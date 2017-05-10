Cellectis Patent Encompassing Broad Uses of Gene Editing Technologies Maintained by USPTO

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART),
today announced that U.S. patent 8,921,332, which claims the use of
chimeric restriction endonucleases for directing chromosomal gene
editing in cells by homologous recombination (HR), initially issued on
Dec. 30, 2014, has been upheld by the United States Patent and Trademark
Office (USPTO) after a reexamination initiated in October 2015.
U.S. patent 8,921,332 claims a general method for modifying chromosomal
DNA sequences at a genomic site of interest within a cell by using a
chimeric restriction endonuclease such as zing finger nucleases,
TAL-effector nucleases, Mega-TALs and CRISPR/Cas9. This technique,
commonly referred to as gene targeting or targeted insertion, is now
frequently used to modify the genome within plants, animals and cell
lines.
The inventors of this patent are Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis Chairman
and CEO, and Dr. Richard C. Mulligan, a Harvard Medical School
Professor. Institut Pasteur and Boston Childrens Hospital, the owners
of the patent, have granted exclusive rights to Cellectis under this
patent. It belongs to a patent family that claims the basic uses of
chimeric restriction nucleases for gene editing in cells.
Following the patents reexamination, the USPTO issued a Notice to Issue
Reexamination Certificate in which it is stated that all 55 claims of
the patent are maintained, asserting that: "The '632 patent,
Smith et al., the '150 patent, Kim et al. and the '261 patent
individually or in combination neither teach or suggest the method of
modifying a specific sequence in a chromosomal DNA of a cell in vitro by
contacting the cell with a chimeric restriction endonuclease and a
targeted DNA as recited in the present claims."
