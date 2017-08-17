CDB Aviation Lease Finance Delivers First of Three 737-800s to Urumqi Air

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation), a wholly owned Irish
subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited
("CDB Leasing), today delivered the first of three Boeing 737-800
aircraft to Urumqi Air, a Chinese low-cost carrier based at Urumqi
Diwopu International Airport.
"We are very delighted to begin delivery of three 737-800s to Urumqi Air
and welcome the airline as our new lessee customer, said CDB Aviation
President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Chang. "We look forward to
supporting the expansion of their all-Boeing 737 aircraft fleet and
their domestic and regional services to meet the growing demand for air
travel in Xinjiang.
"We're thrilled to successfully receive our tenth 737-800 before the eve
of Urumqi Air's 3rd anniversary," said Urumqi Air President
Mr. Wenbing Li. "With the introduction of this new aircraft, Urumqi Air
will continue to develop new routes in Xinjiang and improve the regional
network to provide more convenient and efficient air services to the
local people. We will also devote to make our best contributions to the
One Belt, One Road strategy aiming to develop Urumqi into a major
transfer center to bridge Asia and Europe. We will strengthen our
relationship with CDB Aviation and wish both parties could work together
to explore more co-operation in the near future."
CDB Aviation is building and engaging our market momentum with a focus
on "delivering creative and innovative aircraft leasing solutions that
meet the needs of our customers today and in the future, concluded
Chang.
About CDB Aviation Lease Finance
CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation) is a wholly owned Irish
subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited
("CDB Leasing), a 33-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed
mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under
the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds
largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese
bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending
and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating. www.cdbaviationleasefinance.com
CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a
leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in
aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction
machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took
an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business
listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005954/en/