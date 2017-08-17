CDB Aviation Lease Finance Delivers First of Three 737-800s to Urumqi Air

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), today delivered the first of three Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Urumqi Air, a Chinese low-cost carrier based at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport.

"We are very delighted to begin delivery of three 737-800s to Urumqi Air and welcome the airline as our new lessee customer, said CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Chang. "We look forward to supporting the expansion of their all-Boeing 737 aircraft fleet and their domestic and regional services to meet the growing demand for air travel in Xinjiang.

"We're thrilled to successfully receive our tenth 737-800 before the eve of Urumqi Air's 3rd anniversary," said Urumqi Air President Mr. Wenbing Li. "With the introduction of this new aircraft, Urumqi Air will continue to develop new routes in Xinjiang and improve the regional network to provide more convenient and efficient air services to the local people. We will also devote to make our best contributions to the One Belt, One Road strategy aiming to develop Urumqi into a major transfer center to bridge Asia and Europe. We will strengthen our relationship with CDB Aviation and wish both parties could work together to explore more co-operation in the near future."

CDB Aviation is building and engaging our market momentum with a focus on "delivering creative and innovative aircraft leasing solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and in the future, concluded Chang.

About CDB Aviation Lease Finance

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation) is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), a 33-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating. www.cdbaviationleasefinance.com

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business  listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606).

