14.11.2017 18:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Cerenis Therapeutics: Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Companys Share Capital

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN):

Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C
ISIN code: FR0012616852

Date   Number of shares outstanding   Total voting rights
    Total gross (1)   Total net (2)
October 31, 2017   18,308,263   18,308,263   18,243,127

(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders Meeting) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.

About Cerenis Therapeutics: www.cerenis.com
CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.
CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cerenis Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
Cerenis Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cerenis Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cerenis Therapeutics News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital durchbricht 500-Millionen-Euro-Marke
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Chance auf 132,00% p.a. mit dem Seitwärtstrend der Adidas AG
HSBC: Öl im Fokus der Anleger - OPEC-Treffen am 30. November in Wien
Zweifel an OPEC-Einschätzung zum Ölmarkt
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa: Mehr Fluggäste als im Gesamtjahr 2016
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungen: Kupon-Ernte mit starken Aktien
DZ BANK  Société Générale: Rechtsstreitigkeiten belasten Ergebnis, Bewertungsabschlag zu hoch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Cerenis Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Cerenis Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In Deutschland stirbt der Traum vom Eigenheim
Wie viel Wohnfläche braucht ein Hartz-IV-Empfänger zum Leben?
Wie man aus einer Milliarde 27 Milliarden macht
860.000 Menschen in Deutschland haben keine Wohnung
Wie Städte krank machen

News von

DAX: Kurze Entspannung in Sicht
Evotec-Aktie setzt Talfahrt fort - Auch Medigene sackt ab
Dax schließt im Minus - CompuGroup Medical-Aktie im TecDax gefragt
SAP-Aktie, ProSiebenSat1 und Co.: Wo die Insider kaufen und wo sie verkaufen
Top-Dividenden: Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. für 2017 die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken

News von

Ende des Mietpreis-Booms? In einer deutschen Großstadt sinken die Preise schon
Albtraum-Szenario: Welche Folgen ein No-Deal-Brexit für Deutschland hätte
Während jeder auf Bitcoin Cash schaut, explodiert die fünftgrößte Kryptowährung
Warum Italien eine Gefahr für ganz Europa sein könnte
Das Grundeinkommen nutzt vor allem Reichen, sagt Deutschlands bekanntester Armutsforscher

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- RWE vermeldet Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Tesla, Google, Amazon im Fokus

Internationale Energieagentur: Öl-Ära ist noch nicht zu Ende. Welthandel treibt Hafenkonzern HHLA weiter an. Salzgitter-Konzern erzielt bestes Neunmonatsergebnis seit 2008. Softbank: Entscheidung über Uber-Beteiligung noch nicht gefallen. Preisdruck in Deutschland bleibt moderat.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:04 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Nordex senkt Umsatzprognose -- RWE vermeldet Gewinnsprung -- Infineon erfüllt Ziele -- Tesla, Google, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:12 Uhr
Nordex-Aktie schwächer: Umsatzprognose gesenkt
Aktie im Fokus
18:07 Uhr
Infineon erfüllt seine Ziele und will 2018 das Wachstum halten - Aktie schließt im Plus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Nordex AGA0D655
GeelyA0CACX
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
General Electric Co.851144
RWE AG St.703712
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Siemens AG723610