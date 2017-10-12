CARBIOS: First Production of Virgin PET from Post-Consumer Plastic Bottles Treated by Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB), pioneer company in the field of bioplasturgy, today
announces that it has taken a new step forward with the production of
virgin PET made out of terephthalic acid coming from its biorecycling
process of post-consumer PET plastic bottles.
CARBIOS previously demonstrated that it had successfully synthetized PET
oligomers made out of terephthalic acid coming from its biorecycling
process of PET plastic bottles. This was the first step towards the
production of PET.
The following step consisting in the synthesis of virgin PET made out of
these oligomers has now been completed confirming by then the potential
of CARBIOS technology for the recycling of plastic bottles waste into
virgin PET polymers.
Alain MARTY, Chief Scientific Officer of CARBIOS comments: "We have
met a new challenge by demonstrating that enzymatic depolymerization
applied to PET bottles enables the virtuous cycle of a return to virgin
PET. Our next short-term goal is now to demonstrate that this virgin PET
is suitable for the production of new bottles, thus paving the way to
circular economy for PET plastic products.
Jacqueline LECOURTIER, President of CARBIOS Scientific Committee and
member of the French National Academy of Technologies declares: "The
original process developed by CARBIOS to recycle PET, main component of
plastic bottles massively used by the food industry, is a major
innovation. CARBIOS demonstrates the high potential of enzymatic
recycling applied to plastic waste in terms of efficiency and
environmental friendliness and opens promising prospects for the
treatment of a wide range of this type of waste.
About CARBIOS
CARBIOS
is a green chemistry company whose innovations are designed to meet
environmental and sustainable development issues faced by global
industrial players. Since its creation in 2011, CARBIOS has developed
two industrial bioprocesses dedicated to the biodegradation and the
biorecycling of polymers. These breakthrough innovations, which are a
worldwide premiere, leverage the highly specific properties of enzymes
to optimize the performances and the life cycle of plastic and textile
materials. CARBIOS economic development model is based on the
industrialization and commercialization of its products, enzymes,
technologies, and bioprocesses via the concession of licenses, directly
or via joint ventures to major industrial players in the sectors that
can make use of the Companys innovative technologies. For instance,
CARBIOS created in September 2016, the joint-venture CARBIOLICE, in
partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI investment
fund run by Bpifrance. This company, controlled by CARBIOS, will operate
the first patented enzymatic biodegradation technology licensed by
CARBIOS by producing enzymated pellets to be used for the production of
a new generation of bio-sourced and biodegradable plastics. Since
inception, CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading
European venture capital firm Truffle
Capital. CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company by
Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private
equity mutual funds (FCPIs).
CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing
French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
