17.08.2017 21:33
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

CDB Aviation Lease Finance Delivers First of Three 737-800s to Urumqi Air

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation), a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), today delivered the first of three Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Urumqi Air, a Chinese low-cost carrier based at Urumqi Diwopu International Airport.

"We are very delighted to begin delivery of three 737-800s to Urumqi Air and welcome the airline as our new lessee customer, said CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Chang. "We look forward to supporting the expansion of their all-Boeing 737 aircraft fleet and their domestic and regional services to meet the growing demand for air travel in Xinjiang.

"We're thrilled to successfully receive our tenth 737-800 before the eve of Urumqi Air's 3rd anniversary," said Urumqi Air President Mr. Wenbing Li. "With the introduction of this new aircraft, Urumqi Air will continue to develop new routes in Xinjiang and improve the regional network to provide more convenient and efficient air services to the local people. We will also devote to make our best contributions to the One Belt, One Road strategy aiming to develop Urumqi into a major transfer center to bridge Asia and Europe. We will strengthen our relationship with CDB Aviation and wish both parties could work together to explore more co-operation in the near future."

CDB Aviation is building and engaging our market momentum with a focus on "delivering creative and innovative aircraft leasing solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and in the future, concluded Chang.

About CDB Aviation Lease Finance

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation) is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing), a 33-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the worlds largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating. www.cdbaviationleasefinance.com

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in Chinas leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business  listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606).

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd (H) Unitary 144A-Reg S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr China Development Bank Financial Leasing News
RSS Feed
China Development Bank Financial Leasing zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd (H) Unitary 144A-Reg S

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene China Development Bank Financial Leasing News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere China Development Bank Financial Leasing News
Anzeige

Inside

Werden Robo-Advisor die provisionsgetriebene Bankberatung ablösen?
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Vontobel: Ölpreise knüpfen an Verluste von Freitag an
DekaBank: Bundestagswahl: Wenig Lärm um nichts?
DAX: Trendlinie im Fokus
DZ BANK  DAX: Wichtiger Widerstand erreicht
Société Générale: Renditehöhenflug mit Lufthansa: 13,6% in vier Wochen
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Internetsicherheit wird immer wichtiger!
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur China Development Bank Financial Leasing-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es droht die Eskalation der deutschen Wohnungsnot
Kosten für Scheidung sind nicht mehr absetzbar
Kleine Kliniken kosten Patientenleben - stimmt das?
Für 300 Euro nach New York - zu schön, um wahr zu sein?
So lustig besingen die Norweger ihre neuen Banknoten

News von

Nordex-Aktie, Novo Nordisk und Co.: Diese sieben Aktien stehen vor dem Turnaround
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Für Dividendenjäger: Fünf Tech-Aktien aus den USA

News von

Steve Jobs hatte eine Angewohnheit, wenn er mit Menschen sprach - sie machte ihn erfolgreich
Harvard-Forscher: Diese zwei Fragen müssen Sie sich stellen, um erfolgreicher zu werden
Gründer rechnet mit Kickertisch-Kultur in Unternehmen ab: "Die Leute sollen arbeiten und dann nach Hause gehen"
Amazon will mit einem neuen Konzept in nur 2 Minuten liefern
Studie: Menschen, die mit ihren Kollegen befreundet sind, sind produktiver

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow leichter -- EZB entscheidet im Herbst über Geldpolitik -- EVOTEC-Aktie steigt kräftig -- Air Berlin spricht mit drei Interessenten -- Wirecard, Alibaba, Cisco im Fokus

Erleichterung über Auftragslage treibt Grammer-Aktie an. Neue SolarWorld will Produktion schnell erhöhen. Wyser-Pratte knöpft sich Raumfahrtunternehmen OHB vor. Bill Gates tätigt größte Spende seit der Jahrtausenwende. Online-Offensive kostet Walmart Geld. Knorr-Bremse mit Etappensieg bei Haldex-Übernahme.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Enormer Stressfaktor
In diesen Ländern haben Arbeitnehmer den größten Stress
Der CEO von Allianz, BMW oder doch Daimler?
Diese Manager lieben die Deutschen
Das sind 2017 bislang die größten Verlierer in Buffetts Depot
Welche Aktie enttäuschte bisher am meisten?
Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank wird optimistischer für deutsche Aktien und sieht beim DAX bis Jahresende noch 3 Prozent Luft nach oben. Was glauben Sie, wie sich der DAX bis zum Ende des Jahres entwickeln wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen

Willkommen bei finanzen.net Brokerage

Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus finanzen.net!

Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier.

Jetzt informieren und Depot eröffnen

Sie haben bereits ein Depot? Dann verknüpfen Sie es jetzt mit Ihrem finanzen.net-Account!

Jetzt verknüpfen

Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:09 Uhr
DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow leichter -- EZB entscheidet im Herbst über Geldpolitik -- EVOTEC-Aktie steigt kräftig -- Air Berlin spricht mit drei Interessenten -- Wirecard, Alibaba, Cisco im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:30 Uhr
Was bedeutet Gender-Diversität?
Sonstiges
19:37 Uhr
Finanzexperte: Wer die Tesla-Anleihe kauft, ist naiv
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Air Berlin plcAB1000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
AlibabaA117ME
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Nordex AGA0D655