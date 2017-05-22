CARBIOS Joins PETCORE Europe, the Brussels-Based Association Aligning the Complete PET Value Chain in Europe

Regulatory News:
CARBIOS
(Paris:ALCRB) (Alternext Paris: ALCRB), an innovative green chemistry
company specializing in enzymatic bioprocesses applied to plastic
and textile polymers, has joined PETCORE Europe, the Brussels-based
association representing the complete PET value chain in Europe. This
membership will enable CARBIOS to pursue the promotion of its
sustainable PET biorecycling process alongside with key leaders involved
in this industry.
PETCORE Europe is at the forefront of working with European institutions
and all stakeholders of the PET industry, from brand owners to
manufacturers, converters, collectors and recyclers. The association
contributes to ensure the sustainable growth of PET as a packaging of
choice and to increase post-consumer PET collection and recycling in
order to accelerate the move towards circular economy principles, such
as developed by CARBIOS through its innovative PET biorecycling process.
Jean-Claude LUMARET, General Director of CARBIOS comments: « Joining
PETCORE Europe, at the edge of operating the pilot stage of our
biorecycling technology, will strengthen our relations with the
industrial leaders involved in the PET value chain. Our process can
greatly contribute to the development of circular economy and we are
delighted to share our innovative approach with the key players in this
market.
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is
to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable
development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS
acquired the rights to research that was conducted over a number of
years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging
the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used
this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial
bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental
performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or
food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic
application sector: plastics. CARBIOS growth strategy is based on a
clear business model of industrial value creation that targets
attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and
licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization.
CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European
venture capital firm Truffle
Capital. Founded in 2011, CARBIOS was granted the label "Young
Innovative Company by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for
investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs). For more
information, please visit: www.carbios.fr
CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing
French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
