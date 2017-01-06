Clinigen and Onxeo Initiate Managed Access Programme for Belinostat in Europe for Patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)

Regulatory News:
Clinigen Group plcs (AIM: CLIN, Clinigen or the Group) Idis Managed
Access (MA) division and Onxeo S.A (Euronext Paris, Nasdaq Copenhagen:
ONXEO, Onxeo), have agreed to launch a Managed Access programme for
belinostat (Beleodaq®) in Europe. Belinostat is for use in patients with
relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).
PTCL is a form of blood cancer comprising of a group of rare and
aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), a malignant lymphoproliferative
disorder. PTCL accounts for approximately 10%-15% of all NHL cases.
Belinostat is a histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDAC inhibitor) used to
treat refractory or relapsed PTCL. The product received accelerated
approval* by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in
July 2014 due to the unmet medical need in this rare disease. There are
no approved treatments for PTCL in Europe.
The programme allows physicians to request belinostat for individual
patients for whom alternative treatment options are not currently
available. This enables patients on a named patient basis in Europe**
to benefit from belinostat treatment ahead of a potential European
approval.
Steve Glass, Chief Commercial Officer, North America and Europe, of
Clinigen said:
"There is a huge unmet need for patients with aggressive blood
cancers such as PTCL. As the trusted global leader in access to
unlicensed medicines, Clinigen is working in partnership with Onxeo to
help patients gain access to this important medicine. As Clinigen and
Idis MA, we have delivered over 220 Managed Access programmes to
thousands of patients. We help physicians access medicines when no other
treatment options are available reducing unmet clinical need. This
aligns with our mission of getting the right medicine to the right
patient at the right time.
Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo said:
"Consistent with our efforts to address the unmet needs of people
diagnosed with relapsed or refractory PTCL, we are pleased to partner
with Clinigen to establish this Named Patient programme. In selected
European countries in which local health authorities permit the
programme, the belinostat Managed Access programme will allow healthcare
professionals to prescribe belinostat to specific patients.
Healthcare professionals can obtain details about the belinostat Managed
Access programme by calling a Clinigen representative at: +44 (0) 1283
44 347, or emailing customer.services@clinigengroup.com.
*Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
** Programme will be launched in: United Kingdom, Germany, France,
Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, The
Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Austria.
About Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL)
Lymphoma is the most common blood cancer (www.lymphoma.org).
Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a sub-type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma
(NHL). It comprises a group of rare and aggressive NHLs that develop
from mature T-cells. PTCL accounts for approximately 10 to 15% of all
NHL cases.
About belinostat
Belinostat has been approved via an accelerated pathway by the US FDA
and is currently commercialised under the name Beleodaq® in the US as 2nd-line
treatment of PTCL.
About Clinigen Group
Clinigen Group plc (AIM: CLIN) is a global pharmaceutical and services
company with a unique combination of businesses focused on providing
access to medicines. Its mission is to deliver the right medicine to the
right patient at the right time.
The Group consists of five synergistic businesses focused in three areas
of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed
medicines.
Clinigen Clinical Trial Services is the global market leader in
the management and supply of commercial medicines for clinical trials.
The Group is also the trusted global leader in ethically sourcing and
supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians
for patients with a high unmet need, through three of its divisions: Idis
Managed Access runs early access programs for innovative new
medicines. Idis Global Access and Link Healthcare work
directly with healthcare professionals to enable compliant access to
unlicensed medicines on a global basis and niche essential licensed and
generic medicines across Australasia, Africa and Asia (AAA region).
Clinigen Specialty Pharmaceuticals acquires global rights,
revitalises and markets its own portfolio of niche hospital commercial
products.
For more information, please visit www.clinigengroup.com
|
Clinigen Group plc
|
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1283 495 010
|
Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer
Steve Glass, Group Chief Commercial Officer, North America and
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
About Onxeo
Onxeo is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drugs for the
treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic
demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical
industry. Onxeos objective is to become a major international player in
the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the
development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on
breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the
treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the
quality of life of patients affected by rare and aggressive cancers.
Onxeos comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology
pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and
clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer
indications.
The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in
Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596, Euronext
Paris and Nasdaq Copenhagen).
Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial
condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in
the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors
("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2015 Reference Document filed with
the AMF on April 29, 2016, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on the companys website (www.onxeo.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006153/en/