Convergys Reports Third Quarter Results

Convergys
Corporation (NYSE: CVG), a global leader in customer experience
outsourcing, today announced its financial results for the third quarter
of 2017.
Third Quarter Summary
-
Revenue of $688 million, down 7 percent as reported and on a constant
currency basis compared with prior year, including a 2 percent
contribution from the buw acquisition;
-
GAAP operating income of $48 million; adjusted operating income of $57
million;
-
GAAP net income of $35 million; adjusted net income of $42 million;
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million;
-
GAAP EPS of $0.35; adjusted EPS of $0.42;
-
Operating cash flow of $64 million; adjusted free cash flow of $48
million;
-
$31 million capital returned to shareholders via share repurchase and
dividend;
-
Confirming 2017 outlook with revenue and EPS at lower end of guidance
ranges based on continued softness in communications sector.
"We delivered stable sequential revenue and adjusted operating income of
$688 million and $57 million, respectively, compared with $687 million
and $58 million in the second quarter. We also experienced several
important new business wins in the third quarter, said Andrea Ayers,
President and CEO. "Year-over-year results came in as expected due to
significant volume fluctuations with our largest communications clients.
In a volatile environment, we are focusing on managing costs while
investing in digital and voice solutions to further penetrate
higher-growth industries and provide more value to our clients and
shareholders.
Ayers continued, "Based on our commitment to strong cash generation and
capital return, we paid a 10 cent per share dividend and repurchased $22
million of our stock.
Third Quarter Results
Revenue Revenue was $688 million, a decrease of 7 percent as
reported and on a constant currency basis, compared with $741 million in
the same period last year. Third-quarter revenue includes $13 million, a
2 percent inorganic contribution for the month of July from the buw
acquisition which closed in August 2016.
Operating Income GAAP operating income was $48 million, a 5
percent decrease compared with $51 million in the same period last year.
Excluding certain acquisition-related impacts discussed below, adjusted
operating income was $57 million, compared with $62 million in the same
period last year.
GAAP operating margin was 7.0 percent, up 20 basis points compared with
6.8 percent in the same period last year. Adjusted operating margin was
8.3 percent, down 10 basis points compared with 8.4 percent in the same
period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA was $83 million, compared with
$90 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA excludes
certain acquisition-related and other impacts discussed below.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0 percent, down 10 basis points compared
with 12.1 percent in the same period last year.
Net Income GAAP net income was $35 million, or $0.35 per
diluted share, compared with income from continuing operations of $38
million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Excluding certain acquisition-related and other impacts discussed below,
adjusted net income was $42 million, or $0.42 per diluted share,
compared with income from continuing operations of $48 million, or $0.46
per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Share Repurchase Convergys repurchased 0.9 million shares in
the third quarter at a cost of $22 million. At September 30, 2017, the
remaining authorization to purchase outstanding shares was $77 million.
Quarterly Dividend Convergys paid a $0.10 per share quarterly
dividend in October to holders of record at the close of business on
September 22, 2017. The Company scheduled the next dividend payment of
$0.10 per share on January 5, 2018, to shareholders of record at the
close of business on December 22, 2017.
Cash Flow Operating cash flow was $64 million, compared with
$81 million in the same period last year. Adjusted free cash flow was
$48 million, compared with $54 million in the same period last year.
Net Debt At September 30, 2017, cash and short-term investments
were $181 million, debt maturing in one year was $1 million, and
long-term debt was $279 million. Net debt totaled $99 million at
September 30, 2017, compared with $115 million at June 30, 2017, and
$159 million at the end of the third quarter last year.
Acquisition-related and Other Impacts GAAP third-quarter 2017
results include acquisition-related impacts consisting of $7 million
amortization expense for acquired intangible assets, $1 million
depreciation expense related to the fair value write-up of acquired
property and equipment, $1 million integration expenses, and a $2
million non-cash pension settlement charge classified in other expense.
Prior year third-quarter 2016 GAAP results included $7 million
amortization expense for acquired intangible assets, and $2 million
depreciation expense related to the fair value write-up of acquired
property and equipment, $2 million expense related to the buw
transaction, $1 million integration costs, and $1 million of tax expense
related to cash repatriation activities.
Reconciliation tables of GAAP to non-GAAP results are attached.
2017 Business Outlook
Convergys is confirming full-year expectations with revenue and EPS at
the lower end of previously provided guidance ranges as follows:
-
Constant currency revenue change to approximate negative 4 percent;
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin to approximate 12.6 percent;
-
Adjusted effective tax rate to approximate 20 percent;
-
Diluted shares outstanding to approximate 100 million reflecting
shares repurchased through the third quarter;
-
Adjusted EPS growth to approximate 1 percent;
-
Adjusted free cash flow to approximate adjusted net income.
The Company also now expects slight improvement in fourth-quarter
results compared with third-quarter results.
This guidance does not include severance charges in the first quarter
related to discrete actions to streamline the business,
acquisition-related impacts such as integration costs, transaction
costs, intangible amortization and depreciation related to the fair
value write-up of acquired property and equipment, as well as impacts
from future currency movements, non-cash pension settlement charges, or
any future share repurchase activities. Adjusted effective tax rate
reflects the Companys expectations for the effective tax rate,
excluding the tax impact of items discussed above, tax expense
associated with cash repatriation and significant discrete tax
adjustments.
The Company believes quantitative reconciliations of the outlook to GAAP
measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the
forward-looking nature of the acquisition-related adjustments and future
currency movements, and their inherent variability; therefore, the
Company does not present guidance on a GAAP basis. For the same reason,
Convergys is unable to address the probable significance of the
unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the
Companys GAAP results.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure and "Safe Harbor" Note
This news release contains statements, estimates, or projections that
constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal
securities laws. Forward looking statements may be identified by words
such as "will," "expect," "estimate," "think," "forecast," "guidance,
"outlook," "plan," "lead," "project" or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.
These risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the loss of a
significant client or significant business from a client; (ii) the
future financial performance or outsourcing trends of our largest
clients and the major industries that we serve, including continued
volatility in volumes with our largest communications clients; (iii)
contractual provisions that may limit our profitability or enable our
clients to reduce or terminate services; (iv) our failure to
successfully acquire and integrate businesses; (v) our inability to
protect proprietary or personally identifiable data against unauthorized
access or unintended release; (vi) the effects of complying with
jurisdiction-specific data privacy requirements, including increased
expenses, operational and contractual changes, and diversion of
resources; (vii) our inability to maintain and upgrade our technology
and network equipment in a timely and cost effective manner; (viii)
business and political risks related to our global operations, including
ongoing political developments in the Philippines, uncertainty regarding
the impact of Britains vote to leave the European Union (Brexit) or
other similar actions by European Union member states, and economic
weakness and operational disruption as a result of natural events,
political unrest, war, terrorist attacks or other civil disruption; (ix)
the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; (x) the
failure to meet expectations regarding our future tax liabilities,
changes in tax laws or regulations that increase our future tax
liabilities or the unfavorable resolution of tax contingencies; (xi)
adverse effects of regulatory requirements or changes thereto,
investigative and legal actions, and other commitments and
contingencies; (xii) costs associated with conversions of our
convertible debentures that may occur from time to time; and (xiii)
those factors contained in our periodic reports filed with the SEC,
including in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report
on Form 10-K. The forward-looking information in this document is given
as of the date of the particular statement and we assume no duty to
update this information. Our filings and other important information are
also available on the investor relations page of our web site at www.convergys.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the
Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G; pursuant to the
requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of these non-GAAP
measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached
financial tables. To assess the underlying operational performance of
the continuing operations of the business for the quarter and to have a
basis to compare underlying operating results to prior and future
periods, management uses operating income, net income, and diluted
earnings per share metrics excluding certain non-operational or
restructuring-related activities.
These items are relevant in evaluating the overall performance of the
business. Limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures
include that these measures do not include all of the amounts associated
with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Management
compensates for these limitations by using the non-GAAP measures,
operating income, net income , and diluted earnings per share, in each
case excluding the items above, and constant currency revenue growth, as
well as the GAAP measures, operating income, net income, diluted
earnings per share and revenue growth, in its evaluation of performance.
The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure constant currency
revenue growth because management uses this measure to assess underlying
revenue trends by providing revenue growth between periods on a
consistent basis. Constant currency revenue growth is determined by
using the comparable prior year periods currency exchange rates to
translate current period revenue from local currencies. The Company
presents the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
because management uses these measures to monitor and evaluate the
performance of the business and believes the presentation of these
measures will enhance investors' ability to analyze trends in the
business and evaluate the Company's underlying performance relative to
other companies in the industry.
Management uses the non-GAAP metrics free cash flow and adjusted free
cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Convergys'
management believes that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are
useful to investors because they present the operating cash flow of the
Company, excluding the capital that is spent to continue and improve
business operations, such as investment in the Company's existing
business. Further, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide an
indication of the ongoing cash that is available for debt repayment,
returning capital to shareholders and other opportunities. Management
also believes the presentation of these measures enhances investors'
ability to analyze trends in the business and evaluate the Company's
underlying performance relative to other companies in the industry.
Limitations associated with the use of free cash flow and adjusted free
cash flow include that they do not represent the residual cash flow
available for discretionary expenditures as they do not incorporate
certain cash payments including payments made on capital lease
obligations or cash payments for business acquisitions. Management
compensates for these limitations by utilizing the non-GAAP measures,
free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, and the GAAP measure, cash
flow from operating activities, in its evaluation of performance.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental in nature and
should not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more
important than comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial
information that we provide may be different from that provided by our
competitors or other companies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
%
|
|
September 30,
|
|
%
|
(Amounts in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
Change
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communications
|
|
$323.1
|
|
$377.9
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
|
$972.9
|
|
$1,091.6
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
Technology
|
|
141.5
|
|
154.3
|
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
431.0
|
|
472.5
|
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
Financial Services
|
|
54.6
|
|
51.8
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
181.3
|
|
157.6
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
Other
|
|
169.1
|
|
157.2
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
517.6
|
|
433.9
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
$688.3
|
|
$741.2
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
$2,102.8
|
|
$2,155.6
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
Costs and Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of providing services and products sold
|
|
428.1
|
|
479.8
|
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
|
1,305.1
|
|
1,365.3
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
175.5
|
|
170.5
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
527.1
|
|
511.1
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Depreciation
|
|
26.2
|
|
30.3
|
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
|
80.6
|
|
93.3
|
|
|
(14
|
)%
|
Amortization
|
|
7.2
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
21.7
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
2.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
NM
|
|
19.1
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
NM
|
Transaction and integration costs
|
|
0.8
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
(70
|
)%
|
|
3.4
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
(32
|
)%
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
640.2
|
|
690.6
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
1,957.0
|
|
1,998.3
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
Operating Income
|
|
48.1
|
|
50.6
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
145.8
|
|
157.3
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
NM
|
Interest expense
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(14.0
|
)
|
(13.6
|
)
|
|
3
|
%
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
|
42.0
|
|
44.8
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
133.0
|
|
140.5
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
7.2
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
20.5
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax
|
|
34.8
|
|
37.7
|
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
112.5
|
|
115.5
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Net Income
|
|
$34.8
|
|
$47.7
|
|
|
(27
|
)%
|
|
$112.5
|
|
$125.5
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
Basic Earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
$0.38
|
|
$0.39
|
|
|
|
|
$1.20
|
|
$1.20
|
|
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$0.38
|
|
$0.50
|
|
|
|
|
$1.20
|
|
$1.31
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing Operations
|
|
$0.35
|
|
$0.36
|
|
|
|
|
$1.12
|
|
$1.11
|
|
|
|
Discontinued Operations
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|
|
$0.35
|
|
$0.46
|
|
|
|
|
$1.12
|
|
$1.21
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
92.8
|
|
95.6
|
|
|
|
|
93.6
|
|
96.1
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
99.8
|
|
103.1
|
|
|
|
|
100.7
|
|
103.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Price Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
$26.08
|
|
$30.92
|
|
|
|
|
$26.60
|
|
$30.92
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
$22.91
|
|
$24.78
|
|
|
|
|
$20.15
|
|
$22.53
|
|
|
|
Close
|
|
$25.89
|
|
$30.42
|
|
|
|
|
$25.89
|
|
$30.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue Growth to non-GAAP Constant
Currency Revenue Growth
|
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
$688.3
|
|
|
$741.2
|
|
Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
(7.0
|
)%
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
Foreign exchange impact (a)
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Constant currency revenue growth (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
(7.4
|
)%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations to non-GAAP
EPS from Continuing Operations
|
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
%
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Change
|
Operating Income as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$48.1
|
|
|
$50.6
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
Operating Margin
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
Depreciation of property & equipment write-up (b)
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (c)
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
Transaction related expenses (d)
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
Integration related expenses (e)
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
Total Charges
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$56.9
|
|
|
$62.4
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
Income before Income Tax as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$42.0
|
|
|
$44.8
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
Total operating charges from above
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
Pension settlement charge (f)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$52.8
|
|
|
$56.6
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax, as reported under
U.S. GAAP
|
|
$34.8
|
|
|
$37.7
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
Total operating charges from above
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
Income tax impact from total operating charges
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
Pension settlement charge (f)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact from pension settlement charge
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Tax provision related to unremitted non-U.S. earnings (g)
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax(a non-GAAP
measure)
|
|
$41.9
|
|
|
$47.8
|
|
(12
|
)%
|
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$0.35
|
|
|
$0.36
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Net impact of total charges included in Continuing Operations
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (a non-GAAP
measure)
|
|
$0.42
|
|
|
$0.46
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Changes in currency exchange rates resulted in increased revenues in
the current quarter primarily due to the weakening U.S. dollar relative
to the euro.
(b) During the third quarter of 2017 and 2016, the Company recorded $0.8
and $2.0, respectively, of depreciation expense resulting from the fair
value write-up of property and equipment acquired from Stream and buw.
(c) During the third quarter of 2017 and 2016, the Company recorded
amortization expense of $7.2 and $7.1, respectively, related to acquired
intangible assets.
(d) During the third quarter of 2016, the Company recorded $1.9 of
expense associated with the acquisition of buw, related to fees paid for
third-party consulting services.
(e) During the third quarter of 2017 and 2016, the Company recorded $0.8
of acquisition integration expenses, primarily related to third-party
consulting services and severance.
(f) During the third quarter of 2017, the Company recorded pension plan
settlement charges of $2.0, due to a high level of lump-sum payouts.
(g) During the third quarter 2016, the Company recognized tax expense of
$1.3 associated with the repatriation of certain foreign earnings in
conjunction with the Company's acquisition of buw.
Management uses constant currency revenue growth to assess underlying
revenue trends by providing revenue growth between periods on a
consistent basis. Constant currency revenue growth is determined by
using the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates to
translate current period revenue from local currencies. Management uses
operating income, income from continuing operations, net of tax and
earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the above items
to assess the underlying operational performance of the continuing
operations of the business for the year and to have a basis to compare
underlying operating results to prior and future periods. These charges
and credits are relevant in evaluating the overall performance of the
business.
Limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures include
that these measures do not include all of the amounts associated with
our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Management
compensates for these limitations by using the non-GAAP measures,
constant currency revenue growth, operating income, income from
continuing operations, net of tax and diluted earnings per share
excluding the charges, and the GAAP measures, revenue growth, operating
income, income from continuing operations, net of tax and diluted
earnings per share, in its evaluation of performance.
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue Growth to non-GAAP Constant
Currency Revenue Growth
|
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
Revenue
|
|
$2,102.8
|
|
|
$2,155.6
|
|
Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Foreign exchange impact (a)
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Constant currency revenue growth (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
(1.9
|
)%
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations to non-GAAP
EPS from Continuing Operations
|
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
%
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Change
|
Operating Income as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$145.8
|
|
|
$157.3
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Operating Margin
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
Depreciation of property & equipment write-up (b)
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (c)
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
|
Company-wide restructuring (d)
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction related expenses (e)
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
Integration related expenses (f)
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
Total Charges
|
|
40.5
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$186.3
|
|
|
$190.7
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
Income before Income Tax as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$133.0
|
|
|
$140.5
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
Total operating charges from above
|
|
40.5
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
Pension settlement charge (g)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$175.5
|
|
|
$173.9
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax, as reported under
U.S. GAAP
|
|
$112.5
|
|
|
$115.5
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Total operating charges from above
|
|
40.5
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact from total operating charges
|
|
(14.2
|
)
|
|
(9.1
|
)
|
|
|
Pension settlement charge (g)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax impact from pension settlement charge
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax provision (benefit) related to unremitted non-U.S. earnings (h)
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax (a
non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$140.0
|
|
|
$141.1
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
$1.12
|
|
|
$1.11
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Net impact of total charges included in Continuing Operations
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (a non-GAAP
measure)
|
|
$1.39
|
|
|
$1.36
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Changes in currency exchange rates resulted in reduced revenues in
the current year primarily due to the strengthening U.S. dollar relative
to the British pound.
(b) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, the
Company recorded $2.6 and $7.5, respectively, of depreciation expense
resulting from the fair value write-up of property and equipment
acquired from Stream and buw.
(c) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, the
Company recorded amortization expense of $21.7 and $20.9, respectively,
related to acquired intangible assets.
(d) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company
recorded restructuring charges of $12.8, associated with a company-wide
initiative to reduce headcount and better align the Company's resources,
principally for corporate functions.
(e) During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the Company
recorded $3.1 of expense associated with the acquisition of buw, related
to fees paid for third-party consulting services.
(f) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, the
Company recorded $3.4 and $1.9, respectively, of integration expenses
associated with Convergys' integration of the acquired Stream and buw
operations. These expenses were primarily related to third-party
consulting services and severance expense.
(g) During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company
recorded pension plan settlement charges of $2.0, due to a high level of
lump-sum payouts.
(h) During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the Company
recognized tax expense of $1.3 associated with the repatriation of
certain foreign earnings in conjunction with the Company's acquisition
of buw.
Management uses constant currency revenue growth to assess underlying
revenue trends by providing revenue growth between periods on a
consistent basis. Constant currency revenue growth is determined by
using the comparable prior year period's currency exchange rates to
translate current period revenue from local currencies. Management uses
operating income, income from continuing operations, net of tax and
earnings per share from continuing operations excluding the above items
to assess the underlying operational performance of the continuing
operations of the business for the year and to have a basis to compare
underlying operating results to prior and future periods. These charges
and credits are relevant in evaluating the overall performance of the
business.
Limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures include
that these measures do not include all of the amounts associated with
our results as determined in accordance with GAAP. Management
compensates for these limitations by using the non-GAAP measures,
constant currency revenue growth, operating income, income from
continuing operations, net of tax and diluted earnings per share
excluding the charges, and the GAAP measures, revenue growth, operating
income, income from continuing operations, net of tax and diluted
earnings per share, in its evaluation of performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
%
|
|
|
September 30,
|
%
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Change
|
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Change
|
Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax
|
|
|
$34.8
|
|
$37.7
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
|
$112.5
|
|
$115.5
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
37.4
|
|
(11
|
)%
|
|
|
102.3
|
|
114.2
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
4.6
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
13.6
|
|
3
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
7.1
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
25.0
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
|
$79.9
|
|
$86.8
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
|
$249.3
|
|
$268.3
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Company-wide restructuring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Transaction related expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
Integration related expenses
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
1.9
|
|
79
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
|
$82.7
|
|
$89.5
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
|
$267.5
|
|
$273.3
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA because management uses these measures to monitor and evaluate
the performance of the business and believes the presentation of these
measures enhances the investors' ability to analyze trends in the
business and evaluate the Company's underlying performance relative to
other companies in the industry.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a
substitute for income from continuing operations, net of tax or other
income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our
presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled
measures used by other companies. Management uses both these non-GAAP
measures and the GAAP measure, income from continuing operations, net of
tax, in evaluation of its underlying performance. These non-GAAP
measures should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be
considered in isolation or be construed as being more important than
comparable GAAP measures.
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
At September 30, 2017
|
|
At December 31, 2016
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$167.8
|
|
$138.8
|
Short-term investments
|
13.0
|
|
12.4
|
Receivables, net of allowances
|
555.8
|
|
555.0
|
Other current assets
|
82.4
|
|
78.6
|
Property and equipment, net
|
270.4
|
|
304.1
|
Other assets
|
1,298.0
|
|
1,282.9
|
Total Asset
|
$2,387.4
|
|
$2,371.8
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Debt and capital lease obligations maturing within one year
|
$0.9
|
|
$1.8
|
Other current liabilities
|
314.1
|
|
345.8
|
Other liabilities
|
353.4
|
|
350.0
|
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations
|
279.2
|
|
297.0
|
Convertible debentures conversion feature
|
59.9
|
|
61.3
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,379.9
|
|
1,315.9
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$2,387.4
|
|
$2,371.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$63.7
|
|
$80.5
|
|
|
$186.1
|
|
$236.8
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(17.0
|
)
|
(29.3
|
)
|
|
(44.9
|
)
|
(63.6
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$46.7
|
|
$51.2
|
|
|
$141.2
|
|
$173.2
|
|
Acquisition - cash paid for transaction and integration related
expenses (a)
|
|
1.2
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
5.7
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)
|
|
$47.9
|
|
$54.1
|
|
|
$145.2
|
|
$178.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Payments associated with investment activity for acquisition related
items.
Management uses free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to assess the
financial performance of the Company. Convergys' Management believes
that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors
because they present the operating cash flow of the Company, excluding
capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations, such
as investment in the Companys existing businesses. Further, free cash
flow and adjusted free cash flow provide an indication of the ongoing
cash that is available for debt repayment, returning capital to
shareholders and other investment opportunities. Management also
believes the presentation of these measures will enhance the investors'
ability to analyze trends in the business and evaluate the Company's
underlying performance relative to other companies in the industry.
Limitations associated with the use of free cash flow and adjusted free
cash flow include that they do not represent the residual cash flow
available for discretionary expenditures as they do not incorporate
certain cash payments, including payments made on capital lease
obligations or cash payments for business acquisitions. Management
compensates for these limitations by using both the non-GAAP measures,
free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, and the GAAP measure, cash
from operating activities, in its evaluation of performance. These
non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental in nature and should
not be considered in isolation or be construed as being more important
than comparable GAAP measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERGYS CORPORATION
|
Summarized Statement of Cash Flow
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$63.7
|
|
$80.5
|
|
|
$186.1
|
|
$236.8
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(17.0
|
)
|
(159.2
|
)
|
|
(44.2
|
)
|
(194.3
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(41.6
|
)
|
(34.9
|
)
|
|
(112.9
|
)
|
(118.1
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
|
$5.1
|
|
($113.6
|
)
|
|
$29.0
|
|
($75.6
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006496/en/