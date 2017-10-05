CARMAT Expands Its PIVOTAL Study Internationally, in Line with Its Clinical Strategy And CE Marking Process

Regulatory News:
CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer
of the worlds most advanced total artificial heart project, aiming to
provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage
biventricular heart failure, today announces that it has received the
approval to perform, within the framework of the PIVOTAL study protocol
approved by the ANSM (French national agency for the safety of medicines
and health products), implants of its total artificial heart in human
patients at the National Research Center for Cardiac Surgery (Astana,
Kazakhstan).
The National Research Center for Cardiac Surgery is a world
reference in cardiology and a leading center in clinical studies for
heart devices intended for the European market, with over 8,000
surgeries carried out in 2016 including 31 heart devices implanted and
15 heart transplants.
Moreover, the center benefits from an excellent postoperative patient
follow-up. It also has substantial patient enrollment potential and
considerable experience in clinical trials ahead of innovative medical
devices commercialization. The facility is currently in the enrollment
and CT scan (thorax scanners) screening phase aimed at identifying
eligible patients who can be implanted with the CARMAT bioprosthesis.
The implants will be performed by the team headed by Dr. Yuriy Pya, CEO
of the National Research Center for Cardiac Surgery, and an
internationally recognized surgeon in the field of heart device implants.
Dr. Yuriy Pya, comments:
"The CARMAT artificial heart offers a
new approach to the treatment of terminal heart failure, and we are
delighted to provide our expertise to this promising project for
patients suffering from this severe and irreversible condition. The
approval from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan has
now been obtained and we look forward to implanting the device in a
crucial study for the future of this disruptive innovation.
Stéphane Piat, CEO of CARMAT, adds: "The National Research
Center for Cardiac Surgery is a world-renowned facility that is
particularly recognized for the excellent care provided to cardiac
patients and for its expertise in clinical trials for devices destined
to the European market. Postoperative follow-up is one of the key
selection criteria when we select facilities, and we are very pleased to
be able to count on the local teams know-how. In line with our clinical
strategy and CE marking process, we are reinforcing our efforts to
expand the PIVOTAL study to other countries, and plan to sign new
collaborations shortly.
???
About the National Research Center for Cardiac Surgery
Founded in 2011 in Astana, Kazakhstan, under the patronage of the
Ministry of Health, the National Research Center for Cardiac Surgery
aims at improving the health of patients suffering from cardiovascular
issues, and has performed 57 heart transplants and 8 lung transplants
since its opening. In 2016, the facility admitted 7,033 patients and
performed over 8,000 surgeries, including 2,424 open heart procedures.
This center of excellence operates in accordance with international
patient safety and quality standards combining surgical practice,
science, education and innovative approach. The National Research Center
for Cardiac Surgery is partnered with a number of leading clinics across
the world including Germany, Italy, Belgium, France, Turkey, the United
States and Israel.
About CARMAT: the worlds most advanced total artificial heart project
A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to
eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated
with heart disease, the worlds leading cause of death: chronic and
acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial
heart, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart
transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from
irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the
20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the
United States.
The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the
medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world
for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the
most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group,
world aerospace leader.
Imitating the natural heart: given its size, the choice of
structural materials and its innovative physiological functions,
CARMATs total artificial heart could, assuming the necessary clinical
trials are successful, potentially benefit the lives of thousands of
patients a year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of
life.
A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the
backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest
subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of 33 million.
Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Airbus
Group (Matra Défense), Professor Alain
Carpentier, the Centre
Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue,Truffle
Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD, Air
Liquides venture capital investor, CorNovum, an investment holding
company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State, the family offices
of Pierre Bastid (ZAKA) and of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings
S.R.L.) as well as the thousands of institutional and individual
shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.
For more information: www.carmatsa.com
???
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained
herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT ("the
Company") in any country. This press release contains forward-looking
statements that relate to the Companys objectives. Such forward-looking
statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions
of the Companys management and involve risk and uncertainties.
Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether
the Company will be successful in implementing its strategies, whether
there will be continued growth in the relevant market and demand for the
Companys products, new products or technological developments
introduced by competitors, and risks associated with managing growth.
The Companys objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be
achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and
uncertainties.
No guarantee can be given as to any of the events
anticipated by the forward-looking statements, which are subject to
inherent risks, including those described in the Document de Référence
filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number
D.16-0200 on March 22, 2017 and changes in economic conditions, the
financial markets or the markets in which CARMAT operates. In
particular, no guarantee can be given concerning the Companys ability
to finalize the development, validation and industrialization of the
prosthesis and the equipment required for its use, to manufacture the
prostheses, satisfy the requirements of the ANSM, enroll patients,
obtain satisfactory clinical results, perform the clinical trials and
tests required for CE marking and to obtain the CE mark. CARMAT products
are currently exclusively used within the framework of clinical trials.
???
Name: CARMAT
ISIN code: FR0010907956
Ticker: ALCAR
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171005006056/en/