Clasquin: Strong Growth in Business and Gross Profit in Q1 2017

Clasquin (Paris:ALCLA):
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
Change at
current
exchange rate
|
|
Change at
constant
exchange rate
|
CONSOLIDATED (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shipments
|
|
55,720
|
|
51,789
|
|
+7.6%
|
|
+7.6%
|
Sales (m) *
|
|
65.6
|
|
52.5
|
|
+25.0%
|
|
+23.7%
|
Gross profit (m)
|
|
14.5
|
|
13.4
|
|
+8.3%
|
|
+7.2%
*Sales is not a relevant indicator for assessing activity in our
business, because it is greatly impacted by changing sea and air freight
rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (especially versus the $), etc.
Variations
in the number of shipments, the volumes shipped andin
terms of the Group's financesgross profit are relevant indicators.
The WTO has forecast world trade volume growth of between 1.8% and
3.6% in 2017.
This recovery in international trade was reflected by first quarter
growth in the global sea freight (number of containers up 4%) and air
freight (tonnage up 6/7%) markets.
In this buoyant environment, Group growth was boosted by strong sales
momentum impacting both volumes shipped (3-4x market growth) and the
number of shipments.
Sea freight unit margins
dipped
slightly versus Q1 2016 but held up well in a market hit by
declining offer. As a reminder, the number of recognised global sea
freight companies fell from 20 to 14 over the course of a single year.
Air freight unit margins
rose
compared to Q1 2016, although they correspond to the average observed
over the last five years.
Gross profit was also boosted by the May 2016 acquisition of Art
Shipping and the Q4 2016 launches of Clasquin Chile and Clasquin
Portugal. These transactions contributed 2.7% to the 8.3% growth in
Group gross profit recorded in Q1 2017.
DETAILS ON ACTIVITY BY BUSINESS LINE
|
|
|
VOLUMES
|
|
NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS
|
|
GROSS PROFIT (in m)
|
At current exchange rate
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
Q1 2017/ Q1 2016
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
Q1 2017/ Q1 2016
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
Q1 2017/
Q1 2016
|
Sea freight
|
|
37,033 TEUs*
|
|
33,029 TEUs*
|
|
+12.1%
|
|
25,048
|
|
23,730
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
7.0
|
|
6.8
|
|
+1.9%
|
Air freight
|
|
13,223 T**
|
|
10,477 T**
|
|
+26.2%
|
|
17,480
|
|
16,103
|
|
+8.6%
|
|
4.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
+17.3%
|
RO/RO***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,777
|
|
8,605
|
|
+13.6%
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.7
|
|
+1.6%
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,415
|
|
3,351
|
|
+1.9%
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
+47.3%
|
TOTAL OVERSEAS
ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,720
|
|
51,789
|
|
+7.6%
|
|
14.2
|
|
13.1
|
|
+8.8%
|
Log System
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
0.6
|
|
+15.1%
|
Consolidation entries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.3
|
|
NS
|
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
13.4
|
|
+8.3%
* Twenty Equivalent Units
** Tons
*** Roll On
/ Roll Off
Q12017 HIGHLIGHTS
The various growth operations made in 2016 (Bangalore, New York
(customs broker), Art Shipping (Paris), Chile and Portugal) are
developing in accordance with expectations during this initial
period of the year.
The deployment of our new Transport Management System (TMS)
developed by Wisetech, worldwide leader in the sector, is also
progressing as planned. Implementation of this application at the
Italian subsidiary began in April, in accordance with the initial
schedule.
Lastly, we hired a new Group CIO responsible for managing all
Group information systems and technology.
The former CIO was appointed Manager of our new Supply-Chain Management
division.
2017 OUTLOOK
Market:
Growth of more than 2%.
Clasquin:
Growth higher than market growth.
UPCOMING EVENTS
(publication
issued after market closure)
-
Wednesday 7 June 2017: Combined Annual General Meeting
-
Thursday 31 August 2017: Business report as at 30 June 2017
-
Wednesday 20 September 2017: 2017 Half year results
-
Thursday 26 October 2017: Business report as at 30 September 2017
|
|
Clasquin is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas
logistics specialist.
The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and
logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client
shipments between France and the rest of the world, and more
specifically to and from Asia-Pacific and the United States.
Its shares are listed on Alternext Paris, ISIN FR0004152882,
Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. For more information, see
www.clasquinfinance.com.
CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the new share savings
plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with
Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with
Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code which
set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and
annual sales of less than 1,500 million euros or total balance
sheet of less than 2,000 million euros).
Clasquin is part of Enternext©PEA-PME 150 index
|
