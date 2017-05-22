22.05.2017 06:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

CARBIOS Joins PETCORE Europe, the Brussels-Based Association Aligning the Complete PET Value Chain in Europe

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Alternext Paris: ALCRB), an innovative green chemistry company specializing in enzymatic bioprocesses applied to plastic and textile polymers, has joined PETCORE Europe, the Brussels-based association representing the complete PET value chain in Europe. This membership will enable CARBIOS to pursue the promotion of its sustainable PET biorecycling process alongside with key leaders involved in this industry.

PETCORE Europe is at the forefront of working with European institutions and all stakeholders of the PET industry, from brand owners to manufacturers, converters, collectors and recyclers. The association contributes to ensure the sustainable growth of PET as a packaging of choice and to increase post-consumer PET collection and recycling in order to accelerate the move towards circular economy principles, such as developed by CARBIOS through its innovative PET biorecycling process.

Jean-Claude LUMARET, General Director of CARBIOS comments: « Joining PETCORE Europe, at the edge of operating the pilot stage of our biorecycling technology, will strengthen our relations with the industrial leaders involved in the PET value chain. Our process can greatly contribute to the development of circular economy and we are delighted to share our innovative approach with the key players in this market.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS acquired the rights to research that was conducted over a number of years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic application sector: plastics. CARBIOS growth strategy is based on a clear business model of industrial value creation that targets attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization. CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. Founded in 2011, CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Carbios SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Carbios SA News
RSS Feed
Carbios SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Carbios SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Carbios SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Carbios SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: 4 Probleme bei der ETF-Auswahl
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Börse unter Strom
HSBC: Unsicherheit hilft Gold am meisten
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 20. Mai bis 26. Mai 2017
Ölmarkt schaut gespannt auf die Wahlen im Iran
Vontobel: Öl: Verlängerung der Förderbremse pusht die Preise , Goldpreis steigt weiter
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Der mittelfristige Aufwärtstrend ist in Gefahr
"Scheid" im Fokus  Einstieg nach einem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Carbios SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Carbios SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist das Erfolgsrezept der Möbel made in Germany
So entlarven Sie die Fake Shops bei Amazon
Dieser Manager hält die Finanzindustrie für Altlast
Ein Haus im Grünen? Das wird unbezahlbar
Hier erfahren Sie die beste Beratung

News von

Abgeltungssteuer: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Kursaufschläge in Sicht: Übernahme-Kandidaten aus dem Technologiesektor
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Trump-Eskapaden bereiten Anlegern Kopfschmerzen
Falls dem DAX die Luft ausgeht

News von

Wer alte Ikea-Möbel besitzt, kann künftig Tausende Euro verdienen
Der Nike-Gründer verrät seine wichtigsten Erfolgsgeheimnisse
Das sind die 25 attraktivsten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Die Chef-Recruiterin von ProSieben stellt vielen Bewerbern diese zwei Fragen
Mit dieser simplen Aktienstrategie verdient man ohne viel Aufwand Geld

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow fester -- Spekulationen über innogy-Zukunft liefern RWE-Rally Treibstoff -- Wirecard-Börsenwert überspringt 7-Milliarden-Schwelle -- K+S, Salesforce im Fokus

Anleger feiern Drillisch-Übernahme durch United Internet weiter. Daimler kauft sich angeblich bei chinesischem Autohändler ein. US-Währungshüter warnt vor zu aggressiven Zinsschritten. Broadcom und KKR führen angeblich im Rennen um Toshibas Chipsparte. Börsenpläne für Afrika-Geschäft treiben Steinhoff weiter an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
KW 20: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett (März 2017)

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2016
Wer holt die Krone?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vom Cyber-Angriff vom Wochenende waren mehr als 200.000 Ziele in über 150 Länder betroffen. Waren auch Sie Ziel dieser Attacke?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
CommerzbankCBK100
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.863186
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914