Citrix Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today reported financial results for
the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended September 30, 2017.
Financial Results
For the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, Citrix achieved revenue from
continuing operations of $691 million, compared to $669 million in the
third quarter of fiscal year 2016, representing 3 percent revenue growth.
GAAP Results
Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of fiscal
year 2017 was $127 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $112
million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal
year 2016. Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter
of fiscal year 2017 and 2016 includes restructuring charges of $9
million and $12 million, respectively, for severance and facility
closing costs. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
includes a tax benefit of approximately $8 million, or $0.05 per diluted
share, related to the expiration of the statute of limitation for a
prior domestic tax year.
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of
fiscal year 2017 was $186 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared
to $170 million, or $1.08 per diluted share for the third quarter of
fiscal year 2016. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the
third quarter of fiscal year 2017 and 2016 excludes the effects of
stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible
assets, amortization of debt discount, restructuring charges, and the
tax effects related to these items. Non-GAAP net income from continuing
operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 also excludes
separation costs and the tax effect related to this item. Non-GAAP net
income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 also
reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the companys convertible note
hedges.
"I am pleased with our execution this quarter and our renewed discipline
in managing our business. We are moving quickly to drive business
transformation across Citrix, aligning with our customers desire to
support multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments, said David Henshall,
president and CEO.
"I am excited about the opportunity we have moving forward and our
potential over the next several years.
Q3 Financial Summary
In reviewing the results from continuing operations for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2017 compared to the third quarter of fiscal year
2016:
-
Product and license revenue decreased 7 percent;
-
Software as a service revenue increased 32 percent;
-
Revenue from license updates and maintenance increased 6 percent;
-
Professional services revenue, which is comprised of consulting,
product training and certification, increased 7 percent;
-
Net revenue increased in the EMEA region by 7 percent; increased in
the Americas region by 2 percent; and decreased in the APJ region by 1
percent;
-
Subscription revenue as a percentage of total revenue was 12 percent
-
Deferred revenue totaled $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2017,
compared to $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2016, an increase of 13
percent; and
-
Cash flow from continuing operations was $255 million for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2017, compared to $238 million for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2016.
During the third quarter of fiscal year 2017:
-
GAAP gross margin was 85 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin was 87
percent, excluding the effects of amortization of acquired product
related intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense; and
-
GAAP operating margin was 20 percent. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32
percent, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense,
amortization of acquired intangible assets, and costs associated with
restructuring programs.
Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2017
Citrix management expects to achieve the following results from
continuing operations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017:
-
Net revenue is targeted to be in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.83
billion.
-
GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is targeted
to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.93. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per
share from continuing operations is targeted to be in the range of
$4.79 to $4.81, excluding $0.46 related to the effects of amortization
of acquired intangible assets, $1.07 related to the effects of
stock-based compensation expenses, $0.22 related to the effects of
amortization of debt discount, $0.37 related to restructuring charges,
and $0.41 to $0.56 for the tax effects related to these items.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations also
excludes $0.30 related to certain tax charges incurred in connection
with the separation of the GoTo business. Non-GAAP diluted earnings
per share reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note
hedges, which cannot be calculated without unreasonable efforts.
Preliminary Outlook for Fiscal Year 2018
The company's current preliminary outlook for the full fiscal year 2018
is for net revenue to grow by approximately 1 to 2 percent, excluding
the transition impact of ASC 606 adoption, which will be effective
January 1, 2018. In addition, Citrix management is targeting GAAP
operating margin to be in the range of 19 percent to 20 percent, and
non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 29 percent to 30
percent, excluding 6 percent related to the effects of stock-based
compensation expense, 2 percent related to the effects of amortization
of acquired intangible assets, and 2 percent related to restructuring
charges.
The above statements are based on current targets. These statements are
forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Citrix will host a conference call today at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss its
financial results, business outlook, and its business transformation
plans to drive greater customer and shareholder value. The call will
include a slide presentation, and participants are encouraged to listen
to and view the presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.
The conference call may also be accessed by dialing: (888) 799-0519 or
(706) 634-0155, using passcode: CITRIX. A replay of the webcast can be
viewed for approximately 30 days on the Investor Relations section of
the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations
and things are securely connected and accessible to make the
extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work
by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that
unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and
simplifies ITs ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments.
Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including
99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.
For Citrix Investors
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant
to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The
forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees
of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this
press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including,
without limitation, statements by Citrix's CEO and president, statements
contained in the Financial and Preliminary Outlook sections and under
the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation section, and statements
regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, constitute
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject
to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking
statements, including, without limitation, risks associated with
transitions in key personnel and succession risk, including transitions
in the company's executive leadership; the success and growth of the
company's product lines, including competition, demand and pricing
dynamics and our ability to transition to new business models, including
a subscription model, and markets for Citrix's virtualization and
networking products and secure data services; the impact of the global
economy, volatility in global stock markets, foreign exchange rate
volatility and uncertainty in the IT spending environment; the risks
associated with maintaining the security of our products, services, and
networks, including securing customer data stored by our services;
changes in Citrixs pricing and licensing models, promotional programs
and product mix, all of which may impact Citrix's revenue recognition;
the introduction of new products by competitors or the entry of new
competitors into the markets for Citrix's products and services; the
concentration of customers in Citrixs networking business; the
company's ability to develop, maintain a high level of quality and
commercialize new products and services while growing its established
virtualization and networking products and services; changes in our
revenue mix towards products and services with lower gross margins;
seasonal fluctuations in the company's business; disruptions to
execution due to actions that may be taken as a result of Citrix's
operational reviews; failure to execute Citrix's sales and marketing
plans; failure to successfully partner with key distributors, resellers,
system integrators, service providers and strategic partners and the
company's reliance on the success of those partners for the marketing
and distribution of the company's products; the company's ability to
maintain and expand its business in large enterprise accounts and
reliance on large service provider customers; the size, timing and
recognition of revenue from significant orders; the success of
investments in its product groups, foreign operations and vertical and
geographic markets; the ability of Citrix to make suitable acquisitions
on favorable terms in the future; risks associated with Citrix's
acquisitions and divestitures, including failure to further develop and
successfully market the technology and products of acquired companies,
failure to achieve or maintain anticipated revenues and operating
performance contributions from acquisitions, which could dilute
earnings, the retention of key employees from acquired companies,
difficulties and delays integrating personnel, operations, technologies
and products, disruption to our ongoing business and diversion of
management's attention from our ongoing business, and failure to realize
expected benefits or synergies from divestitures; risks associated with
the failure to achieve the expected strategic, operational and
competitive benefits of the separation of the GoTo business, and the
effect of the separation on Citrixs shareholders, customers, partners
and employees; tax risks related to the separation of the GoTo business;
the recruitment and retention of qualified employees; risks in
effectively controlling operating expenses; ability to effectively
manage our capital structure and the impact of related changes on our
operating results and financial condition; the effect of new accounting
pronouncements on revenue and expense recognition; failure to comply
with federal, state and international regulations; litigation and
disputes, including challenges to our intellectual property rights or
allegations of infringement of the intellectual property rights of
others; the inability to further innovate our technology or enter into
new businesses due to the intellectual property rights of others; the
ability to maintain and protect our collection of brands; charges in the
event of a write-off or impairment of acquired assets, underperforming
businesses, investments or licenses; international market readiness,
execution and other risks associated with the markets for Citrix's
products and services; risks related to servicing our debt;
unanticipated changes in tax rates, non-renewal of tax credits or
exposure to additional tax liabilities; risks of political uncertainty
and social turmoil; and other risks detailed in Citrix's filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to
update any forward-looking information contained in this press release
or with respect to the announcements described herein.
Citrix® is a trademark or registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc.
and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other
trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective
owners.
|
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product and licenses
|
|
$
|
192,102
|
|
|
$
|
206,041
|
|
|
$
|
594,708
|
|
|
$
|
627,581
|
|
Software as a service
|
|
45,810
|
|
|
34,673
|
|
|
126,053
|
|
|
98,552
|
|
License updates and maintenance
|
|
420,951
|
|
|
398,171
|
|
|
1,232,734
|
|
|
1,178,053
|
|
Professional services
|
|
32,062
|
|
|
29,851
|
|
|
93,334
|
|
|
97,310
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
690,925
|
|
|
668,736
|
|
|
2,046,829
|
|
|
2,001,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product and license revenues
|
|
27,277
|
|
|
28,059
|
|
|
89,723
|
|
|
93,077
|
|
Cost of services and maintenance revenues
|
|
61,096
|
|
|
55,337
|
|
|
184,922
|
|
|
168,874
|
|
Amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
17,564
|
|
|
14,775
|
|
|
43,062
|
|
|
43,222
|
|
Total cost of net revenues
|
|
105,937
|
|
|
98,171
|
|
|
317,707
|
|
|
305,173
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
584,988
|
|
|
570,565
|
|
|
1,729,122
|
|
|
1,696,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
107,113
|
|
|
101,741
|
|
|
316,478
|
|
|
304,624
|
|
Sales, marketing and services
|
|
249,499
|
|
|
244,495
|
|
|
764,564
|
|
|
724,343
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
79,378
|
|
|
79,617
|
|
|
237,033
|
|
|
236,775
|
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
3,733
|
|
|
3,907
|
|
|
11,071
|
|
|
11,449
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
8,552
|
|
|
12,176
|
|
|
18,678
|
|
|
61,312
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
448,275
|
|
|
441,936
|
|
|
1,347,824
|
|
|
1,338,503
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
136,713
|
|
|
128,629
|
|
|
381,298
|
|
|
357,820
|
|
Interest income
|
|
7,873
|
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
19,045
|
|
|
12,108
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(11,726
|
)
|
|
(11,254
|
)
|
|
(35,286
|
)
|
|
(33,605
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
981
|
|
|
494
|
|
|
3,166
|
|
|
(781
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
133,841
|
|
|
122,062
|
|
|
368,223
|
|
|
335,542
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
7,121
|
|
|
10,325
|
|
|
62,349
|
|
|
44,262
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
126,720
|
|
|
111,737
|
|
|
305,874
|
|
|
$
|
291,280
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
20,164
|
|
|
(42,704
|
)
|
|
$
|
44,982
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
126,720
|
|
|
$
|
131,901
|
|
|
$
|
263,170
|
|
|
$
|
336,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
1.96
|
|
|
$
|
1.86
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
0.29
|
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
154,627
|
|
|
157,532
|
|
|
156,384
|
|
|
156,697
|
|
|
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
(In thousands - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
940,869
|
|
|
$
|
836,095
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
562,893
|
|
|
726,923
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
464,801
|
|
|
681,206
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
14,892
|
|
|
12,522
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
168,218
|
|
|
124,842
|
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
179,689
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
2,151,673
|
|
|
2,561,277
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
1,054,952
|
|
|
980,142
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
254,297
|
|
|
261,954
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,617,124
|
|
|
1,585,893
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
168,093
|
|
|
173,681
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
195,755
|
|
|
233,900
|
|
Other assets
|
|
57,502
|
|
|
54,449
|
|
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
538,931
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,499,396
|
|
|
$
|
6,390,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
56,772
|
|
|
$
|
72,724
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
225,036
|
|
|
256,799
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
3,493
|
|
|
39,771
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenues
|
|
1,173,348
|
|
|
1,208,229
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible notes, short-term
|
|
|
|
|
1,348,156
|
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
172,670
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,498,649
|
|
|
3,098,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term portion of deferred revenues
|
|
505,723
|
|
|
476,135
|
|
Convertible notes, long-term
|
|
1,376,673
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
122,740
|
|
|
119,813
|
|
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
7,708
|
|
Temporary equity from Convertible notes
|
|
|
|
|
79,495
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
305
|
|
|
303
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
4,994,854
|
|
|
4,761,588
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
3,790,452
|
|
|
4,010,737
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(8,667
|
)
|
|
(28,704
|
)
|
Less - common stock in treasury, at cost
|
|
(6,781,333
|
)
|
|
(6,135,197
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,995,611
|
|
|
2,608,727
|
|
Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
5,499,396
|
|
|
$
|
6,390,227
|
|
|
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
(In thousands - unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
263,170
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
|
42,704
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and other
|
|
149,813
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
127,219
|
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
32,367
|
|
Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities
denominated in foreign currencies
|
|
(8,063
|
)
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
9,608
|
|
Total adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
310,944
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of
acquisitions:
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
216,139
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(3,350
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(15,836
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(2,393
|
)
|
Income taxes, net
|
|
(58,278
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(17,039
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
(17,372
|
)
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
(10,746
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
2,645
|
|
Total changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the
effects of acquisitions
|
|
93,770
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
710,588
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
(56,070
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
654,518
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
|
|
(966,067
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments
|
|
678,533
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments
|
|
377,719
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(61,670
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(60,449
|
)
|
Cash paid for licensing agreements and technology
|
|
(5,865
|
)
|
Other
|
|
490
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
|
|
(37,309
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
|
|
(3,891
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(41,200
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock-based
compensation plans
|
|
2,094
|
|
Proceeds from credit facility
|
|
165,000
|
|
Repayment of credit facility
|
|
(125,000
|
)
|
Repayment of acquired debt
|
|
(4,000
|
)
|
Stock repurchases, net
|
|
(574,957
|
)
|
Cash paid for tax withholding on vested stock awards
|
|
(71,179
|
)
|
Transfer of cash to GoTo Business resulting from the separation
|
|
(28,523
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(636,565
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
7,160
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(16,087
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
956,956
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
940,869
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable U.S. GAAP
Measures
(Unaudited)
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a
reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings
release and related conference call, slide presentation or webcast to
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These measures
differ from GAAP in that they exclude amortization primarily related to
acquired intangible assets and debt discount, stock-based compensation
expenses, charges associated with the Companys restructuring programs,
separation costs, the related tax effect of those items and
separation-related tax charges or benefits. The income tax effect on
non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory
income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying
non-GAAP adjustment. The Company also reflects the effect of
anti-dilutive convertible note hedges in the number of shares used in
non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures
are presented on a continuing operations basis. The Company's basis for
these adjustments is described below.
Management uses these non-GAAP measures for internal reporting and
forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its business outlook, to
evaluate the Company's performance and to evaluate and compensate the
Company's executives. The Company has provided these non-GAAP financial
measures in addition to GAAP financial results because it believes that
these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to certain
investors and financial analysts for comparison across accounting
periods not influenced by certain non-cash items that are not used by
management when evaluating the Company's historical and prospective
financial performance. In addition, the Company has historically
provided this or similar information and understands that some investors
and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the
Company's operating margins, operating expenses and net income and
comparing the Company's financial performance to that of its peer
companies and competitors.
Management typically excludes the amounts described above when
evaluating the Company's operating performance and believes that the
resulting non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and financial
analysts in assessing the Company's operating performance due to the
following factors:
-
The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. The
Company, therefore, believes that the presentation of non-GAAP
measures that adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible
assets and stock-based compensation expenses and the related tax
effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, provide investors
and financial analysts with a consistent basis for comparison across
accounting periods and, therefore, are useful to investors and
financial analysts in helping them to better understand the Company's
operating results and underlying operational trends.
-
Amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects are
fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period
of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed
or influenced by management after the acquisition.
-
Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the
compensation of the Company's employees and executives, stock-based
compensation expense is generally fixed at the time of grant, then
amortized over a period of several years after the grant of the
stock-based instrument, and generally cannot be changed or influenced
by management after the grant.
-
Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled
in cash on conversion are required to be accounted for as separate
liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components in a manner
that reflects the issuers non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The
difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon
interest expense, net of the interest amount capitalized, is excluded
from managements assessment of the companys operating performance
because management believes that the exclusion of these charges will
better help investors and financial analysts understand the Company's
operating results and underlying operational trends.
-
The Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the
past several years that have resulted in costs associated with
reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and
related costs. Each restructuring activity has been a discrete event
based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and
each has differed from the others in terms of its operational
implementation, business impact and scope. While the Companys
operations previously benefited from the employees and facilities
covered by the various restructuring charges, these employees and
facilities have benefited different parts of the Companys business in
different ways, and the amount of these charges has varied
significantly from period to period. The Company, therefore, believes
that the exclusion of these charges will better help investors and
financial analysts understand the Company's operating results and
underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.
-
Separation costs represent transaction and transition costs associated
with preparing businesses for independent operations consisting
primarily of financial advisory fees, legal fees, accounting fees, tax
services and information systems infrastructure duplication. These
charges are not anticipated to be ongoing costs; and, thus, are
outside of the normal operations of the Company's business. As such,
the Company believes that these expenses do not accurately reflect the
underlying performance of continuing operations for the period in
which they are incurred.
-
Separation-related tax charges or benefits, which may include
reversals of certain state R&D credits due to changes in expectations
of realizability as a result of the separation of a significant
business of the Company. The Company believes that these items do not
accurately reflect the underlying performance of continuing operations
for the period in which they are incurred.
-
The Company has convertible note hedges in place to offset potential
dilution from the embedded conversion feature in its convertible
notes. For GAAP diluted earnings per share purposes, the Company
cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the convertible note
hedges. The Company believes that reflecting the anti-dilutive impact
of the convertible note hedges in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
provides investors with useful information in evaluating the financial
performance of the Company on a per share basis.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP")
and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies.
There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP
financial measures. The additional non-GAAP financial information
presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a
substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in
accordance with GAAP (such as net income and earnings per share) and
should not be considered measures of the Company's liquidity.
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share, gross margin and operating margin data
- unaudited)
The following tables show the non-GAAP financial measures used in this
press release reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2017
|
GAAP gross margin
|
|
84.7%
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
0.2
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
2.5
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
87.4%
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2017
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
19.8%
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
7.5
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
2.6
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
0.5
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
1.2
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
31.6%
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
GAAP net income from continuing operations
|
|
$126,720
|
|
|
$111,737
|
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
51,732
|
|
|
40,843
|
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
17,564
|
|
|
14,775
|
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
3,733
|
|
|
3,907
|
|
Add: amortization of debt discount
|
|
8,536
|
|
|
8,284
|
|
Add: separation costs
|
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
8,552
|
|
|
12,176
|
|
Less: tax effects related to above items
|
|
(30,690
|
)
|
|
(22,796
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
|
|
$186,147
|
|
|
$169,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Number of shares used in diluted earnings per share calculations:
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
154,627
|
|
157,532
|
Less: effect of convertible note hedges
|
|
(1,484)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
153,143
|
|
157,532
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
|
|
$0.82
|
|
|
$0.71
|
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
Add: amortization of product related intangible assets
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Add: amortization of debt discount
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Add: separation costs
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Less: tax effects related to above items
|
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
|
|
$1.22
|
|
|
$1.08
|
|
|
Forward Looking Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Twelve
Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
|
|
$2.80 to $2.93
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of amortization of
intangible assets
|
|
0.46
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of expenses related to
stock-based compensation
|
|
1.07
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of amortization of debt
discount
|
|
0.22
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of restructuring charges
|
|
0.37
|
Less: tax effects related to above items
|
|
(0.41) to (0.56)
|
Add: adjustments to exclude the effects of separation related tax
charges
|
|
0.30
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
|
|
$4.79 to $4.81
|
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31, 2018
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
18.8% to 19.8%
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
|
6.5
|
Add: amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
2.1
|
Add: restructuring charges
|
|
1.6
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
29.0% to 30.0%
