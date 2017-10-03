Celyad Reports a First Complete Response in a Relapsed Refractory AML Patient in the THINK Trial

Regulatory News:
Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD) (Paris:CYAD)
(Brussels:CYAD), a pioneer in the discovery and development of CAR-T
cell therapies, today announces exciting early clinical results of the
first dose-level in the hematological arm of its THINK trial (THerapeutic
Immunotherapy with CAR-T NKG2D).
Christian Homsy, CEO of Celyad comments: "We are pleased to
have demonstrated the first objective clinical response of
CYAD-01 (a.k.a. CAR-T NKG2D) as this is the very first time a relapsed,
refractory AML patient has reached a MLFS with gene-engineered T cells
without pre-conditioning lymphodepletion nor additional other concurrent
treatment to CYAD-01 administration. This success further reinforces our
confidence in our approach and the validity of NKG2D ligands as a
target. We will now use the collected data to move forward with the
next stage of our product development: reinforcing responses in as many
clinical settings as possible.
At the first dose-level 3x108 CYAD-01 T cells were
administered without any prior conditioning chemotherapy to a cohort of
three patients with hematologic cancer (two with AML and one with
Multiple Myeloma, MM). One AML patient has achieved a MLFS after
administration with CYAD-01 at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and
Research Institute (Florida, USA).
Dr. David Sallman, Assistant Member in the Malignant Hematology
Department of Moffitt Cancer Center, comments "The results
announced today regarding CYAD-01 provide the first clinical validity of
CYAD-01 as a tumor-specific antigen-receptor and AML as a disease
sensitive to gene-engineered cell therapies. As antigen targeting offers
significant challenges in AML, this outcome brings hope for the further
use of gene-engineered T cells for patients with AML that have run out
of therapeutic options. Its all the more striking that this outcome was
observed without any prior lymphodepletion highlighting the potential of
using a physiologic antigen-receptor.
AML is a blood cancer characterized by a rapid increase of abnormal
white blood cells in the bone marrow, which in turn affects the
production of normal blood cells. More than 20,000 people in the US and
almost as many people in Europe are diagnosed every year with this type
of blood cancer. As AMLs incidence increases with age and as population
ages, it is expected that a growing number of people might be affected
by this type of cancer.
Dr. Frédéric Lehmann, Vice President Clinical Development and Medical
Affairs at Celyad adds: "With this first objective and ongoing
response, obtained without additional treatments such as
lymphodepletion, CYAD-01 confirms the potential to treat relapsed
refractory AML, one of the deadliest cancers with a median overall
survival of less than 4 months. The concept of CAR-T cells with the
NKG2D receptor is now progressing to further validation.
The THINK trial, conducted in the US and in Europe, includes two stages:
a dose escalation and an extension stage. The dose escalation is being
conducted in parallel in solid cancers (colorectal, pancreatic, ovarian,
triple negative breast and bladder) and in hematologic (AML and MM)
cancer groups, while the extension phase will evaluate in parallel each
tumor type independently. The dose escalation design includes three dose
levels adjusted to body weight: up to 3x108, 1x109
and 3x109 CYAD-01. At each dose, the patients receive three
successive administrations, two weeks apart, of CYAD-01 at the specified
dose. To date, 14 patients have been dosed in the THINK trial. One Grade
Three and one Grade Four event have been observed, both resolved within
72 hours. No dose limiting toxicities (DLT) nor deaths related to the
investigational product have been reported.
1MLFS for Morphological Leukemia-Free Status
