COPT Closes Offering of Common Shares

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC)
has closed a public offering of 9,200,000 of its common shares, at a
price to the public of $31.00 per share. The public offering included
1,200,000 common shares sold pursuant to an option granted to the
underwriters to purchase additional shares that was exercised prior to
closing.
Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, and J.P. Morgan acted as
joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays and Citigroup
acted as senior co-managers and BTIG, Capital One Securities, KeyBanc
Capital Markets and PNC Capital Markets LLC acted as co-managers for the
offering.
In connection with the offering, the Company entered into forward sale
agreements with Wells Fargo Bank (the "Forward Purchaser"), with respect
to an aggregate of 9,200,000 common shares covered by the offering. As
contemplated by the forward sale agreements and the underwriting
agreement, Wells Fargo Securities borrowed common shares from third
parties and sold 9,200,000 of COPT's common shares to the underwriters.
Pursuant to the terms of the forward sale agreements, and subject to the
Companys right to elect cash or net share settlement under the forward
sale agreements, COPT intends to issue and sell, upon physical
settlement of such forward sale agreements, 9,200,000 common shares to
the Forward Purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to
the applicable forward sale price, which will initially be $31.00 per
share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and subject to
certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements. The
Company expects to physically settle the forward sale agreements in
full, which settlement or settlements will occur by April 30, 2019.
The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the 9,200,000
common shares in the offering. The Company intends to contribute,
directly and indirectly, the net proceeds from any settlement of the
forward sale agreements to its operating partnership, Corporate Office
Properties, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), in exchange for an
equivalent number of newly issued common units of limited partnership
interests in the Operating Partnership. The Operating Partnership is
expected to use any net proceeds to fund development of the buildings
that it plans to develop over the next 18 months and/or for general
corporate purposes.
The shares were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement filed by COPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus. The final prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the
SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus
related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue,
New York, NY 10152 at (800) 326-5987 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com,
BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com
or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (866)
803-9204.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be
any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
Company Information
COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, develops and selectively
acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the
United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged
in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related
activities servicing priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The
Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select
urban/urban-like submarkets within its regional footprint with durable
Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office
Properties). As of September 30, 2017, the Company derived 87% of core
portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its
Regional Office Properties. As of September 30, 2017 and including six
buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core
portfolio of 153 office properties encompassed 16.7 million square feet
and was 95.1% leased. As of the same date, the Company also owned one
wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys
current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can
be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should,
"could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other
comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are inherently
subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot
predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even
anticipate.
Accordingly, the Company can give no assurance that
these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved.
Future
events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in
the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and
projections include, but are not limited to:
-
general economic and business conditions, which will, among other
things, affect office property and data center demand and rents,
tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and
property values;
-
adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other
things, increased competition with other companies;
-
governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated
with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary
reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues,
non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional
space by the Company's strategic customers;
-
the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;
-
risks of real estate acquisition and development activities,
including, among other things, risks that development projects may not
be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay
rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than
anticipated;
-
risks of investing through joint venture structures, including
risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their
financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are
inconsistent with the Companys objectives;
-
changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market
economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of
which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;
-
the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under
Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and
partnerships;
-
the Company's ability to achieve projected results;
-
the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares; and
-
environmental requirements.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any
forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2016.
