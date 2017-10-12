12.10.2017 06:45
CARBIOS: First Production of Virgin PET from Post-Consumer Plastic Bottles Treated by Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB), pioneer company in the field of bioplasturgy, today announces that it has taken a new step forward with the production of virgin PET made out of terephthalic acid coming from its biorecycling process of post-consumer PET plastic bottles.

CARBIOS previously demonstrated that it had successfully synthetized PET oligomers made out of terephthalic acid coming from its biorecycling process of PET plastic bottles. This was the first step towards the production of PET.

The following step consisting in the synthesis of virgin PET made out of these oligomers has now been completed confirming by then the potential of CARBIOS technology for the recycling of plastic bottles waste into virgin PET polymers.

Alain MARTY, Chief Scientific Officer of CARBIOS comments: "We have met a new challenge by demonstrating that enzymatic depolymerization applied to PET bottles enables the virtuous cycle of a return to virgin PET. Our next short-term goal is now to demonstrate that this virgin PET is suitable for the production of new bottles, thus paving the way to circular economy for PET plastic products.

Jacqueline LECOURTIER, President of CARBIOS Scientific Committee and member of the French National Academy of Technologies declares: "The original process developed by CARBIOS to recycle PET, main component of plastic bottles massively used by the food industry, is a major innovation. CARBIOS demonstrates the high potential of enzymatic recycling applied to plastic waste in terms of efficiency and environmental friendliness and opens promising prospects for the treatment of a wide range of this type of waste.

About CARBIOS

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations are designed to meet environmental and sustainable development issues faced by global industrial players. Since its creation in 2011, CARBIOS has developed two industrial bioprocesses dedicated to the biodegradation and the biorecycling of polymers. These breakthrough innovations, which are a worldwide premiere, leverage the highly specific properties of enzymes to optimize the performances and the life cycle of plastic and textile materials. CARBIOS economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products, enzymes, technologies, and bioprocesses via the concession of licenses, directly or via joint ventures to major industrial players in the sectors that can make use of the Companys innovative technologies. For instance, CARBIOS created in September 2016, the joint-venture CARBIOLICE, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the SPI investment fund run by Bpifrance. This company, controlled by CARBIOS, will operate the first patented enzymatic biodegradation technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzymated pellets to be used for the production of a new generation of bio-sourced and biodegradable plastics. Since inception, CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs).

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

