02.04.2017 17:00
Bewerten
 (0)
Kommentare

Combination of Optune with Standard of Care Chemotherapy, Temozolomide, Provides Landmark Five-Year Survival Rates for Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma Patients

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today final results from its phase 3 pivotal EF-14 trial adding Optune to standard temozolomide chemotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). Landmark analyses show a consistent and maintained improvement in overall survival at two, three, four and five years. The final results include data from all 695 patients included in the EF-14 trial with a median follow-up of 40 months.

The two-year survival rate increased from 30 percent to 43 percent for patients treated with Optune together with temozolomide versus patients treated with temozolomide alone. The five-year survival rate increased from five percent to 13 percent for patients treated with Optune together with temozolomide versus patients treated with temozolomide alone. These are the best results reported for newly diagnosed GBM patients in a phase 3 trial to date and represent clinically meaningful increases in landmark survival rates (hazard ratio, 0.63; p<0. 00006).

EF-14 Principal Investigator Roger Stupp, M.D., Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, presented these late breaking results today, April 2, during a press briefing and oral presentation (Abstract CT007) at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington D.C.

"When I started treating patients with GBM 20 years ago, the majority of patients died within less than one year and long-term survival was nearly absent. Now, we see a meaningful improvement in survival at two years and beyond, Dr. Stupp said. "With the combination of Optune and temozolomide, one out of seven patients is living longer than five years.

"This is the first positive phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed GBM since we demonstrated the efficacy of temozolomide in 2005, establishing it as a standard first-line therapy, continued Dr. Stupp. "Beyond GBM, I believe this trial establishes an entirely different approach to cancer treatment with minimal toxicity which may be well suited for combination with conventional treatments for many other cancer types.

GBM is the most common form of primary brain cancer. An estimated 12,500 people are diagnosed with GBM in the United States each year. Prior to the approval of Optune, the median overall survival for patients with newly diagnosed GBM was approximately 15 months with standard therapies. Combining Optune with temozolomide resulted in a statistically significant extension of median overall survival to 21 months in Novocures phase 3 pivotal EF-14 trial.

"We are excited that combination therapy with Optune plus temozolomide continues to show a meaningful extension of long-term survival for newly diagnosed GBM patients, said Elizabeth M. Wilson, President and CEO of the American Brain Tumor Association. "Before temozolomide was approved, newly diagnosed GBM patients only had a 1.9 percent five-year survival rate, so to see numbers that are over six times that rate shows the significant progress that has been made in treating this disease.

The data presented confirmed that the overall survival benefit of Optune together with temozolomide compared to temozolomide alone was seen across all patient subgroups including young versus elderly patients, patients with methylated versus unmethylated MGMT promoter and patients who underwent any extent of tumor resection. The data showed a safety profile consistent with previous reports of data from the study.

"These data further support our belief that Optune plus temozolomide is an essential combination treatment for patients with newly diagnosed GBM, said Asaf Danziger, Novocures CEO. "The efficacy shown in EF-14 for GBM gives us hope that TTFields used in combination other cancer treatments may increase survival without significantly increasing side effects for a variety of solid tumors.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment centered on a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research center in Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Approved Indications

In the United States, Optune is intended as a treatment for adult patients (22 years of age or older) with histologically-confirmed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

In the United States, Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial glioblastoma following maximal debulking surgery and completion of radiation therapy together with concomitant standard of care chemotherapy.

In the United States, for the treatment of recurrent GBM, Optune is indicated following histologically-or radiologically-confirmed recurrence in the supratentorial region of the brain after receiving chemotherapy. The device is intended to be used as a monotherapy, and is intended as an alternative to standard medical therapy for GBM after surgical and radiation options have been exhausted.

In the European Union, Optune is intended for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed GBM, after surgery and radiotherapy with adjuvant temozolomide, concomitant to maintenance temozolomide. The treatment is intended for adult patients, 18 years of age or older, and should be started more than 4 weeks after surgery and radiation therapy with adjuvant temozolomide. Treatment may be given together with maintenance temozolomide and after maintenance temozolomide is stopped.

In the European Union, Optune is also intended for the treatment of patients with recurrent GBM who have progressed after surgery, radiotherapy and temozolomide treatment for their primary disease. The treatment is intended for adult patients, 18 years of age or older, and should be started more than 4 weeks after the latest surgery, radiation therapy or chemotherapy.

In Japan, Optune (NovoTTF-100A) is approved in the treatment of adult patients with supra-tentorial glioblastoma (GBM) and is used following maximal safe surgical resection and radiation therapy.

Patients should only use Optune under the supervision of a physician properly trained in use of the device. Full prescribing information is available at www.optune.com/safety or by calling toll free 1-855-281-9301 in the US or by email at supportEMEA@novocure.com in the European Union.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Do not use Optune if you have an active implanted medical device, a skull defect (such as, missing bone with no replacement), or bullet fragments. Use of Optune together with implanted electronic devices has not been tested and may theoretically lead to malfunctioning of the implanted device. Use of Optune together with skull defects or bullet fragments has not been tested and may possibly lead to tissue damage or render Optune ineffective.

Do not use Optune if you are known to be sensitive to conductive hydrogels. In this case, skin contact with the gel used with Optune may commonly cause increased redness and itching, and rarely may even lead to severe allergic reactions such as shock and respiratory failure.

Warnings and Precautions: Use Optune only after receiving training from qualified personnel, such as your doctor, a nurse, or other medical personnel who have completed a training course given by Novocure (the device manufacturer).

Do not use Optune if you are pregnant, you think you might be pregnant or are trying to get pregnant. It is not known if Optune is safe or effective in these populations.

The most common (=10%) adverse events involving Optune in combination with temozolomide were low blood platelet count, nausea, constipation, vomiting, fatigue, scalp irritation from device use, headache, convulsions, and depression.

The most common (=10%) adverse events seen when using Optune alone were scalp irritation from device use and headache.

The following adverse reactions were considered related to Optune when using the device alone: scalp irritation from device use, headache, malaise, muscle twitching, fall and skin ulcer.

All servicing procedures must be performed by qualified and trained personnel.

Do not use any parts that do not come with the Optune Treatment Kit, or that were not sent to you by the device manufacturer or given to you by your doctor.

Do not wet the device or transducer arrays.

If you have an underlying serious skin condition on the scalp, discuss with your doctor whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with Optune treatment.

Please see http://www.optune.com/safety to see the Optune Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information regarding the devices indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu NovoCure Limited

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.11.16
NovoCure Ltd. Fell 29.7% in October -- but Why? (EN, MotleyFool)
02.11.16
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Tandem Diabetes Drops Following Weak Q3 Results; Novocure Shares Spike Higher (EN, Benzinga earnings)
28.07.16
Why Novocure Ltd Is Plunging Today (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NovoCure NewsRSS Feed
NovoCure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NovoCure Limited

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NovoCure Limited nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NovoCure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NovoCure News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Lieber investieren als stehlen - Edelmetall zur Depotbeimischung nutzen
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 3. bis 9. April 2017
UBS: Deutsche Post AG: An 2015er-Unterstützung nach oben abgeprallt
Ölpreise reagieren auf mögliche Verlängerung der OPEC-Kürzungen
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: Börsenerfolg! - Aber wie? - Am 7. April von 9:30 - 11:00 Uhr in Stuttgart erfahren!
DZ BANK  DAX: Trotz überkaufter Lage noch keine Abgabebereitschaft
Kurshalbierung in zwei Tagen: Aurelius im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur NovoCure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

NovoCure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rasantes Wachstum: Diese Anlage-Region hängt Deutschland und die USA ab
Dieser weit verbreitete Irrglaube kostet Anleger ein Vermögen, sagt eine Expertin
Morgan Stanley warnt mit dieser Grafik vor einer neuen Finanzblase
Ein Fehler bei Whatsapp kostete einen Investmentbanker 37.000 Euro
Ein Münchner Ökonom hat ausgerechnet, wie viel Geld Uni-Absolventen im Leben verdienen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leichter -- Tesla: Hat sich Elon Musk zu viel vorgenommen? -- Kaufempfehlung treibt RWE-Aktie auf Mehrmonatshoch -- Nemetschek, Danone im Fokus

VW-Aufsichtsratschef: Interne Ermittlungen zum Abgasskandal über 2017 hinaus. Lego entlässt 176 Mitarbeiter in seinen Fabriken. Nemetschek-Aktien gewinnen nach Ausblick neue Kraft. AURELIUS-Aktie kurzzeitig wieder auf Talfahrt. Überholt Jeff Bezos bald Bill Gates als reichsten Menschen der Welt? Börsianer schrauben Erwartungen für EZB-Zinserhöhung herunter. METRO bestellt Vorstände für künftigen Lebensmittelhändler. BlackBerry reduziert Verluste.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Tops und Flops So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2017
Tops und Flops So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2017
Die besten Länder für Investoren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt

1. Quartal 2017
So performten die Tec-DAX-Unternehmen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen zehn Städten rentiert sich der Immobilenkauf
Immobilienblase?
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
Mit diesen Studiengängen findet man garantiert einen gut bezahlten Job
Welche Studiengänge machen sich bezahlt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der bayerische Handelsverband rechnet mit einem deutlichen Anstieg der Lebensmittelverkäufe über das Internet. Wäre das auch was für Sie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
BMW AG519000
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
CommerzbankCBK100
adidas AGA1EWWW
AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaAA0JK2A
Infineon Technologies AG623100