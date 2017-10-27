Corindus to Feature CorPath® GRX System at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2017 Conference

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American:CVRS), a leading
developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it will
be participating in the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT)
2017 Conference to be held October 29 November 2 in Denver, CO.
Robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) will be
featured throughout the conference, including in the exhibit hall,
presentations, and during a breakfast symposium.
TCT attendees are invited to register for the educational breakfast
symposium entitled "Optimizing Care with CorPath GRX Robotics and Radial
Access" sponsored by Corindus on Tuesday, October 31 from 7:00 8:00
a.m. The symposium, chaired by Sunil V. Rao, M.D., FSCAI of Duke
University Medical Center and featuring faculty from leading
cardiovascular institutions, will focus on the benefits of radial access
combined with robotic assistance for PCI.
Dr. Rao stated, "I am pleased to chair this program that brings together
an esteemed faculty of robotic interventionalists with experience
building successful robotic programs. I look forward to discussing the
impact of integrating robotics with a radial first approach to benefit
patients, operators, and hospitals."
The symposium will feature the following topics:
-
"Incorporating Robotics & Radial into Current Practice" with Sunil V.
Rao, M.D.
-
"Complex Radial Robotic PCI: A Taped Case" with Paul T. Campbell, M.D.
-
"The Economic Argument for Radial Access" with Ian Gilchrist, M.D.
-
"Teaching Robotics to Interventionalists and Fellows" with Manish
Parikh, M.D.
-
"Next Generation Robotics in Action: The WakeMed Experience" with
Frances Wood, M.D.
Space for the breakfast symposium is limited; registration is available
at www.tctconference.com/satelliteprograms.
During the conference, there will be numerous abstracts and
presentations on robotic-assisted PCI including a taped case
presentation entitled "Left Trans-Radial Robotic PCI of Obtuse Marginal"
presented by Paul T. Campbell, M.D. on Monday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m.
The CorPath GRX System will also be on display in Corindus' Booth 3021.
To schedule a hands-on demonstration of robotic-assisted PCI with an
advanced simulator, please visit www.corindus.com/TCT2017.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics
Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath®
System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic
precision to percutaneous coronary interventions. During the procedure,
the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation
to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with
millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician
greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective
equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the
second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements
to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase
precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of
procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System,
Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional
procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs
associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual
procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000
hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical
or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from
any future results or projections expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on any forward looking statements. In addition to statements
that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged
to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that
includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates,"
"intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus beliefs
and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business
and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside
Corindus control.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are
described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well
as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: the
rate of adoption of our CorPath System and the rate of use of our
cassettes; risks associated with market acceptance, including pricing
and reimbursement; our ability to enforce our intellectual property
rights; our need for additional funds to support our operations; our
ability to manage expenses and cash flow; factors relating to
engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service
challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow or
suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and economic
conditions on capital spending by our potential customers. Forward
looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Corindus
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information
is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.
