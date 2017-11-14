Regulatory News:
Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN):
Market: Euronext Paris, Compartment C
ISIN code: FR0012616852
|
Date
|
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
|
Total voting rights
|
|
|
Total gross (1)
|
|
Total net (2)
|
October 31, 2017
|
|
18,308,263
|
|
18,308,263
|
|
18,243,127
(1) The total number of gross (or "theoretical) voting rights is used
as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with
Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated
on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached,
including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) The total number of net (or "exercisable at a Shareholders
Meeting) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares
for which voting rights have been suspended. It is released in order to
ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the
recommendation made by the AMF on 17 July 2007.
About Cerenis Therapeutics: www.cerenis.com
CERENIS
Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
the discovery and development of innovative lipid metabolism therapies
for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the
primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only
natural pathway by which excess lipids is removed from arteries and is
transported to the liver for elimination from the body.
CERENIS is
developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL
mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs
which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to
treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic
Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the
leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of
programs in development.
