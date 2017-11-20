Comcast and NBC today announced Xfinity X1 customers will be able to use
their voice remote to cast votes for their favorite artist on four-time
Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice, directly
on the TV. Available today on X1 as the live shows begin, the
collaboration marks a first for the industry by giving viewers a new way
to vote for their favorite artists in real time right from the TV
they are watching it on.
"We look forward to amplifying the excitement of the live shows even
more by giving fans of watching The Voice on X1 a new way to
interact with the show this season, said Daniel Spinosa, Vice
President, Entertainment Services for Comcast Cable. "We believe X1
offers customers the best in-home entertainment experience, and this is
another great example of how we are partnering with networks to leverage
the platform to create new interactive experiences.
"The Voice has always been a show that leverages the digital
space, and each season we continue to innovate on ways to engage fans
across platforms, said Rob Hayes, Executive Vice President, Digital at
NBC Entertainment. "The X1 partnership, which gives audiences a seamless
interactive viewing experience, is a natural extension of The Voices
brand as one of the most social shows on television.
Xfinity X1 is currently the only partner of NBCs The Voice to
offer a voting option on the TV. Using their X1 voice remote, fans
watching The Voice on X1 can access their on-screen ballot by
saying, "Vote for The Voice, or by pressing the info button on
the remote. A panel on the right side of the TV screen will appear that
categorizes the artists by team, enabling users to quickly and easily
browse and vote for their favorite performers. Viewers can cast one vote
per artist on the X1 platform during the live broadcast and up until one
hour after its conclusion.
Comcast collaborates with programmers, studios and digital networks to
continue to evolve and expand entertainment experiences on the TV and
across devices. These partnerships leverage X1s industry-leading
technology and voice remote to create one-of-a-kind experiences for
customers around popular programming and events including the Olympics,
fantasy
football, and feature
films. They also enable content partners to explore new ways to go
to market with their programming and to introduce fresh, interactive
experiences to new and existing viewers.
