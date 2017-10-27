Corindus to Feature CorPath® GRX System at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2017 Conference

27.10.2017 22:37
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American:CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it will be participating in the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 Conference to be held October 29  November 2 in Denver, CO. Robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) will be featured throughout the conference, including in the exhibit hall, presentations, and during a breakfast symposium.

TCT attendees are invited to register for the educational breakfast symposium entitled "Optimizing Care with CorPath GRX Robotics and Radial Access" sponsored by Corindus on Tuesday, October 31 from 7:00  8:00 a.m. The symposium, chaired by Sunil V. Rao, M.D., FSCAI of Duke University Medical Center and featuring faculty from leading cardiovascular institutions, will focus on the benefits of radial access combined with robotic assistance for PCI.

Dr. Rao stated, "I am pleased to chair this program that brings together an esteemed faculty of robotic interventionalists with experience building successful robotic programs. I look forward to discussing the impact of integrating robotics with a radial first approach to benefit patients, operators, and hospitals."

The symposium will feature the following topics:

  • "Incorporating Robotics & Radial into Current Practice" with Sunil V. Rao, M.D.
  • "Complex Radial Robotic PCI: A Taped Case" with Paul T. Campbell, M.D.
  • "The Economic Argument for Radial Access" with Ian Gilchrist, M.D.
  • "Teaching Robotics to Interventionalists and Fellows" with Manish Parikh, M.D.
  • "Next Generation Robotics in Action: The WakeMed Experience" with Frances Wood, M.D.

Space for the breakfast symposium is limited; registration is available at www.tctconference.com/satelliteprograms.

During the conference, there will be numerous abstracts and presentations on robotic-assisted PCI including a taped case presentation entitled "Left Trans-Radial Robotic PCI of Obtuse Marginal" presented by Paul T. Campbell, M.D. on Monday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The CorPath GRX System will also be on display in Corindus' Booth 3021. To schedule a hands-on demonstration of robotic-assisted PCI with an advanced simulator, please visit www.corindus.com/TCT2017.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary interventions. During the procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System, Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000 hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Corindus control.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: the rate of adoption of our CorPath System and the rate of use of our cassettes; risks associated with market acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; our need for additional funds to support our operations; our ability to manage expenses and cash flow; factors relating to engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow or suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and economic conditions on capital spending by our potential customers. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Corindus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.

