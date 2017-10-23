Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN, Clinigen or the Group), the global
pharmaceutical and services company, has today acquired International
Medical Management Corporation (IMMC), Japans largest supplier of
unlicensed medicines, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition will add to Clinigens existing footprint in the country
following the launch of its Japanese business in October 2016. The
acquisition of IMMC is part of Clinigens strategy to become the go to
global leader in ethical access to unlicensed medicines and will allow
the Group to better address unmet patient needs.
IMMC, established in 2006, operates throughout Japan in sectors
including niche vaccine, oncology and IVF. It currently has
relationships with more than 850 hospitals and clinics, which will now
be able to benefit from the broader access to medicines available as
part of Clinigen.
Japan is the worlds second largest pharmaceutical market. The
unlicensed medicines market in Japan is underdeveloped, highly regulated
and well controlled leading to a high unmet medical need. For instance,
from the 154 new drugs launched globally between 2008 and 2012, two
thirds still remained unavailable in Japan by 2013, illustrating the
difficulties patients in Japan have in accessing approved medicines.
The threat of counterfeit medicines entering the supply chain in Japan,
also remains an issue. Japan is the second-largest target of illegal
online medicine sellers in the world behind the US.
IMMC was acquired for an upfront cash payment followed by certain
potential milestone-based instalments over 12 months.
In the year ended 30 September 2017 the unaudited IMMC gross profit was
¥352m (£2.4m).
Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer, Clinigen, said:
"This acquisition represents another strategic development, extending
our geographical footprint and another step to becoming the global
leader in ethical access to unlicensed medicines. The enlarged Japanese
operation adds further capability in this high growth market which is
crucial to our customers and a key part of Clinigens global offering.
Yoshiyuki Kudo, President, IMMC, said:
"Clinigens global expertise and our local knowledge will allow us to
better address the unmet patient need in Japan, further benefiting our
customers and increasing our offering in access to unlicensed medicines.
- Ends -
Notes to Editors
