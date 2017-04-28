Cerenis Therapeutics: Publication of 2016 Registration Document

Regulatory News:
Cerenis Therapeutics
(Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852
CEREN Eligible PEA PME), an international biopharmaceutical
company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative
therapies based on lipid metabolism for treating cardiovascular and
metabolic diseases, today announces the publication of its 2016
Registration Document under reference number R.17-033.
The document is available, free of charge, at the Companys headquarters
(265, rue de la Découverte, 31670 Labège), and under digital version on
the French Market Authorities website (www.amf-france.org)
and also on Cerenis one (www.cerenis.com).
The following documents are integrated in the 2016 Registration Document:
-
Report of the Chairman of the Board of Directors on corporate
governance and internal control ;
-
Description of the share buy-back program ;
-
2016 Financial Annual Report.
Financial calendar:
|
Annual General Meeting
June 9, 2017
|
About Cerenis: www.cerenis.com
Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative HDL and other
therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the
only natural pathway by which excess cholesterol is removed from
arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.
Cerenis is developing a portfolio of therapies, including HDL mimetics
for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which
increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat
atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic
Steato-Hepatitis (NASH).
Cerenis is well positioned to become one of the leaders in this
innovative lipid metabolism therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio
of programs in development.
