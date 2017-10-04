Cellectis: Monthly Information on Share Capital and Company Voting Rights

Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS):
Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|
Date
|
|
Total number of shares
in the capital
|
|
Total number of voting rights
|
09/30/2017
|
|
35,415,473
|
|
40,693,242
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of
cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By
capitalizing on its 17 years of expertise in gene editing built on its
flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system
PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and
eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering
genome engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative
products in multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis
is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext
market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking
about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by
the Cellectis Group.
Disclaimer
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based
on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Further information on the risks factors that may affect company
business and financial performance, is included in filings Cellectis
makes with the Security Exchange Commission from time to time and its
financial reports. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to
update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the
reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in
the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes
available in the future.
