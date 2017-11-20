20.11.2017 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Comcast Customers Can Now Vote During NBCs The Voice with Their Xfinity X1 Remote

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Comcast and NBC today announced Xfinity X1 customers will be able to use their voice remote to cast votes for their favorite artist on four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice, directly on the TV. Available today on X1 as the live shows begin, the collaboration marks a first for the industry by giving viewers a new way to vote for their favorite artists  in real time  right from the TV they are watching it on.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005715/en/

To vote on X1, tune in to The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. (Photo: Business Wire)

To vote on X1, tune in to The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We look forward to amplifying the excitement of the live shows even more by giving fans of watching The Voice on X1 a new way to interact with the show this season, said Daniel Spinosa, Vice President, Entertainment Services for Comcast Cable. "We believe X1 offers customers the best in-home entertainment experience, and this is another great example of how we are partnering with networks to leverage the platform to create new interactive experiences.

"The Voice has always been a show that leverages the digital space, and each season we continue to innovate on ways to engage fans across platforms, said Rob Hayes, Executive Vice President, Digital at NBC Entertainment. "The X1 partnership, which gives audiences a seamless interactive viewing experience, is a natural extension of The Voices brand as one of the most social shows on television.

Xfinity X1 is currently the only partner of NBCs The Voice to offer a voting option on the TV. Using their X1 voice remote, fans watching The Voice on X1 can access their on-screen ballot by saying, "Vote for The Voice, or by pressing the info button on the remote. A panel on the right side of the TV screen will appear that categorizes the artists by team, enabling users to quickly and easily browse and vote for their favorite performers. Viewers can cast one vote per artist on the X1 platform during the live broadcast and up until one hour after its conclusion.

Comcast collaborates with programmers, studios and digital networks to continue to evolve and expand entertainment experiences on the TV and across devices. These partnerships leverage X1s industry-leading technology and voice remote to create one-of-a-kind experiences for customers around popular programming and events including the Olympics, fantasy football, and feature films. They also enable content partners to explore new ways to go to market with their programming and to introduce fresh, interactive experiences to new and existing viewers.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nations largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17.11.17
These charts show how a Fox deal could suddenly make Comcast an international player (CNBC)
17.11.17
These charts show how a Fox deal could suddenly make Comcast an international player (CNBC)
17.11.17
These charts show how a Fox deal could suddenly make Comcast an international player (CNBC)
17.11.17
Murdoch talks with Comcast and Verizon spur media deal frenzy (Financial Times)
17.11.17
21st Century Fox: Auch Comcast, Verizon und Amazon an Übernahme interessiert? (Der Aktionär)
17.11.17
Comcast, Verizon and maybe Amazon want look at 21st Century Fox assets (USA Today)
17.11.17
Comcast has approached 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources tell CNBC (USA Today)
17.11.17
Comcast Said to Be in Talks to Buy 21st Century Fox Assets (New York Times)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Comcast News
RSS Feed
Comcast zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Comcast Corp. (Class A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
01.05.2017Comcast OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.04.2017Comcast OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.02.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.10.2017Comcast BuyPivotal Research Group
01.05.2017Comcast OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.04.2017Comcast OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
22.02.2017Comcast OverweightBarclays Capital
27.01.2017Comcast Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
21.12.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.07.2015Comcast HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2014Comcast HoldMaxim Group
30.10.2012Comcast neutralCredit Suisse Group
30.09.2008Comcast DowngradeOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Comcast Corp. (Class A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Comcast News

27.10.17Comcast verliert Abonnenten und wird eine konstante Dividende auszahlen
25.10.17Ausblick: Comcast stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
17.11.1721st Century Fox: Auch Comcast. Verizon und Amazon an Übernahme interessiert?
26.10.17Stocks to Watch: Apple. Comcast. Ford. Twitter. KKR. American Airlines. UPS. Celgene
03.11.17Why Comcast Investors Should Be Wary of Cord Cutting
17.11.17Murdoch talks with Comcast and Verizon spur media deal frenzy
17.11.17Comcast. Verizon and maybe Amazon want look at 21st Century Fox assets
26.10.17Comcast lost 125.000 video customers in the third quarter
26.10.17Comcast lost 125.000 video customers in the third quarter
26.10.17Comcast CEO Roberts Says We're Now a Broadband Company
Weitere Comcast News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Scheitern der Regierungsbildung in Deutschland lässt Goldpreis weitgehend kalt
UBS: The Walt Disney Company: Richtungsentscheidung naht
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 18. November bis 24. November 2017
Vontobel: Das Depot aufladen  mit Batterien: Mehrwert November/Dezember 2017
Die 23 Risikoklassen von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK  DAX: Unterstützungszone bleibt auf dem Prüfstand
HSBC: Evotec (Daily) - Auf der Suche nach dem Boden
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Comcast-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Comcast Peer Group News

14:07 UhrKey Words: Even Adidas watches Netflix
12:44 UhrNetflix the new king: Predators circle Murdoch in US consolidation frenzy
19.11.17ROUNDUP 2/ProSiebenSat.1-Chef Ebeling nimmt seinen Hut
17.11.17Why the AT&T. Time Warner deal can happen sooner than you think
17.11.17Americans Are Watching Netflix at Work and in the Bathroom
17.11.17Netflix May not be Able to Fire Kevin Spacey From House of Cards
17.11.17Murdoch talks with Comcast and Verizon spur media deal frenzy
17.11.17Netflix erhöht die Preise auch für Bestandskunden
17.11.1721st Century Fox: Auch Comcast. Verizon und Amazon an Übernahme interessiert?
17.11.17Comcast. Verizon and maybe Amazon want look at 21st Century Fox assets

News von

Nordrhein-Westfalen in der privaten Schuldenfalle
Der Irrsinn auf dem Kunstmarkt
Was Kinder wirklich glücklich macht
Fragen zum Geld? Rufen Sie an oder chatten Sie mit!
Softwareproblem verzögert Schlag gegen Steuerbetrüger

News von

Jamaika-Ticker +++ Chef der Wirtschaftsweisen: Blockade-Koalition wäre das Schlimmste
DAX: Neuen Impuls abwarten
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Jamaika-Aus bringt Dax nur kurz aus dem Tritt - VW-Aktie an Index-Spitze
Bitcoin: Zu viele Abspaltungen?

News von

Ehemaliger General-Motors-Manager erklärt, warum Tesla ein "Verlierer" ist und bald zugrunde geht
Warren Buffetts Privatpilot verrät: Diese simple Strategie hat den Star-Investor so erfolgreich gemacht
Apple kann seine Versprechen einfach nicht einhalten - der HomePod ist nur das neueste Beispiel dafür
"Völlig unrealistisch": Auto-Experte erklärt, warum Teslas neuer Elektro-Truck für Elon Musk zum Problem werden könnte
"Tesla ist hoffnungslos überbewertet": Warum VW, Daimler & Co. die besseren Zukunftswetten sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Größter Tesla-Bulle traut Tesla-Aktie 500 Dollar zu -- Bitcoin erstmals über 8.000 Dollar -- ProSiebenSat.1-Chef geht vorzeitig -- VW, Alibaba, Air Berlin im Fokus

Griechenland übertrifft angeblich selbst gesteckte Haushaltsziele. SLM Solutions-Aktie auf neuem Rekordhoch. Nordex-Aktie tiefrot: Angst vor weiterem Geschäftsabschwung belastet. Nach Rauswurf von Apple: Diese Aktien hat George Soros aktuell im Portfolio.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Aktienposition?
KW 46: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Neuer Platz Eins

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Bitcoins investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:59 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Größter Tesla-Bulle traut Tesla-Aktie 500 Dollar zu -- Bitcoin erstmals über 8.000 Dollar -- ProSiebenSat.1-Chef geht vorzeitig -- VW, Alibaba, Air Berlin im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:56 Uhr
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie legt zu: Rücktritt von Ebeling angekündigt
Sonstiges
17:49 Uhr
Darum weiten die Ölpreise ihre Verluste aus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
GAZPROM903276
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
GeelyA0CACX
Apple Inc.865985
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
BP plc (British Petrol)850517
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400