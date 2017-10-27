Corindus to Feature CorPath® GRX System at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2017 Conference

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American:CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it will be participating in the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 Conference to be held October 29  November 2 in Denver, CO. Robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) will be featured throughout the conference, including in the exhibit hall, presentations, and during a breakfast symposium.

TCT attendees are invited to register for the educational breakfast symposium entitled "Optimizing Care with CorPath GRX Robotics and Radial Access" sponsored by Corindus on Tuesday, October 31 from 7:00  8:00 a.m. The symposium, chaired by Sunil V. Rao, M.D., FSCAI of Duke University Medical Center and featuring faculty from leading cardiovascular institutions, will focus on the benefits of radial access combined with robotic assistance for PCI.

Dr. Rao stated, "I am pleased to chair this program that brings together an esteemed faculty of robotic interventionalists with experience building successful robotic programs. I look forward to discussing the impact of integrating robotics with a radial first approach to benefit patients, operators, and hospitals."

The symposium will feature the following topics:

"Incorporating Robotics & Radial into Current Practice" with Sunil V. Rao, M.D.

"Complex Radial Robotic PCI: A Taped Case" with Paul T. Campbell, M.D.

"The Economic Argument for Radial Access" with Ian Gilchrist, M.D.

"Teaching Robotics to Interventionalists and Fellows" with Manish Parikh, M.D.

"Next Generation Robotics in Action: The WakeMed Experience" with Frances Wood, M.D.

Space for the breakfast symposium is limited; registration is available at www.tctconference.com/satelliteprograms.

During the conference, there will be numerous abstracts and presentations on robotic-assisted PCI including a taped case presentation entitled "Left Trans-Radial Robotic PCI of Obtuse Marginal" presented by Paul T. Campbell, M.D. on Monday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The CorPath GRX System will also be on display in Corindus' Booth 3021. To schedule a hands-on demonstration of robotic-assisted PCI with an advanced simulator, please visit www.corindus.com/TCT2017.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary interventions. During the procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System, Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000 hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

