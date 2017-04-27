Cellectis CEO Selected as Speaker for 2017 Milken Institute Global Conference

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on
gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that the Companys
founder, Chairman and CEO, Dr. André Choulika, has been selected as a
speaker for the 2017
Milken Institute Global Conference. Dr. Choulika will participate as
a panelist for a session titled, "Humankind
vs. Cancer: The Scorecard on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 10 a.m.
local time.
This panel will focus on both the opportunities and challenges that come
with fighting cancer using new targeted therapies and breakthrough
immuno-oncology drugs, addressing questions such as: Why do many
breakthrough treatments work for some patients but not others? What are
some of the risks that are associated with emerging treatments? Can
patients, governments and insurers continue to meet the rising costs of
cancer treatment? Will the changes in administration impact commitments
that are made through the Cancer MoonShot and 21st Century
Cures Act?
Dr. Choulikas selection as a speaker was based on his contribution to
and impact on the global healthcare and life sciences industries through
Cellectis development and therapeutic application of allogeneic,
off-the-shelf CAR T-cell immunotherapies that target cancer. With this
process, T-cells from healthy donors are genetically edited with
Cellectis proprietary TALEN® technology to seek and destroy cancer
cells.
The 20th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference will take
place on Sunday, April 30, to Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles,
California.
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys
mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on
engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise
in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and
meganucleases as well as its pioneering electroporation PulseAgile
technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR
technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering
technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in
multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE
Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our
website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by the Cellectis Group
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer
to buy or subscribe, for shares in Cellectis in any country. This press
release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Companys
objectives based on the current expectations and assumptions of the
Companys management only and involve risk and uncertainties that could
cause the Company to fail to achieve the objectives expressed by the
forward-looking statements above.
