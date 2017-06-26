Cellectis: Annual General Meeting of June 26, 2017

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today
announced that it will hold its Combined Shareholders Meeting on June
26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. CEST at the Biopark auditorium, located at 11, rue
Watt, 75013 Paris, France.
The convening meeting stating the detailed agenda is posted on the
website of the Company:
http://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/
Shareholders, regardless of the number of shares they own, shall have
the right to attend the meeting, be represented by a proxy or vote by
mail. If the shareholders are individuals, they may only appoint as
proxy their spouse or partner in civil union or another shareholder of
the Company.
The right to attend meetings shall be governed by all applicable laws
and regulations and be conditional upon the registration, for accounting
purposes, of the shares in the name of the shareholder or a designated
intermediary on the second working day preceding the shareholders'
meeting at midnight, Paris time, either in the registered share accounts
kept by the Company or the bearer share accounts kept by the authorized
intermediary.
Holders of registered shares shall not be required to meet any formality
and shall be granted access upon proof of identity.
Holders of bearer shares must submit a certificate of participation,
issued by their financial intermediary at least two (2) working days
before the date of the meeting.
The shareholder wishing to vote by mail, may request the appropriate
form by sending a registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, to
Ms. Marie-Bleuenn Terrier, Cellectis, 8, rue de la Croix Jarry, 75013
Paris, no later than six (6) days prior to the date of the meeting.
It is recalled that, pursuant to the law:
-
the duly completed ballot form must be sent to the Company's
registered office or to Société Générale at least three (3) days prior
to the date of the meeting, i.e. no later than June 22,
2017;
-
holders of bearer shares must add to their form a certificate of
participation issued by the financial intermediary with whom their
shares are deposited;
-
shareholders who have voted by mail shall no longer be able to attend
the meeting or be represented by a proxy.
Written questions may be sent no later than the fourth (4th)
working day prior to the date of the shareholders' meeting, i.e. no
later than June 20,
2017:
-
to the registered office by registered letter with acknowledgement of
receipt, addressed to the chairman of the Board of Directors; or
-
by e-mail to: investors@cellectis.com.
These written questions must be accompanied by a certificate of
registration, either in the registered share accounts or in the bearer
share accounts.
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of
cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By
capitalizing on its 17 years of expertise in gene editing built on its
flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system
PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and
eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering
genome engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative
products in multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis
is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext
market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by the Cellectis Group.
