Chevron Achieves First LNG Production at Wheatstone

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) today announced it has started producing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Wheatstone Project in Western
Australia. The first cargo is on track to be shipped in the coming weeks.
"First LNG production is a significant milestone and is a credit to our
partners, contractors and the many thousands of people who collaborated
to deliver this legacy asset, said Chevron Chairman and CEO John
Watson. "Wheatstone adds to our legacy gas position in Australia that
will be a significant cash generator for decades to come.
At full capacity, the Wheatstone Projects two train LNG facility will
supply 8.9 million metric tons per year of LNG for export to customers
in Asia. The LNG facility is located 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) west of
Onslow and processes natural gas from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone
and Iago fields.
The Chevron-operated Wheatstone LNG facility is a joint venture between
Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (64.14 percent), Kuwait Foreign
Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) (13.4 percent), Woodside
Petroleum Limited (13 percent), and Kyushu Electric Power Company (1.46
percent), together with PE Wheatstone Pty Ltd, part owned by JERA (8
percent). Chevron holds an 80.2 percent interest in the offshore
licenses containing the Wheatstone and Iago fields.
Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy
companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the
company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry.
Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas;
refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants;
manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power;
and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in
every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon,
Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
NOTICE
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE
PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION
REFORM ACT OF 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to
Chevrons operations that are based on managements current
expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals
and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as
"anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "forecasts,
"projects, "believes, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions,
"pursues, "may, "could, "should, "budgets, "outlook, "trends,
"guidance, "focus, "on schedule, "on track, "goals, "objectives,
"strategies, "opportunities and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the companys
control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and
results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in
such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing
crude oil and natural gas prices; changing refining, marketing and
chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost
savings and expenditure reductions; actions of competitors or
regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil
liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product
substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and
financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and
equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices
for crude oil and natural gas; the inability or failure of the companys
joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development
activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production
from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects;
potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned
projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the companys
operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe
weather, cyber threats and terrorist acts, crude oil production quotas
or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries, or other natural or human causes beyond its
control; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the
various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and
international economic and political conditions; the potential liability
for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future
environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational,
investment or product changes required by existing or future
environmental statutes and regulations, including international
agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures
to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability
resulting from other pending or future litigation; the companys future
acquisition or disposition of assets or shares or the delay or failure
of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the
potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments;
government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations,
industry-specific taxes, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on
scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with
the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access
to debt markets; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally
accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the
company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards
inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set
forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 20 through 22 of
Chevrons 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Other unpredictable or
unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also have
material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.
