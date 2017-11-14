Citrix Announces Pricing of $750 Million Senior Notes

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced the pricing of a $750
million underwritten public offering of its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2027
("Notes), to fund the repurchase of $750 million of its common stock
through an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR) transaction, which
Citrix has entered into with Citibank, N.A. The effectiveness of the ASR
is conditioned upon the closing of the Notes offering.
The public offering price of the Notes is 4.500% of the principal
amount. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2017, subject
to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Citrix estimates
that the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be
approximately $742.6 million, after deducting the underwriting discount
and estimated offering expenses payable by Citrix. When issued, the
Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of Citrix and bear interest
at a rate of 4.500% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 1 and
December 1 of each year, commencing June 1, 2018. The Notes will mature
on December 1, 2027, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their
terms prior to such date. Among other terms, under certain
circumstances, holders of the Notes may require Citrix to repurchase
their Notes upon the occurrence of a change of control prior to maturity
for cash at a repurchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount of
the Notes to be repurchased plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but
excluding, the repurchase date, if any.
The offering is being made through an underwriting syndicate led by
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated, as joint book-running managers. Copies of the prospectus
supplement and prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by
contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, attention: Prospectus Department,
200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526,
facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
or Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, attention:
Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd
floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or by
emailing: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and these
securities are only being offered by means of the prospectus supplement
and prospectus related to the offering, which have been or will be filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall
not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy,
nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities, in any state
or other jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, the offer,
solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations
and things are securely connected and accessible to make the
extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work
by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that
unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and
simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments.
Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including
99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn
more at www.citrix.com.
For Citrix Investors
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute
guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including
statements concerning new products, research and development, offerings
of products and services, market positioning and opportunities,
headcount, customer demand, distribution and sales channels, our
partners and other strategic or technology relationships, financial
information and results of operations for future periods, product and
price competition, strategy and growth initiatives, seasonal factors,
natural disasters, stock-based compensation, licensing and subscription
renewal programs, restructuring activities, international operations,
investment transactions and valuations of investments and derivative
instruments, reinvestment or repatriation of foreign earnings,
fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, tax matters, tax rates, the
expected benefits of acquisitions, changes in domestic and foreign
economic conditions and credit markets, liquidity and debt obligations,
changes in accounting rules or guidance, share repurchase activity,
litigation and intellectual property matters. These statements are
neither promises nor guarantees. Our actual results of operations and
financial condition have varied and could in the future vary materially
from those stated in any forward-looking statements.
More information about factors that could adversely affect the company's
operating results and the market value of the Notes referenced above is
described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in our subsequent
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by
visiting the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.citrix.com/sec-filings or
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov,
and under the captions "Risk Factors in the prospectus supplement and
prospectus related to the offering. Undue reliance should not be placed
on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based
on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company
assumes no obligation to update such statements. The information
contained in, or that can be accessed through, the companys websites
(including, without limitation, the Investor Relations website mentioned
in this paragraph) is not part of this press release. Any reference to
the companys websites are intended to be inactive textual references
only.
Citrix® is a trademark or registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc.
and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other
trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective
owners.
