Cellectis to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on
gene edited CAR T-cells, today announced that data on its gene-edited
allogeneic off-the-shelf CAR T-cell immunotherapies (UCART) will be
presented at the ASGCT 20th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held
from May 10th to 13th, 2017 in Washington, D.C., USA.
Oral presentation:
Development of Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy
Philippe
Duchateau, PhD. Chief Executive Officer, Cellectis
Session: 300 - Clinical Advancement of Gene Editing-Moving New Science
to the Clinic - Organized by the Clinical Trials and Regulatory Affairs
Committee
Friday, May 12, 2017 from 8:35 AM to 9:10 AM EST
Lincoln 2, 3, 4
Poster presentations:
176
- Genome-Wide Analysis of TALEN® Activity in Primary Cells
Brian
Busser, Sonal Temburni, Aymeric Duclert, Philippe Duchateau and Laurent
Poirot
Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction I
Wednesday May 10,
2017 at 5:30 PM EST
Exhibit Hall A & B South
114 - UCART22: An Allogeneic Adoptive Immunotherapy for Leukemia
Targeting CD22 with CAR T-cells
Anne-Sophie Gautron,
Cécile Schiffer-Mannioui, Alan Marechal, Severine Thomas, Agnes Gouble,
Laurent Poirot, Julianne Smith
Session: Cancer-Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines I
Wednesday May 10,
2017 from 5:30 PM to 7:30pm EST
Exhibit Hall A & B South
372
- Manufacturing of Gene-Modified Mouse CAR T-Cells
Laurent
Poirot, Brian Busser, Sonal Temburni, Philippe Duchateau
Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II
Thursday May 11,
2017 from 5:15 PM to 7:15 PM EST
Exhibit Hall A & B South
