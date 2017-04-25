Cellectis to Present at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells, today announced that data on its gene-edited allogeneic off-the-shelf CAR T-cell immunotherapies (UCART) will be presented at the ASGCT 20th Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held from May 10th to 13th, 2017 in Washington, D.C., USA.

Oral presentation:

Development of Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy

Philippe Duchateau, PhD. Chief Executive Officer, Cellectis

Session: 300 - Clinical Advancement of Gene Editing-Moving New Science to the Clinic - Organized by the Clinical Trials and Regulatory Affairs Committee



Friday, May 12, 2017 from 8:35 AM to 9:10 AM EST

Lincoln 2, 3, 4

Poster presentations:

176 - Genome-Wide Analysis of TALEN® Activity in Primary Cells

Brian Busser, Sonal Temburni, Aymeric Duclert, Philippe Duchateau and Laurent Poirot

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction I

Wednesday May 10, 2017 at 5:30 PM EST

Exhibit Hall A & B South

114 - UCART22: An Allogeneic Adoptive Immunotherapy for Leukemia Targeting CD22 with CAR T-cells

Anne-Sophie Gautron, Cécile Schiffer-Mannioui, Alan Marechal, Severine Thomas, Agnes Gouble, Laurent Poirot, Julianne Smith

Session: Cancer-Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines I

Wednesday May 10, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 7:30pm EST

Exhibit Hall A & B South

372 - Manufacturing of Gene-Modified Mouse CAR T-Cells

Laurent Poirot, Brian Busser, Sonal Temburni, Philippe Duchateau

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction II

Thursday May 11, 2017 from 5:15 PM to 7:15 PM EST

Exhibit Hall A & B South

