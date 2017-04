CARBIOS Confirms Its Eligibility to the French PEA-PME Investment Regime

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB), an innovative green chemistry company specializing in enzymatic bioprocesses applied to plastic and textile polymers, confirms its eligibility to the French PEA-PME investment regime (a savings plan in shares that fosters investment in small and mid-cap companies).

This eligibility is in compliance with Decree n° 2014-283 of March 4, 2014, established for the application of article 70 of French law n° 2013-12786, dated December 29, 2013 for 2014. This decree establishes the eligibility criteria for companies to the PEA-PME regime as follows:

The company employs fewer than 5,000 people, and

Its annual revenue is less than €1.5 billion, or its total assets are less than €2 billion.

CARBIOS’ shares, can therefore be included within PEA-PME accounts which, for the record, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional PEA accounts.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS acquired the rights to research that was conducted over a number of years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic application sector: plastics. CARBIOS’ growth strategy is based on a clear business model of industrial value creation that targets attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization. CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. Created in 2011, CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company” by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs).

