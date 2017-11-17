CDB Aviation Delivers A321-200 Aircraft To New Airline Customer Asiana Airlines

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation), a wholly owned Irish
subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited
("CDB Leasing), announced that the company delivered one Airbus
A321-200 aircraft to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines.
The A321-200 aircraft will be sub-leased to Asiana Airlines subsidiary
and low-cost carrier Air Busan, and will be operated on its network of
services from its Busan Gimhae International Airport main base.
"We are delighted to welcome two new customers, Asiana Airlines and Air
Busan, to CDB Aviations growing customer base in the Asia Pacific
region, said CDB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick Hannigan.
"We look forward to building a long-term relationship with both carriers
and supporting Air Busans efforts to meet the booming air passenger
demand in the South Korean market.
About CDB Aviation
CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation) is a wholly owned Irish
subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited
("CDB Leasing) a 33-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed
mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under
the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds
largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese
bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending
and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating. www.cdbaviation.aero
CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a
leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in
aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction
machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took
an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business
listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606).
Asiana Airlines
Asiana Airlines was founded in 1988 and has continued to maintain its
5-star rating by Skytrax for 11 consecutive years since 2007.
Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Asiana Airlines operates 77
international passenger routes to 63 destinations in 23 countries and 23
cargo routes to 25 cities in 11 counties. Asiana Airlines has recently
introduced state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft with in-flight
connectivity to provide the ultimate travel experience. Asianas A350
fleet is flying to San Francisco, London, Hanoi and Fukuoka. Asiana
Airlines became a Star Alliance member in 2003. For more information,
please visit http://kr.flyasiana.com/C/en/main.do.
Air Busan
Air Busan was established in October 2008 as a regional airliner based
in the southern area of Korea. Air Busan operates 24 international
routes and 4 domestic routes from southern Korean major cities, Busan
and Daegu. Air Busan has been selected as the best airliner in the
aviation service sector of LCC conducted by Korean Standards Association
for five consecutive years since 2013. Air Busan is also the only
airliner that received the level A (Most excellent) in both domestic and
international flights of 'Airline Service Assessment' announced by the
Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. For more
information, https://en.airbusan.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171117005397/en/