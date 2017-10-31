COPT Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE:OFC)
announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 of
its common shares of beneficial interest, at a price to the public of
$31.00 per share. Subject to certain conditions, the Forward Purchaser
(as described below) (or its affiliate) is expected to borrow, and sell
to the underwriters, 8,000,000 of the Companys common shares at the
close of the offering (assuming no exercise of the underwriters option
to purchase additional shares) in connection with the forward sale
agreement described below. The Company will issue and sell shares to the
underwriters to the extent that the Forward Purchaser (or its affiliate)
does not borrow and sell such number of shares. In connection with this
offering, the underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to
an additional 1,200,000 of the Companys common shares.
Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are acting as
joint book-running managers for the offering.
In connection with the offering, COPT has entered into a forward sale
agreement with an affiliate of Wells Fargo Securities (the "Forward
Purchaser), under which COPT has agreed to sell to the Forward
Purchaser the same number of its common shares as are sold by an
affiliate of the Forward Purchaser to the underwriters for sale in the
underwritten public offering (subject to certain adjustments and to
COPTs right, in certain circumstances, to elect cash settlement or net
share settlement of the forward sale agreement).
To the extent that the underwriters exercise their option to purchase
additional shares, the Company may elect to enter into an additional
forward sale agreement or to issue and sell such shares directly to the
underwriters.
Settlement of the forward sale agreement will occur on one or more dates
no later than approximately 18 months after the date of the prospectus
supplement relating to the offering. Upon any physical settlement of the
forward sale agreement, the Company will issue and deliver to the
Forward Purchaser common shares in exchange for cash proceeds per share
equal to the offer price to the public, which will be $31.00, less
underwriting discounts and commissions and subject to certain
adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement. The Company may,
in certain circumstances, elect cash or net share settlement for all or
a portion of its obligations under the forward sale agreement.
The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common
shares sold by the Forward Purchaser (or its affiliate) to the
underwriters. The Company intends to use any net proceeds that it
receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreement described above
or upon any issuance and sale to the underwriters of the Companys
common shares in the offering to fund development of the buildings that
it plans to develop over the next 18 months and/or for general corporate
purposes.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation
of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The
offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
related base prospectus.
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement and prospectus filed by COPT with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. To obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and related
base prospectus for this offering, please contact Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue,
New York, NY 10152 at (800) 326-5987 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com,
BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com
or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (866)
803-9204.
Company Information
COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, develops and selectively
acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the
United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged
in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related
activities servicing priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The
Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select
urban/urban-like submarkets within its regional footprint with durable
Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office
Properties). As of September 30, 2017, the Company derived 87% of core
portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its
Regional Office Properties. As of September 30, 2017 and including six
buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core
portfolio of 153 office properties encompassed 16.7 million square feet
and was 95.1% leased. As of the same date, the Company also owned one
wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys
current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can
be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should,
"could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other
comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are inherently
subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot
predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even
anticipate.
Accordingly, the Company can give no assurance that
these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved.
Future
events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in
the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and
projections include, but are not limited to:
-
general economic and business conditions, which will, among other
things, affect office property and data center demand and rents,
tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and
property values;
-
adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other
things, increased competition with other companies;
-
governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated
with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary
reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues,
non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional
space by the Company's strategic customers;
-
the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;
-
risks of real estate acquisition and development activities,
including, among other things, risks that development projects may not
be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay
rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than
anticipated;
-
risks of investing through joint venture structures, including
risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their
financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are
inconsistent with the Companys objectives;
-
changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market
economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of
which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;
-
the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under
Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and
partnerships;
-
the Company's ability to achieve projected results;
-
the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares; and
-
environmental requirements.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any
forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2016.
