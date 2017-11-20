Comcast and NBC today announced Xfinity X1 customers will be able to use their voice remote to cast votes for their favorite artist on four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice, directly on the TV. Available today on X1 as the live shows begin, the collaboration marks a first for the industry by giving viewers a new way to vote for their favorite artists  in real time  right from the TV they are watching it on.

"We look forward to amplifying the excitement of the live shows even more by giving fans of watching The Voice on X1 a new way to interact with the show this season, said Daniel Spinosa, Vice President, Entertainment Services for Comcast Cable. "We believe X1 offers customers the best in-home entertainment experience, and this is another great example of how we are partnering with networks to leverage the platform to create new interactive experiences.

"The Voice has always been a show that leverages the digital space, and each season we continue to innovate on ways to engage fans across platforms, said Rob Hayes, Executive Vice President, Digital at NBC Entertainment. "The X1 partnership, which gives audiences a seamless interactive viewing experience, is a natural extension of The Voices brand as one of the most social shows on television.

Xfinity X1 is currently the only partner of NBCs The Voice to offer a voting option on the TV. Using their X1 voice remote, fans watching The Voice on X1 can access their on-screen ballot by saying, "Vote for The Voice, or by pressing the info button on the remote. A panel on the right side of the TV screen will appear that categorizes the artists by team, enabling users to quickly and easily browse and vote for their favorite performers. Viewers can cast one vote per artist on the X1 platform during the live broadcast and up until one hour after its conclusion.

Comcast collaborates with programmers, studios and digital networks to continue to evolve and expand entertainment experiences on the TV and across devices. These partnerships leverage X1s industry-leading technology and voice remote to create one-of-a-kind experiences for customers around popular programming and events including the Olympics, fantasy football, and feature films. They also enable content partners to explore new ways to go to market with their programming and to introduce fresh, interactive experiences to new and existing viewers.

