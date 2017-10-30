Chevron Partners With Microsoft to Fuel Digital Transformation From the Reservoir to the Retail Pump

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a seven-year partnership
with Microsoft Corp. establishing the company as Chevrons primary cloud
provider, accelerating the application of advanced technologies
including analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to drive
performance and improve efficiencies.
"We embrace every opportunity that streamlines our workflows, gives us
insights into more efficient operations and helps us compete, said Joe
Geagea, Chevrons executive vice president of Technology, Projects and
Services. "We already have a head start in digitizing our oilfields, but
we want to accelerate our deployment of new technologies that position
us to increase our revenues, lower our costs, and improve the safety and
reliability of our operations.
The Microsoft strategic partnership is part of Chevrons overall
digitization initiative, a multi-year effort to streamline information
technology (IT) operations around a digital core connecting the
companys engineers and operations through nimble analytics and
increased automation. Adoption of Microsofts Azure platform will allow
Chevrons IT workforce to evolve from supporting infrastructure to one
that enables more advanced technologies, as well as optimize
exploration, reservoir management, production operations, midstream
logistics and marketing operations.
"Chevron has a long history of applying advanced technologies to develop
the energy that improves lives and powers the world. We also understand
scale, and the cloud at hyper-scale is something we intend to leverage
for agility and efficiency. Through this strategic partnership, we
believe Chevron will have a competitive advantage, said Bill Braun,
Chief Information Officer. "The volumes and velocity of real time data
we obtain from the reservoir through refineries to the retail pump grows
at a dramatic pace every year. Our Microsoft relationship will advance
our high-performance computing, IoT, and help capitalize on innovation
in data science and machine learning.
The strategic partnership also extends to broader technical
collaboration that will allow the two companies to focus on joint
innovation from a technology and business process perspective. This will
include identifying areas to influence Microsofts roadmap of future
products and where Microsoft solutions can help solve Chevrons business
challenges.
"With Chevron and Microsoft, intelligent energy meets intelligent
cloud, said Jason Zander, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure.
"Our global cloud infrastructure which has more regions around the
world than any other cloud provider will enable Chevron to leverage
our capabilities across areas like high-performance computing and
Internet of Things to become a truly digital business.
Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy
companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the
company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry.
Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas;
refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants;
manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power;
and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in
every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon,
Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
