale-leaseback whereby we sold the land and
warehouse to a developer who in turn is building the custom facility for
us. This arrangement netted us approximately $7M in cash.
In the third quarter, we had an operating cash spend of 1.9M. The R&D
spend for the third quarter, increased $5.2M year-over-year as we added
people to our R&D team and advanced key products in the portfolio, as
described above. With the completion of the IPO, we also recorded a
non-cash expense of $4.8M for stock option expenses related to grants in
2014 to 2017.
Sales, General & Administration spend for the third quarter increased
$5.2M year-over-year as we built out our management team and incurred a
significant non-cash expense year-to-date of $4.5M related to stock
options granted since 2014. In total for the third quarter, $9.3M was
recorded as a non-cash stock option expense.
We expect cash burn to increase as we hire scientists and built our
commercial capabilities. In addition, we are actively looking at
in-licensing IP, engaging in regulatory activities, supplementing our
knowledge of the food industry and improving our understanding of
customer needs. We expect our current cash position to be sufficient to
fund operations through mid-2019.
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts
in Thousands, Except Share Data and Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
62,545
|
|
|
$
|
5,026
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
63,062
|
|
|
|
5,465
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
12,194
|
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
75,573
|
|
|
$
|
16,623
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
$
|
3,319
|
|
|
$
|
1,712
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
Current deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,087
|
|
|
|
2,865
|
|
Non-current deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
639
|
|
Finance and capital lease obligation
|
|
|
|
7,934
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
13,461
|
|
|
|
3,504
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized,
27,693,130 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued or outstanding
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
109,808
|
|
|
|
41,685
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(47,699
|
)
|
|
|
(28,568
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
62,112
|
|
|
|
13,119
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
75,573
|
|
|
$
|
16,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Amounts
in Thousands except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
$
|
322
|
|
|
$
|
327
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
6,438
|
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
|
9,157
|
|
|
|
3,912
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
|
6,553
|
|
|
|
1,354
|
|
|
|
10,141
|
|
|
|
3,753
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
12,991
|
|
|
|
2,590
|
|
|
|
19,298
|
|
|
|
7,865
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(12,947
|
)
|
|
|
(2,485
|
)
|
|
|
(18,976
|
)
|
|
|
(7,538
|
)
|
Interest income (expense)
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(12,904
|
)
|
|
|
(2,507
|
)
|
|
|
(19,131
|
)
|
|
|
(7,533
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(12,904
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,131
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,533
|
)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.51
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstandingbasic and diluted
|
|
|
|
25,531,572
|
|
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
|
|
21,615,703
|
|
|
|
19,600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calyxt, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts
in Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(19,131
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,533
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
9,980
|
|
|
|
807
|
|
Unrealized transaction gain (loss) on Parent activity
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
--
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
Due to/from related parties
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
Accrued salaries, wages, and other compensation
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|
|
|
(141
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(5,968
|
)
|
|
|
(6,329
|
)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(1,614
|
)
|
|
|
(10,295
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(1,614
|
)
|
|
|
(10,295
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issuance
|
|
|
|
61,292
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Costs incurred related to the issuance of stock
|
|
|
|
(3,330
|
)
|
|
|
--
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Advances from Parent
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Repayment of Advances from Parent
|
|
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
|
|
--
|
|
Finance and Capital Lease Obligation
|
|
|
|
6,957
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
65,101
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
57,519
|
|
|
|
(16,624
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalentsbeginning of period
|
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
|
|
24,687
|
|
Cash and cash equivalentsend of period
|
|
|
$
|
62,545
|
|
|
$
|
8,063
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
Supplemental non-cash financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
$
|
2,081
|
|
|
$
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Calyxt
Calyxt,
Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company.
By combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy, Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm
shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and
high fiber wheat, for consumers and agriculturally advantageous crop
traits, such as herbicide tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt
and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN®
is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these
statements by forward-looking words such as "may, "might, "will,
"should, "expects, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates,
"predicts, "potential or "continue, the negative of these terms and
other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which
are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may
include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated
growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These
statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and
projections about future events. There are important factors that could
cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements,
including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk
Factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, along with our other
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not
assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as
otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.
