CARMAT Announces the Resumption of the PIVOTAL Study in France

Regulatory News:
CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer
of the world's most advanced total artificial heart project, aiming to
provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage
biventricular heart failure, announces that it has obtained approval
from the ANSM (French national agency for the safety of medicines and
health products) to resume the PIVOTAL study in France.
This decision follows the positive outcome of the analyses and actions
undertaken by the Company in response to the ANSMs expectations.
Moreover, in accordance with its clinical strategy and the CE marking
process, CARMAT continues to take steps to expand this PIVOTAL study to
other countries in addition to France.
Within this context, to strengthen the industrial means necessary to
carry out the study, CARMAT is preparing to open a new production site,
with more automated processes. The site should be operational by the end
of the year and would also eventually enable the manufacturing
requirements for the prosthesis first commercial launch phases to be
met.
About CARMAT: the worlds most advanced total artificial heart project
A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to
eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated
with heart disease, the worlds leading cause of death: chronic and
acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial
heart, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart
transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from
irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the
20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the
United States.
The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the
medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world
for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the
most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group,
world aerospace leader.
Imitating the natural heart: given its size, the choice of
structural materials and its innovative physiological functions,
CARMATs total artificial heart could, assuming the necessary clinical
trials are successful, potentially benefit the lives of thousands of
patients a year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of
life.
A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the
backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest
subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of 33 million.
Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Airbus
Group (Matra Défense), Professor Alain
Carpentier, the Centre
Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle
Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD, Air
Liquides venture capital investor, CorNovum, an investment holding
company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State, the family offices
of Pierre Bastid (ZAKA) and of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings
S.R.L.) as well as the thousands of institutional and individual
shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.
For more information: www.carmatsa.com
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an
offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT ("the Company") in any
country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that
relate to the Companys objectives. Such forward-looking statements are
based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the
Companys management and involve risk and uncertainties. Potential risks
and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the Company will
be successful in implementing its strategies, whether there will be
continued growth in the relevant market and demand for the Companys
products, new products or technological developments introduced by
competitors, and risks associated with managing growth. The Companys
objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for
any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.
No guarantee can be given as to any of the events anticipated by the
forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks,
including those described in the Document de Référence filed with the
Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.16-0221 on March 29,
2016 and changes in economic conditions, the financial markets or the
markets in which CARMAT operates. In particular, no guarantee can be
given concerning the Companys ability to finalize the development,
validation and industrialization of the prosthesis and the equipment
required for its use, to manufacture the prostheses, satisfy the
requirements of the ANSM, enroll patients, obtain satisfactory clinical
results, perform the clinical trials and tests required for CE marking
and to obtain the CE mark. CARMAT products are currently exclusively
used within the framework of clinical trials.
Name: CARMAT
ISIN code: FR0010907956
Ticker: ALCAR
