27.04.2017 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Cellectis CEO Selected as Speaker for 2017 Milken Institute Global Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that the Companys founder, Chairman and CEO, Dr. André Choulika, has been selected as a speaker for the 2017 Milken Institute Global Conference. Dr. Choulika will participate as a panelist for a session titled, "Humankind vs. Cancer: The Scorecard on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 10 a.m. local time.

This panel will focus on both the opportunities and challenges that come with fighting cancer using new targeted therapies and breakthrough immuno-oncology drugs, addressing questions such as: Why do many breakthrough treatments work for some patients but not others? What are some of the risks that are associated with emerging treatments? Can patients, governments and insurers continue to meet the rising costs of cancer treatment? Will the changes in administration impact commitments that are made through the Cancer MoonShot and 21st Century Cures Act?

Dr. Choulikas selection as a speaker was based on his contribution to and impact on the global healthcare and life sciences industries through Cellectis development and therapeutic application of allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell immunotherapies that target cancer. With this process, T-cells from healthy donors are genetically edited with Cellectis proprietary TALEN® technology to seek and destroy cancer cells.

The 20th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference will take place on Sunday, April 30, to Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and meganucleases as well as its pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells. Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe, for shares in Cellectis in any country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Companys objectives based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Companys management only and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause the Company to fail to achieve the objectives expressed by the forward-looking statements above.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. NewsRSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

Trumps Steuerreform und der EUR/USD
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
"Abbakus" im Fokus  Einstieg nach dem Kurseinbruch
UBS: Deutsche Post AG: Bereit für neues historisches Hoch
Vontobel: «En marche!» Frankreich nutzen, Chancen nutzen
DZ BANK  Adidas: in Q1 erwarteter Anstieg des Nettogewinns um rund 15%
HSBC: BNP Paribas (Weekly) - Ultimativer "Deckel" gelüftet
Société Générale: 223% p.a. mit BMW in 7 Wochen erzielen!
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mario Draghis unverhohlener Seitenhieb gegen Schäuble
Draghi belässt Leitzins auf Rekordtief
Sammler freuen sich über neue Fünf-Euro-Münze
Hype um die Fünf-Euro-Münze mit dem roten Ring
Verbraucher sind sehr positiv gestimmt

News von

Achtung, anschnallen: Allianz-Aktie vor dickem Kaufsignal
Axa, Publicis und Co.: Fünf europäische Top-Aktien für jedes Depot
Munich Re-Aktie: Rückversicherer für 2017 optimistisch - Was Anleger wissen müssen
Aixtron-Aktie: Kursrallye voraus - Wie weit das Papier noch laufen kann
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger tun sollen

News von

Die adidas-Erben sind wieder da und wollen einen 700 Milliarden-Dollar-Markt aufmischen
BMW versucht seinen Mitarbeitern Angst vor der Zukunft zu machen - mit einem Foto von Elon Musk
Eine bestimmte Fingerkombination führt dazu, dass das iPhone abstürzt
Der Gründer einer Milliarden-Marke sagt, dass er Menschen mit einer gewissen Haltung nicht einstellt
Mit diesen ungewöhnlichen Methoden bleiben Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk und Bill Gates produktiv

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow Jones am Ende nahezu unverändert -- Deutsche Bank verdient mehr -- Bayer hebt Prognose an -- BASF mit Gewinnsprung -- RWE, AIXTRON, Wirecard im Fokus

Renault verkauft deutlich mehr Autos im ersten Quartal. EZB bleibt in Deckung. Samsung holt sich Spitzenplatz bei Smartphones von Apple zurück. Tesla-Aktie mit Gegenwind: Analyst erwartet Kurshalbierung. Neue 5-Euro-Münze "Tropische Zone" seit heute auf dem Markt. Angeblicher Abgas-Schwindel - Umwelthilfe klagt gegen Daimler.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 16: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
KW 16: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
Das Vermögen dieser Milliardäre ist seit der Trump-Wahl am stärksten gewachsen
Wer profitierte am stärksten?
Das sind die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nach hundert Tagen im Amt istTrump der unbeliebteste US-Präsident der modernen Geschichte. Sind Sie mit Donald Trump zufrieden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Munich Re SE (ex Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG)843002
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
AURELIUSA0JK2A
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655