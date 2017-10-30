Chevron Partners With Microsoft to Fuel Digital Transformation From the Reservoir to the Retail Pump

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a seven-year partnership with Microsoft Corp. establishing the company as Chevrons primary cloud provider, accelerating the application of advanced technologies including analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to drive performance and improve efficiencies.

"We embrace every opportunity that streamlines our workflows, gives us insights into more efficient operations and helps us compete, said Joe Geagea, Chevrons executive vice president of Technology, Projects and Services. "We already have a head start in digitizing our oilfields, but we want to accelerate our deployment of new technologies that position us to increase our revenues, lower our costs, and improve the safety and reliability of our operations.

The Microsoft strategic partnership is part of Chevrons overall digitization initiative, a multi-year effort to streamline information technology (IT) operations around a digital core connecting the companys engineers and operations through nimble analytics and increased automation. Adoption of Microsofts Azure platform will allow Chevrons IT workforce to evolve from supporting infrastructure to one that enables more advanced technologies, as well as optimize exploration, reservoir management, production operations, midstream logistics and marketing operations.

"Chevron has a long history of applying advanced technologies to develop the energy that improves lives and powers the world. We also understand scale, and the cloud at hyper-scale is something we intend to leverage for agility and efficiency. Through this strategic partnership, we believe Chevron will have a competitive advantage, said Bill Braun, Chief Information Officer. "The volumes and velocity of real time data we obtain from the reservoir through refineries to the retail pump grows at a dramatic pace every year. Our Microsoft relationship will advance our high-performance computing, IoT, and help capitalize on innovation in data science and machine learning.

The strategic partnership also extends to broader technical collaboration that will allow the two companies to focus on joint innovation from a technology and business process perspective. This will include identifying areas to influence Microsofts roadmap of future products and where Microsoft solutions can help solve Chevrons business challenges.

"With Chevron and Microsoft, intelligent energy meets intelligent cloud, said Jason Zander, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure. "Our global cloud infrastructure  which has more regions around the world than any other cloud provider  will enable Chevron to leverage our capabilities across areas like high-performance computing and Internet of Things to become a truly digital business.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

