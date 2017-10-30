30.10.2017 14:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Chevron Partners With Microsoft to Fuel Digital Transformation From the Reservoir to the Retail Pump

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a seven-year partnership with Microsoft Corp. establishing the company as Chevrons primary cloud provider, accelerating the application of advanced technologies including analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to drive performance and improve efficiencies.

"We embrace every opportunity that streamlines our workflows, gives us insights into more efficient operations and helps us compete, said Joe Geagea, Chevrons executive vice president of Technology, Projects and Services. "We already have a head start in digitizing our oilfields, but we want to accelerate our deployment of new technologies that position us to increase our revenues, lower our costs, and improve the safety and reliability of our operations.

The Microsoft strategic partnership is part of Chevrons overall digitization initiative, a multi-year effort to streamline information technology (IT) operations around a digital core connecting the companys engineers and operations through nimble analytics and increased automation. Adoption of Microsofts Azure platform will allow Chevrons IT workforce to evolve from supporting infrastructure to one that enables more advanced technologies, as well as optimize exploration, reservoir management, production operations, midstream logistics and marketing operations.

"Chevron has a long history of applying advanced technologies to develop the energy that improves lives and powers the world. We also understand scale, and the cloud at hyper-scale is something we intend to leverage for agility and efficiency. Through this strategic partnership, we believe Chevron will have a competitive advantage, said Bill Braun, Chief Information Officer. "The volumes and velocity of real time data we obtain from the reservoir through refineries to the retail pump grows at a dramatic pace every year. Our Microsoft relationship will advance our high-performance computing, IoT, and help capitalize on innovation in data science and machine learning.

The strategic partnership also extends to broader technical collaboration that will allow the two companies to focus on joint innovation from a technology and business process perspective. This will include identifying areas to influence Microsofts roadmap of future products and where Microsoft solutions can help solve Chevrons business challenges.

"With Chevron and Microsoft, intelligent energy meets intelligent cloud, said Jason Zander, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure. "Our global cloud infrastructure  which has more regions around the world than any other cloud provider  will enable Chevron to leverage our capabilities across areas like high-performance computing and Internet of Things to become a truly digital business.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

NOTICE

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevrons operations that are based on managements current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "targets, "forecasts, "projects, "believes, "seeks, "schedules, "estimates, "positions, "pursues, "may, "could, "should, "budgets, "outlook, "trends, guidance, "focus, "on schedule, "on track, "goals, "objectives, "strategies, "opportunities, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the companys control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; the company's ability to realize anticipated cost savings and expenditure reductions; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; technological developments; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the inability or failure of the companys joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the companys operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats and terrorist acts, crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or other natural or human causes beyond its control; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from other pending or future litigation; the companys future acquisition or disposition of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government-mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, industry-specific taxes, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors on pages 20 through 22 of the companys 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
29.10.17
Chevron drops decision to leave Bangladesh (Reuters Business)
28.10.17
ExxonMobil Tops Chevron On Q3 Earnings Expectations But Analysts Still Have Doubts (Forbes)
27.10.17
Exxon & Chevron: Oil and Oil Don't Mix (The Wall Street Journal)
27.10.17
Exxon, Chevron results linked to oil price, not cost cuts (Reuters Business)
27.10.17
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron report mixed earnings (CNBC)
27.10.17
Exxon Mobil, Chevron und Co.: Ölgiganten verdienen wieder Milliarden (Handelsblatt)
27.10.17
Chevron stock drops as third quarter disappoints (Proactiveinvestors)
27.10.17
ROUNDUP: 'Big Oil' läuft wieder: Exxon und Chevron melden Milliardengewinne (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Chevron News
RSS Feed
Chevron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.10.2017Chevron Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.09.2017Chevron NeutralUBS AG
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
31.10.2016Chevron Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.2016Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
20.10.2017Chevron Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
31.10.2016Chevron Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.2016Chevron buyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.2015Chevron BuyArgus Research Company
15.12.2015Chevron OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
06.09.2017Chevron NeutralUBS AG
02.05.2016Chevron NeutralUBS AG
08.04.2016Chevron Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.03.2016Chevron NeutralNomura
22.01.2016Chevron HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
06.07.2017Chevron UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2015Chevron UnderperformMacquarie Research
09.09.2014Chevron UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24.04.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities
05.02.2007Chevron sellDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Chevron Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Chevron

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Chevron News

27.10.17Chevron steigert Gewinn um über die Hälfte
26.10.17Ausblick: Chevron vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
26.10.17Aktionäre von Chevron erhalten seit über 100 Jahren eine Dividende
27.10.17ROUNDUP: 'Big Oil' läuft wieder: Exxon und Chevron melden Milliardengewinne
27.10.17Höhere Ölpreise verhelfen Chevron zu Gewinnsprung
27.10.17Exxon Mobil. Chevron und Co.: Ölgiganten verdienen wieder Milliarden
27.10.17Stocks to Watch: Aetna. Amazon. Alphabet. Microsoft. Intel. Chevron. Exxon Mobil. Mattel
29.09.17Chevron Names Chairman and CEO
17.10.17This Just In: Chevron Stock Upgraded
27.10.17Exxon & Chevron: Oil and Oil Don't Mix
Weitere Chevron News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: BASF: Verhaltener Blick in die Zukunft
Märkte vor richtungsweisender Woche
DZ BANK  SAP: verbesserter Jahresausblick kompensiert schwächere Q3-Zahlen
Vontobel: Amazon Aktie explodiert nachbörslich nach überraschend guten Zahlen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX: Anleihen- und Devisenmärkte treiben die Kurse weiter an
Scalable Capital: Note "Sehr gut" für Kundenservice
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Das bullische Ökosystem lebt
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 28. Oktober bis 3. November 2017
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Chevron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Chevron Peer Group News

08:41 UhrShell Winning Bids Expand Pre-Salt Growth in Deep-Water Brazil
07:01 UhrAusblick: BP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
28.10.17ExxonMobil Tops Chevron On Q3 Earnings Expectations But Analysts Still Have Doubts
27.10.17MÄRKTE USA/Quartalszahlen von Intel & Co schieben die Wall Street an
27.10.17BP Midstream Debut Disappoints But Brighter Prospects May Be Ahead
27.10.17Exxon Mobil. Chevron und Co.: Ölgiganten verdienen wieder Milliarden
27.10.17ROUNDUP: 'Big Oil' läuft wieder: Exxon und Chevron melden Milliardengewinne
27.10.17Stocks to Watch: Aetna. Amazon. Alphabet. Microsoft. Intel. Chevron. Exxon Mobil. Mattel
27.10.17Höhere Ölpreise verhelfen Chevron zu Gewinnsprung
27.10.17QIX Dividenden Europa: TOTAL profitiert in Q3 von höheren Ölpreisen und erzielt kräftigen Gewinnsprung

News von

Darauf achten Profis bei Edel-Mineralwasser
So gelingt die Flucht aus der teuren Krankenversicherung
Das ändert sich am 1. November
Amazons Alexa verliert mit Sonos One an Hörkraft
Billigflieger übernehmen Deutschlands Luftverkehr

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Bitcoin-Partizipationszertifikat: Wie Anleger von der Kryptowährung profitieren
Börsen auf Rekordjagd: Die besten Aktien fürs vierte Quartal

News von

Self-Made-Milliardärin sagt, ihr sollt Kindern einen ungewöhnlichen Ratschlag fürs Leben geben
31-Jährige erklärt, wie sie sich in fünf Jahren drei Häuser leisten konnte
dm-Gründer Götz Werner fordert deutsche Autohersteller auf, das Bedingungslose Grundeinkommen einzuführen
Mit dieser ungewöhnlichen Recruiting-Methode haben auch Bewerber ohne Topnoten eine Chance auf ihren Traumjob
Die 16 bestbezahlten Jobs der Welt für Menschen, die weniger als 40 Stunden pro Woche arbeiten wollen

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- VW peilt mit Kernmarke höhere Gewinnziele an -- RIB-Software-Aktie schnellt auf Rekordhoch -- HSBC kehrt in Gewinnzone zurück -- Allianz, Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Siltronic-Aktien setzen Rekordrally nach Analystenkommentar fort. Mynaric-Aktien sind nach Börsengang gefragt. AIXTRON-Aktie setzen Rally mit Sprung auf Mehrjahreshoch fort. RATIONAL-Aktien fallen nach Zahlen. Continental will anscheinend israelische Internetfirma Argus kaufen. Clariant-Großaktionär setzt Management weiter unter Druck.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:17 Uhr
DAX stabil -- VW peilt mit Kernmarke höhere Gewinnziele an -- RIB-Software-Aktie schnellt auf Rekordhoch -- HSBC kehrt in Gewinnzone zurück -- Allianz, Air Berlin, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Webinare
13:30 Uhr
Nachhaltig investieren mit ETFs - ohne Verzicht auf Rendite
Nebenwerte
13:13 Uhr
Champions League: BVB spekuliert nicht mehr aufs Weiterkommen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC AG566480
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Infineon AG623100
E.ON SEENAG99
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ