CDB Aviation Delivers A321-200 Aircraft To New Airline Customer Asiana Airlines

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), announced that the company delivered one Airbus A321-200 aircraft to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines.

The A321-200 aircraft will be sub-leased to Asiana Airlines subsidiary and low-cost carrier Air Busan, and will be operated on its network of services from its Busan Gimhae International Airport main base.

"We are delighted to welcome two new customers, Asiana Airlines and Air Busan, to CDB Aviations growing customer base in the Asia Pacific region, said CDB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer, Patrick Hannigan. "We look forward to building a long-term relationship with both carriers and supporting Air Busans efforts to meet the booming air passenger demand in the South Korean market.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation) is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing) a 33-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating. www.cdbaviation.aero

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business  listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606).

Asiana Airlines

Asiana Airlines was founded in 1988 and has continued to maintain its 5-star rating by Skytrax for 11 consecutive years since 2007. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Asiana Airlines operates 77 international passenger routes to 63 destinations in 23 countries and 23 cargo routes to 25 cities in 11 counties. Asiana Airlines has recently introduced state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft with in-flight connectivity to provide the ultimate travel experience. Asianas A350 fleet is flying to San Francisco, London, Hanoi and Fukuoka. Asiana Airlines became a Star Alliance member in 2003. For more information, please visit http://kr.flyasiana.com/C/en/main.do.

Air Busan

Air Busan was established in October 2008 as a regional airliner based in the southern area of Korea. Air Busan operates 24 international routes and 4 domestic routes from southern Korean major cities, Busan and Daegu. Air Busan has been selected as the best airliner in the aviation service sector of LCC conducted by Korean Standards Association for five consecutive years since 2013. Air Busan is also the only airliner that received the level A (Most excellent) in both domestic and international flights of 'Airline Service Assessment' announced by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. For more information, https://en.airbusan.com.

Kommentare lesen

